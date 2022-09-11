PITTSFORD — The Proctor boys soccer team got into the win column with a dominant 6-0 win against Sharon Academy Saturday afternoon at Taranovich Field.
"We came out with a lot more energy than our first game and possessed the ball better," said Phantoms co-coach Gannon McKearin.
Carter Crossmon led the charge with a hat trick. Joel Denton, Matt Nop and Isaiah Fernandez had one goal apiece.
Proctor (1-1) is at Long Trail School on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex 6, Rutland 1
ESSEX — The Rutland boys soccer team fell in the second game of the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic on Saturday, losing 6-1 to host Essex.
Eli Rosi scored the lone goal for RHS.
Rutland (0-3) is at South Burlington on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
BBA 42, BFA-St. Albans 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy football team blasted BFA-St. Albans 42-0 Saturday afternoon at Taylor Field.
The Bulldogs dominated from the jump and were up 35-0 at the half.
BBA quarterback Jack McCoy was 12-for-14 with two touchdowns throwing for 258 yards. McCoy also ran for a score and had 63 yards on the ground and had an interception on defense.
Michael Crabtree had eight carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns, while Nate Smilko caught a touchdown.
BBA (2-0) has a huge test on Friday, playing at rival Rutland at 7 p.m.
Windsor 50, MVU 14
WINDSOR — The Windsor football team dominated Missisquoi Valley on Saturday, winning 50-0.
The Yellow Jackets had rushing touchdowns from Maison Fortin, Logan Worrall, Brody Osgood, Jonah Meadows and Corey Lockwood.
Fortin also threw for a 4-yard touchdown to Osgood and Travis McAllister brought one back to the house on an interception. Olivia Macleay was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs.
Windsor (2-0) is at Milton on Friday. Missisquoi hosts Mount Abraham on Saturday.
Oxbow 34, Poultney 20
POULTNEY — The Poultney football team dropped its second straight game to open the season, losing to Oxbow 34-20 on Saturday at Dean W, Houghton Field.
The Blue Devils (0-2) have a bye in Week 3, but are back at home in Week 4 against Springfield.
Other football scores: Rice 30, Woodstock 19; Milton 14, Mount Abraham 0; Lyndon Institute 50, U-32 21; North Country 50, Mount Mansfield 24.
GIRLS SOCCER
GM 5, Mill River 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls soccer team earned a dominant 5-0 win against Mill River Saturday afternoon.
The Chieftains had 36 shots in the game. Abby Williams led the charge with three goals. Chloe Ayer had one goal and two assists and Linsey Miles had a goal. Ayla Price added an assist as well.
Green Mountain (2-2) hosts Windsor on Tuesday. Mill River (0-3) is at Stratton Mountain on Tuesday.
LG 3, Springfield 1
TOWNSHEND — The Springfield girls soccer team had a rough start against Leland & Gray and that was the difference in a 3-1 loss Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels got goals from Maggie Parker, Abigail Emerson and Abby Towle within the first 10 minutes of play.
From there, LG was held off the board.
"Once we got some confidence, we started playing much better defensively," said Cosmos coach Ray Curren.
Macie Stagner scored Springfield's lone goal. Normally a defender, it was the first goal of the sophomore's varsity career.
Springfield is a bit short-handed at the moment and hopes to get more healthy. The Cosmos fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Poultney, TV canceled
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team's game against Twin Valley was canceled on Saturday due to lack of players for the Wildcats.
The Blue Devils host Arlington on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 7, Fair Haven 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven field hockey team took on one of the top teams in Division II, Hartford, and fell 7-1 Saturday afternoon.
"We were down 6-0 heading into the fourth and that point we wanted to make it an even game in the fourth," said Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick.
The Slaters did that in the fourth and got their lone goal from Alana Williams, assisted by Alexis Murray.
Victoria Kelly had 14 saves for Fair Haven, including eight in the second quarter.
Madison Barwood, Alice Piper and Kamryn Brower had two goals apiece, while Charlotte Jasmin had one for the Hurricanes.
Fair Haven (0-2) is at Springfield on Wednesday.
Bellows Falls 6, Rutland 0
WESTMINSTER — The Rutland field hockey team ran into a Bellows Falls team that is among the state's best and fell 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
BF scored five goals in the first half, but RHS coach Kayla Ploof thought her team turned it on pretty well defensively in the second half.
Emma Cosgrove had 13 saves for Rutland and Sierra McDermott had three defensive saves.
Emma Bazin keyed the Terriers attack with three goals and one assist.
RHS (0-3) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
Woodstock 4, OV 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Woodstock 4-0 Saturday afternoon.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Williams 2, Castleton 0
MANCHESTER — The Castleton University women's soccer team fell to Williams College 2-0 in a Manchester Women's College Cup game at Applejack Stadium on Saturday.
The Ephs jumped on the board within the first two minutes with Emma Lynch scoring on an assist by Jaquelin Nordhoff. Williams got its second goal on a penalty kick by Sam Phan in the 32nd minute.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Arlington alumna Tess Belnap, who went to school 20 minutes down the road. Belnap, a senior at Williams, had two shots on goal Saturday.
MEN'S SOCCER
CU 2, Colby-Sawyer 1
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Castleton University men's soccer team got into the win column, beating Colby-Sawyer College 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.
CU had a goal apiece from Seth Dube and Toby Ritzkowski. Matt Spiller assisted on the Dube goal in the first half.
Callum Buchanan had the lone CSC goal.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 9, Framingham 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team rode a four-score outing from Emily Harris to trounce Framingham State, 9-0, on Saturday night for a homecoming weekend victory.
Seven of the 14 shots issued by the Spartans were by Harris, who found paydirt on four occasions. Kaitlin Bardellini notched her name on the scoresheet twice early in the first and second quarters.
Amelie Steinel collected her second career goal, while Tessa Rubocki and Peyton Richardson put in their first scores of the season. Zoe Martin was flawless in goal, saving six Ram shots and posting her first career solo shutout.
Castleton (2-2) at at RPI on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Bridgewater 9, CU 0
The Castleton University women's tennis team was shutout by Bridgewater State on Saturday, 9-0.
The lone match to go to three sets was No. 5 singles where CU's Ginny Trevisan won the second set.
The Spartans host Plattsburgh State on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CU drops two
NASHUA, N.H. — The Castleton University women's volleyball team were at Rivier University on Saturday competing in a multi-team event.
In their first match of the day against Wellesley, the Spartans lost 3-0, by set scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-24.
Kate Salembier led Wellesley with 12 kills and Hailey Martinovich had nine kills for Castleton.
In the second match against Rivier, the Spartans also fell 3-0, by set scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-15.
Cadia Greene had 12 kills and Lily Stills had 11 kills for Rivier. Jenna Schott led CU with six kills.
COLLEGE XC
Maple Syrup Challenge
RANDOLPH — The Castleton University cross country team was in action on Saturday, competing in the Vermont College Maple Syrup Challenge.
In the men's race, the Spartans' top runner was Jon Hendley who finished 24th in 31 minutes, 12.76 seconds in an 8-kilometer race. Middlebury had the top five finishers with Alec Gironda winning in 27:05.50.
Middlebury ran away with the men's team win ahead of St. Michael's College.
In the women's race, Castleton's top placer was Bethany Davis in 30th in 23:28:57 in a 5-kilometer race.
The Panthers had nine of the top 10 finishers led by winner Beatrice Parr in 20:05.26. Middlebury dominated the team scoring as well.
COLLEGE GOLF
Duke Nelson Invitational
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College finished second in its host event the Duke Nelson Invitational over the weekend.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute won the event with a two-day total of 590, while the Panthers and Trinity were just behind with 591. Sean McGarrity led Middlebury, at 146.
Castleton University finished 17th with a total of 631. The Spartans were led by Nick Ojala's 151.
