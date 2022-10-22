LA PLUME, Pa. — The Castleton University football team won its second game in a row, beating Keystone College 35-20 Saturday afternoon to get back to the .500 mark.
The Spartans jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime. CU quarterback Evan Smith connected with Simon Davis Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and Smith hit Jackson Brand on an 11-yard score early in the second.
Davis Jr. found pay dirt for the second time on a 19-yard run late in the first half.
The Giants responded with 13 unanswered points. Mujaheed Muhamm and Tom Roach both had 2-yard touchdown runs to cut the lead to a touchdown.
Castleton upped its lead with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Damiy Martinez early in the fourth, but Keystone came back with a 1-yard TD rush by Damir Green three minutes later.
The Spartans put the game away with a 13-yard TD pass from Smith to Caezar Williams midway through the fourth.
Smith threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Davis Jr. had 78 rushing yards and Lucas Morse picked up 68.
Castleton (4-4, 3-1 in the ECFC) hosts Alfred State on Saturday at noon.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Otter Valley 60, MVU 6
BRANDON — Otter Valley had its way with Missisquoi at Markowski Field on Saturday in Division III football action, routing the Thunderbirds 60-6.
Keevon Parks scored two touchdowns for the Otters. Noel Pearsons, Caleb Whitney, Luca Polli, Chase Razanouski and Tucker Babcock also had rushing touchdowns for the 4-4 Otters.
Otter Valley put it away by halftime, 34-6.
The T-Birds finish at 0-7.
Other scores: St. Johnsbury 48, Lyndon, 14; CVU 42, BFA-St. Albans 14; Windsor 43, Woodstock 26; U-32 20, Spaulding 19; Mt. Abraham 40, Oxbow 24.
CROSS COUNTRY
SVL Championships
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford played host to the Southern Vermont League B Championships Saturday afternoon.
Springfield's Angelina Woychosky finished in third in the girls race, in 23 minutes, 38.2 seconds. Otter Valley's Sara Loyzelle was fifth in 24:26.7.
Mill River's Olivia Haley was sixth, the Otters' Kelsey Adams was seventh, the Cosmos' Erica Knudsen was eighth and the Minutemen's Olivia Graham was ninth.
White River Valley's Anita Miller earned a dominant victory in the girls race with a time of 19:55.8. Her teammate Anya Young was second in 21:12.6.
In the boys varsity race, Otter Valley's Luke Calvin took seventh, finishing in 19:53.1. Springfield's Dylan Magoon was eighth and Mill River's Connor Filskov was 10th.
White River Valley's Lincoln Miller won the SVL individual title, finishing in 18:52.8, winning by nearly 17 seconds over Hartford's Gavin Farnsworth.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 9, BF 0
WESTMINSTER — The Fair Haven girls soccer team capped the regular season with a dominant 9-0 win against Bellows Falls Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters (13-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division III state tournament.
Lily Briggs had herself a day with four goals, giving her 24 on the season. Maddy Perry assisted on two of Briggs' goals.
Elizabeth Love added two goals and Holly Gannon, Ella Kuehn and Julia Carrara also scored for the Slaters.
Poultney 3, TV 0
WILMINGTON — The Poultney girls soccer team rested players with injuries for the season finale against Twin Valley and blanked the winless Wildcats 3-0 to finish the regular season at 7-7.
Kaydyn L'Esperance had a goal and also banged her corner kick off a defender for an own goal. Kait DeBonis had the other goal on a penalty kick.Kenzie Ezzo earned the shutout in goal.
"It definitely wasn't our best game," Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said, noting she used a number of JV players.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 3, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — It was a day when the Fair Haven boys soccer team had to play the game a man down for more than 40 minutes in a 3-1 loss to Woodstock.
"It was a heroic effort. They played as well as any team I've had at a man down. I am proud of them," Slaters coach Tim Dayton said.
Nate Young scored the Slaters goal on what Dayton described as "a great individual effort."
Otter Valley 2, WRV 1
(Overtime)
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team edged White River Valley 2-1 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Markowski Field.
Owen Thomas scored the game-winner in OT and also scored for the Otters in the early stages of the first half.
Finn Bailey scored the lone Wildcats goal.
OV keeper Isaiah Wood came up with some crucial saves late in regulation that kept the game tied.
Otter Valley finished the regular season with a 7-7 record.
H.S. FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 3, BF 1
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team knocked off Division I heavyweight Bellows Falls 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Taylor Field.
The Terriers scored their lone goal in the opening minute, coming from Ava LaRoss.
BBA scored midway through the first quarter with Qwynn Humphrey scoring on an assist from Kaelin Downey on a penalty corner.
The Bulldogs went into the half up 2-1 with Piper Morgan scoring on a Downey assist and they added a goal in the third from Alex Faucher, assisted by Humphrey.
BBA goalie Delana Underwood had 13 saves. BF goalies Mary Wallace and Livie Clough combined for three saves.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 8-5-1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 2, UMD 1
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A goal in the first half was the difference as the Castleton University women's soccer team bested UMass Dartmouth 2-1 on Saturday.
Becky Hannwacker scored the goal in the first half, before CU added on with a goal from Jamie Ledoux after the break.
Emily Khang scored the lone Corsairs goal in the second half.
Castleton (7-9-1) finishes the regular season on Saturday, hosting UMass Boston.
MEN'S SOCCER
UMD 2, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The UMass Dartmouth men's soccer team blanked Castleton University 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Both Corsairs goals came in the second half, with Joey Paiva and Brandon Araujo finding the back of the net. Denser Martinez assisted on the second goal.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 8, Westfield State 1
WESTFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University field hockey team dominated against Westfield State, winning 8-1 Saturday night.
Emily Harris paced the Spartans with three goals and two assists. Kaitlin Bardellini had two goals and an assist and Peyton Richardson scored once and assisted once.
Haley Corlew and Chance Jaquin had a goal apiece and Haley Lassen had an assist.
CU (9-7) hosts Keene State on Tuesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton drops two
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University women's volleyball dropped a pair of 3-0 matches Saturday afternoon, losing to UMass Dartmouth and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.