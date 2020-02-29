NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton University softball team, after going 3-1 in exhibitions, continued its hot play with a doubleheader sweep over Columbia International University on Saturday.
The Spartans claimed the opener 7-3 with a win in the circle from Machaila Arjavich as well as a bases-clearing double. Then, the Castleton offense scored 13 times on 16 hits to win game two, 13-5.
CU 7, Columbia International 3
Castleton made the most of its five hits to take the opener. Following walks to three of the first four hitters in the Spartan half of the first, Jamie Boyle hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Kate LaPan. After the bases were re-loaded following a walk to Devin Millerick, Arjavich launched a double over the left fielder's head to bring home all three runners.
Castleton tacked on one in the second on a Fish sacrifice fly to bring in LaPan, who deposited a one-out single to Castleton answered with two of their own in the home-half of the fifth. Sara Baker led off with a single down the line and pinch-runner Kennedy O'Dell stopped at third on a Fish double. O'Dell scored on a wild pitch, and Boyle hit a line-drive single to score Fish and complete the scoring.
Kylie Wright worked two shutout innings in her first work of the spring. Arjavich went two more and surrendered a run on three hits to earn the win. Joy, making her collegiate debut, earned the save after tossing three innings. She allowed two hits and two unearned runs.
CU 13, Columbia International 5
LaPan registered at least one RBI in four out of her five plate appearances and finished with five. She was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored. Fish finished 3-for-5 with two batted in and a run. In addition, Millerick, Hannah Mosher, Kayla Fac, and Jayna Ryan all posted multi-hit performances.
Joy started and allowed just one base-runner in a one-out single in the third. She went 2.2 innings and recorded one strikeout. Wright picked up her first win of the year in relief. She surrendered seven hits and five runs over 2.1 innings. Arjavich entered with runners on second and third with nobody out in the sixth inning and struck out three straight to end the threat. Then, she pitched a perfect seventh with another punch out to end it.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 49, WRV 37
ORFORD, N.H. - Rivendell adavnced to the Division IV semifinals by beating White River Valley on Saturday.
WRV went scoreless for nearly four minutes enabling the Raptors to take a 28-20 lead into halftime.
The No. 2 Raptors will meet No. 3 seed Proctor on Wednesday at 6:30 .m. at Barre Auditorium.
