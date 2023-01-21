PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rutland High School alumna Elise Magro might as well be nicknamed 'Miss 1,000'. She reached the 1,000-point threshold at RHS and she joined the club Saturday afternoon for Castleton University as well.
The only 1,000-point scorer in Rutland girls basketball history reached 1,000 points for her collegiate career on a pull-up jumper early in the fourth quarter of the Spartans' 63-52 loss to Rhode Island College.
Magro's 17 points left her with 1,001 points after the game.
RIC took control of the game in the second half, erasing a one-point halftime deficit to take a four-point edge into the fourth. The Anchorwomen outscored Castleton by seven in the final frame,
Behind Magro, Gwyn Tatton added 14 points and Liz Bailey had eight.
Castleton (11-6) hosts Southern Maine on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FH 60, Springfield 41
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven girls basketball team pulled away in the second half, beating rival Springfield 60-41 Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters were up by three after one quarter and the teams traded the lead in the second, but Fair Haven pushed out to a nine-point lead at the break.
The Slaters started to pull away in the second half, on the back of 7-for-8 shoot from deep range.
"We had some foul trouble in the second half, so we had go small and that cost us on the boards," said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
Brittney Love led Fair Haven with 21 points, followed by 16 from Izzy Cole and 14 from Kate Hadwen.
Springfield's Macie Stagner led all scorers with 24 points and Alexis Tewksbury had seven.
Springfield (7-4) is at Hartford on Tuesday, Fair Haven improved to 12-1.
Poultney 58, Proctor 32
POULTNEY — Isabel Greb scored 19 points for Proctor but that could not offset Poultney's balanced attack as the Blue Devils cruised to a 58-32 victory Saturday on Capman Court.
Hailey Hayes led the scoring parade for Poultney with 10 points, Jacquelyn Oberg followed with eight and Hannah Welch and Katelyn DeBonis added seven each.
"Hannah also played her great defensive game as usual," Hayes said.
The Phantoms were still very much in the game at the half, trailing 22-16.
Hayes said the Devils began getting points off the turnovers they were creating in the second half.
"It was a good bounce-back win (after a loss to Arlington)," Hayes said. "We didn't play defense or rebound. And we did not play hard against Arlington," Hayes said.
The effort was back against the Phantoms and the Blue Devils record improved to 9-3.
Proctor's mark dipped to 2-7.
MSJ 39, MVC 22
QUECHEE — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team hung its hat on defensive end of the floor, beating Mid-Vermont Christian 39-22 Saturday afternoon.
"When you have a cold shooting day, you have to make it up on defense," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
The Mounties allowed just five points in the first half, leading 15-5. The Eagles made a run in the third quarter, but MSJ closed well with its bigs going to work.
Lauryn Charron led MSJ with 13 points, while Haylee Rivers had 10 and Cindy Carranza had eight.
MSJ (5-6) is at Poultney on Tuesday.
Windsor 51, Lake Region 39
WINDSOR — Windsor got double-doubles from Sydney Perry and Sophia Rockwood in beating Lake Region 51-39 in girls basketball action on Saturday. Perry had 14 points and 16 rebounds, Rockwood 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Audrey Rupp put up 13 points too go with five assists.
Arlington 49, Mill River 20
ARLINGTON — Sidney Herrington had 21 points and Taylor Wilkins 19 to power Arlington past Mill River, 49-20, on Saturday in the Eagle's Nest.
Molly Hier had six points for Mill River and Chloe Kennedy four.
"We had way too many turnovers," Mill River coach Ken Webb said.
"But I feel that our kids are starting to figure some things out."
The Minutemen fell to 1-11 and the next challenge will be against Proctor on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, Midd 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland boys hockey team cruised to a 4-1 victory against Middlebury Saturday night.
Cam Rider paced RHS with two goals. Graham Seidner had one goal and two assists, while Will Alexander and Griffin Melen added a goal.
Toby Draper scored the the Tigers goal.
Rutland I8-4) is at Milton on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 11, RHS 0
BARRE — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Spaulding 11-0 Saturday afternoon at BOR Arena.
Sierra McDermott made 51 saves in the RHS loss as Rutland was outshot 62-4.
RHS (0-11) hosts Harwood on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Otters perfect
GRANBY, Conn. — The Otter Valley wrestling team went a perfect 4-0 at the Granby Duals on Saturday.
OV beat Hampshire Regional, Springfield International Charter, Pathfinder and Ludlow.
Lincoln Wilcox (132 pounds), Tucker Babcock (152), Drake Felkl (170), Isaac Whitney (182) and Simon Martin (195) all went 4-0 to lead the Otters.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 3 CU 1
The Castleton University men's hockey team fell to rival Norwich University 3-1
The Spartans scored their lone goal in the second period with Jackson Kobelka doing the honors off an assist by Bryce Irwin and Zach Papapetros.
Castleton honored its all decade team on Saturday as well with forwards Ryan Frost, Glenn Wiswell and Bart Moran, defenders Troy Taylor and Ryan Delorme and goalie Ryan Mulder getting the honor.
CU (4-13) is at Skidmore College on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 3, Castleton 0
NORTHFIELD — Ally Lague, Emma O'Neill and Mikala Baptiste scored to help the Norwich University women's hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Castleton University on Saturday in New England Hockey Conference action.
The Cadets improve to 12-5-1 and 10-1-1 in the league. The Spartans fell to 11-7 and 8-4.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
RIC 63, Castleton 55
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University men's basketball team is still searching for its first Little East Conference victory but the Spartans came very close on Saturday, falling 63-55 in overtime at Rhode Island College.
The game was tied 55-55 after regulation time but the Spartans never scored in the overtime.
Mackey Carter had 11 points and Justin Schwarzbeck 10 to lead Castleton, 0-8 in the Little Esat and 3-13.
RIC improved to 6-11 and 4-5 in the LEC.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Winter Classic
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton men's track and field team put together a strong showing at Saturday's Middlebury Winter Classic, earning four top-5 finishes — including two runner-ups — in their return to Virtue Field House.
The second-place finishes came from David Harvey in the long jump and Britain Goodemote in the long jump. West Rutland alumnus Mac Perry was third in the 60-meter hurdles.
Jon Hendley set a record in the men's 5000-meter run.
The CU women were highlighted by a pair of program records set by Amber Cuthbert and Shay Lawrence in the mile and 200 meter races respectively.
COLLEGE NORDIC
CU Invitational
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — The Castleton men's Nordic skiing team began its season with the Castleton Invitational at the Paul Smith's College VIC Saturday morning.
Mayfield, New York natives Antonio Mannino and Shawn Allen were the Spartans' entries in the field. Mannino placed 35th with a time of 34:55.0. Allen finished the course in 52:07.5 to place 50th.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd's Collins honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College baseball catcher John Collins has been named a third-team Preseason All-American by d3baseball.com. Collins batted .381 with 14 home runs last season.
The Panthers open the season on March 4 with games against Millsaps and Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.