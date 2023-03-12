ROANOKE, Va. — Castleton University wrestler James Rodriguez recorded a program-best finish at the NCAA National Championships on Saturday, placing seventh in the 141-pound bracket.
Rodriguez tops his previous program record, an eighth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA National Championships. He became the school's first All-American last season, and repeated the honor this year in Roanoke. Rodriguez finishes the 2022-23 season with a record of 44-5.
He began Saturday in the consolation bracket after going 2-1 on Friday to cement himself as a top-eight place-finisher. He matched up with Stevens Tech's Kyle Slendorn in the consolation quarterfinals, with Slendorn as the four seed and Rodriguez as the eight seed in the event.
Slendorn took a 3-0 lead in the second period, choosing bottom and earning an escape before notching a takedown of Rodriguez 40 seconds after escaping. That was all the scoring in the match, with Slendorn earning the bonus point for riding time at the end for a 4-0 decision.
The loss sent Rodriguez back to the seventh-place match for the second year in a row. In 2022, Rodriguez fell to Messiah's Josiah Gehr in a 7-2 decision. Rodriguez was determined to change the result this year, going against Greensboro's Josh Wlson and he did just that, winning by 5-2 decision.
Teammate Michael Angers received the Elite 90 award, the first CU wrestler to ever claim the honor.
The Elite 90 award, an award founded by the NCAA, honors the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.
The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Gavin Bradley, Sampson Wilkins and Cooper Fleming also competed for the Spartans, along with Rodriguez and Angers. Bradley and Wilkins both made the blood round before getting eliminated.
Castleton (2-0) hosts NVU-Lyndon on Sunday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Spartans win two
The Castleton University men's tennis team won a pair of matches 9-0 this weekend, beating NVU-Johnson on Saturday and Norwich on Sunday.
Against Johnson, singles wins came from Miki Almirall, Phil Kluge, Connor Davis, Stanley Anderson, Andy Phelan and Dylan Miller, while doubles wins came from the team of Almirall and Kluge, Anderson and Davis and Phelan and Miller.
Against Norwich, singles wins came from Almirall, Kluge, Davis, Jason Lipscomb, Anderson and Phelan, while doubles wins came from Almirall and Kluge, Lipscomb and Davis and Phelan and Anderson.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU goes 1-2
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Castleton University baseball team went 1-2 over the weekend, beating MUW 5-4 Saturday, but falling to Edgewood 16-12 on Saturday and Huntingdon 7-5 on Friday.
On Saturday, the Spartans (4-6) got five RBIs from Kannon Dush while Tyler McLain and Evan Keegan collected hits in both contests. Hunter Perkins drew four walks on the day with a hit and two RBIs. Dylan Hedler had a breakout showing as the sophomore went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. The squad tied its 2022 home run total on Jack Boyle's first career bomb.
Riley Orr struck out 14 in a seven-inning start against MUW (2-8), earning the win in game one. Six different hurlers saw action in game two, led by Zack Marlow who tossed the final two frames with no runs, one hit, and three punch-outs.
On Friday, it was a four-run eighth inning that did the Spartans in. Addison Schaub had a 3-for-4 day at the plate, doubling twice for the first time in his four-year career. Reece de Castro had pairs of hits, runs, and RBIs including a triple. Tyler McLain knocked in two runs as one of four Castleton (3-5) batters with one hit.
CU has a doubleheader with Fisher College on Saturday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Utica 10, CU 5
UTICA, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team fell behind early and was unable to recover on Saturday in a non-conference road game against Utica, dropping a 10-5 battle to the Pioneers.
Utica (2-3) scored six first-quarter goals to take a commanding lead and was able to weather the storm despite Castleton (1-3) outscoring the hosts 5-4 over the final 45 minutes of action.
Ethan Esposito was the only Spartan with a multi-point game, tallying a goal and an assist. Finn Miller, Ian Edgar Cam Frankenhoff and Hunter Sarro added goals, while Chris LaBonte tallied an assist.
Castleton (1-3) is back in action Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam at 7 p.m.
