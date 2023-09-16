NEWPORT — The Fair Haven football team made a statement, besting North Country 42-10 in a battle of Division II undefeated clubs Saturday night.
The Slaters jumped out to a 14-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown keeper by Joe Buxton and a 4-yard connection between Buxton and Trey Lee.
Falcons QB Watson Laffoon's TD keeper and a field goal cut the deficit to four, but Buxton found Tim Kendall for a 37-yard TD pass late in the first half to go up by 11 going into the break.
Bill Lussier had a pair of rushing TDs in the second half that helped put the game out reach, extending the deficit to 25. Buxton and Lee connected one final time for a TD to add to the offensive effort.
Fair Haven (3-0) has another long trip on Saturday, playing at Lyndon Institute. North Country (2-1) welcomes Division I BFA-St. Albans to town on Friday.
Other H.S. football scores: BBA 48, St. Johnsbury 21; CVU 49, Seawolves 6; U-32 25, Lyndon 12; Windsor 33, Milton 6; Mount Abraham 21, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 14.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Middlebury 21, Amherst 7
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College football team held Amherst College scoreless for much of the game, winning 21-7 in their season opener on Saturday.
Panthers quarterback threw for a touchdown to Patrick Jamin and had 153 passing yards. Alex Maldjian and Essex product Ollie Orvis rushed for a touchdown apiece for Middlebury. Carter Stockwell led the rushing attack with 63 yards.
Amherst scored its lone touchdown with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter on 4-yard John Coiller-Cam Jones connection.
Middlebury (1-0) is at Wesleyan on Saturday at 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fair Haven 4, Springfield 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey team cruised to a 4-0 win against Springfield on Saturday.
Captain Emilee Higgins led the charge for the Slaters with two goals, while Alexa Messer and Megan Wetmore scored one apiece.
Fair Haven (2-1-1) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday. Springfield (0-4) hosts defending Division III champion Montpelier on Wednesday.
OV 3, Windsor 2
WINDSOR — The Otter Valley field hockey team got back to the .500 mark, beating Division III contender Windsor 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
OV (2-2) has a challenging matchup on Wednesday, playing at Division II rival Burr and Burton Academy with a 4 p.m. start at Taylor Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Otter Valley 2, GM 0
LUDLOW — The Otter Valley girls soccer team kept it rolling, winning its second straight game via a shutout, 2-0 over Green Mountain in the Josh Cole Tournament at Dorsey Park.
Goalie Linnea Faulkner was not seriously tested in posting the shutout.
"Our defense played great. Everyone played great. They passed well and communicated well," OV coach Tammi Blanchard said.
Both goals came in the first half. The first was scored by Malle Richardson with Allie Charbonneau earning the assist. Charbonneau then scored an unassisted goal.
The Otters take a 4-1 record to Mill River on Tuesday.
Leland & Gray 5, Proctor 0
LUDLOW — The Leland & Gray girls soccer team got the best of Proctor, winning 5-0 in the consolation game of the girls Josh Cole Tournament Saturday afternoon at Dorsey Park.
The game was a rematch of the Division IV state championship game from last year.
Leland & Gray improved to 4-1, while Proctor fell to 1-3.
BOYS SOCCER
West Rutland 4, BF 1
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys soccer team grabbed a 4-1 win against Bellows Falls Saturday afternoon.
Tristan Rocke had two goals and an assist for Westside. Ryan Coolidge and Garrett Owens scored a goal. Coolidge also had an assist.
The Golden Horde were in total control, outshooting BF 23-4.
West Rutland (2-2) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 2, RIC 1
CASTLETON — The Vermont State University Castleton boys soccer team scored twice in the second half and beat Rhode Island College 2-1 Saturday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Toby Ritzkowski scored on an assist from Tanner Curtis in the 54th minute and Stanley Anderson scored on an assist from Matt Spiller in the 77th minute.
Castleton (3-3) is at Nichols on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
RIC 1, Castleton 0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island College goal in the 86th minute was the difference as RIC beat Vermont State University Castleton 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
Marissa Ruzzano had the goal on an assist by Olivia Williams. Fair Haven alumna Emma Ezzo made three saves for Castleton.
Castleton (1-5) is at Middlebury College on Wednesday.
COLLEGE XC
Aldrich Invitational
MIDDLEBURY — Vermont State University Castleton men's cross country team placed fourth overall at the Aldrich Invitational Saturday morning.
Senior Jon Hendley had another strong race, finishing ninth with a time of 28:36. This is Hendley's third consecutive finish within the top 10 this year.
Ethan Woodbury placed 31st and Wayne Alexander was 36th.
Helen Culpo led the Spartan women with a 15th-place finish in 26:48. Bethany Davis and Calle Parks were 16th and 17th, while Amber Cuthbert was 19th.
The Spartans will be back in action Saturday, September 30 at noon at Keene State.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton splits
TROY, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton women's volleyball team split its matches on Saturday, hosted at Russell Sage College.
In the first match against Russell Sage, Castleton won 3-1 with set scores of 25-23, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-19. Jocelyn Ray led the Spartans with 12 kills, while Hailey Martinovich had 11 kills.
In the second match, SUNY Oneonta took care of business with a three-set sweep, winning 25-16, 25-13 and 25-19.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
RIC 9, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The VTSU Castleton women's tennis team was shut out by Rhode Island College 9-0 Saturday afternoon.