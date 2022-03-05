BARRE — The Fair Haven bowling team captured its second state championship in the last three years, besting Brattleboro 4-2 in the championship match Saturday afternoon at Twin City Lanes.
"It was tough every single match. Everybody we played was so good," said Fair Haven coach Vern Seaver.
Nick Snide, AJ McManus, Josh Kennedy, Keenan Donaldson and Hunter Greene were key in the Slaters winning the championship, according to Seaver.
"My seniors (Nick Snide and AJ McManus) really took charge," Seaver said. "They had to keep everybody going and they did a great job."
Fair Haven started with a 4-1 win against No. 4 seed South Burlington, winning the opening game and the final three games of the best of seven match. The Slaters had scores over 200 in three of those four games.
Fair Haven continued its day with an upset series win against No. 1 seed Randolph. The Slaters won 169-129 in the opening game, before losing the next to the Galloping Ghosts. Fair Haven responded with three straight wins to pull off the upset, winning the final game 235-234.
The Slaters moved into the finals, playing No. 3 Brattleboro, making its first trip to the finals, and Fair Haven finished strong, winning the last two games to secure the championship.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winooski 61, GM 34
WINOOSKI — Defending state champion Green Mountain ran into a buzz saw on Saturday in the Division III quarterfinals of the boys basketball playoffs. No. 1 Winooski rolled to a 61-34 victory but not before the Chieftains stood up to them.
Green Mountain trailed just 23-20 at the half.
"We ran into foul trouble in the first half but we had the bench step up," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said. "The second half was a little different story."
Reid Hryckiewicz led the Chieftains with 14 points.
"He played really well," Rapanotti said.
Branden Rose added eight points for the No. 8 Chieftains who finish at 13-8.
Sharraj McIver led the Spartans with 21 points.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Elmira 4, Castleton 0
ELMIRA, N.Y. — The Castleton University women's hockey team's season came to an end, falling to top-seeded Elmira 4-0 in the New England Hockey Conference championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Soaring Eagles scored a pair in the first and third periods. Emma Crocker led the charge with two of the goals.
CU goalie Kirsten DiCicco made 46 saves.
The Spartans finished at 15-10-2.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Canton 19, Castleton 14
CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team fell 19-14 to SUNY Canton on the road in Saturday's season opener.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, but weren't able to hold off Canton (1-3) as the Kangaroos used explosive second and third quarters to build a lead. Castleton claimed a 5-3 advantage in the opening quarter thanks to five different scorers, but trailed 9-8 at halftime.
Canton expanded its lead with an eight-goal third quarter. The Spartans put together a 3-0 run in the final minutes, but ran out of time in the opening game of the season.
Chris LaBonte earned his sixth career hat-trick, leading Castleton with three goals. Casey Meczywor and Hunter Sarro followed with two apiece, while seven different Spartans notched a lone goal.
The Kangaroos were led by Alex Jacobs, who notched six goals and an assist.
Castleton is at Rivier on Wednesday before hosting St. Joseph (Connecticut) for the home opener on March 12 at 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Union 20, Castleton 1
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Union College dominated against the Castleton University women's lacrosse team, winning 20-1.
Lacey Greenamyre scored the opening goal for the Spartans, assisted by Kimberly McCarthy, but Union scored 20 unanswered the rest of the way.
Grace Heiting led the Dutchwomen with six goals and two assists. Five other women scored multiple goals.
