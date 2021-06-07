SOUTH BURLINGTON — Fair Haven senior Emma Briggs set a personal best and in the process brought home the girls pole vault title at the Division II track and field state championships on Saturday at South Burlington High School.
Briggs had a jump of 10 feet, 6 inches to net the state title. Outside of Briggs, no other girl had a jump over nine feet.
Fair Haven’s Nate Stone had a strong showing in the boys shot put, taking second with a toss of 43-01.5, which was seven inches off the throw of Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes.
The Slaters’ Alexandra Williams was second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.23, less than a second off the winning time of Middlebury’s Hannah Turner. Williams was also second in the 200, also by less than a second, and sixth in the 100, where Burr and Burton’s Piper Russell was fourth.
Fair Haven’s Reilly Flanders was fourth in the boys 100 with a time of 11.77 seconds. Bellows Falls’ Jack Burke won that race. Burke was second in the 200, a race where the Slaters’ Sam Worthing was ninth.
Fair Haven’s Emma Ezzo finished third in the discus throw with a throw of 82 feet, 9 inches, just ahead of BBA’s Carol Herbert. Herbert was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 28-11.25.
Fair Haven’s Megan Ezzo took third in the triple jump with a jump of 30-10.25, just behind BBA’s Rowan Russell.
Megan Ezzo was tied for fourth in the girls high jump with a jump of 4-07.5 inches. She was also fifth in the long jump with a jump of 14-05.75, just ahead of teammate Lily Briggs. BBA’s Piper Russell was third in the event.
The Bulldogs’ Henry Putney won the state title in the 300m hurdles, beating out BF’s Tylar Stanley and Hartford’s Edward Jeon. Putney was second in the 110m hurdles and Bellows Falls’ Maya Waryas was second in the 100m hurdles.
The Terriers’ Stephanie Ager was second and BBA’s Siobhan O’Keefe was sixth in the 3000.
Bellows Falls went 1-2 in the pole vault with Luke Parker-Jennings winning and Stanley taking second.
The Slaters’ Ava Shull was seventh in the 800 and Luke Nusbaum was ninth in long jump, which BF’s Burke won. The Terrier’s Owen LaRoss was second in the discus throw.
The Bellows Falls 4x100 relay team edged out the Fair Haven team of Worthing, Stone, Nusbaum and Sebastian Redondo by less than a second. The Slaters finished in 46.39 seconds.
The Bulldogs won the girls 4x100 and 4x800 relay titles. Fair Haven was fifth in the 4x100.
The meet wasn’t completed on Saturday. The boys and girls javelin still have to be finished before the team state champions are crowned.
The meet will pick up with the final events on Thursday at U-32 High School.
Division I
BURLINGTON — The Rutland track and field team competed with some of the best Vermont has to offer at the Division I state championship meet on Saturday at Burlington High School.
Rutland’s Slade Postemski had the top Raven finish of the day, taking second place in the long jump to Mount Mansfield’s William Hauf with a jump of 21 feet, 4.75 inches. Postemski was also fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5-08.
Ravens distance runner Brady Geisler had a strong showing in the 3000-meter race. He had the best time among southern Vermont runners and finished fourth overall with a time of 9:18.72. Teammates Owen Dube-Johnson and Karver Butler were ninth and 12 respectively.
Rutland’s Eli Rosi took fifth in the 800, with a time of 2:03.28 and he finished in 10th in the 1500.
The Ravens’ Isabel Crossman, Abed Alawi and Brayden Shelton set a personal bests in hurdles events on Saturday.
Mount Anthony had a couple individual champions. Isaiah Brunache won the shot put and Gavin Johnson won the javelin.
As a team, the Rutland boys were ninth overall with 16 points. St. Johnsbury won the boys team state championship and Mount Mansfield won the girls title.
“It was a great day and I couldn’t be prouder of all the hard work these kids have put in this year given all the challenges we faced over the last year,” said Rutland coach Mike Audette. “This really was a special group of kids.”
SOFTBALL
Devils, Phantoms
under lights
POULTNEY — The spotlight will be on No. 2 Poultney and No. 3 Proctor for their softball semifinal game on Tuesday. Literally. The game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. under the lights of Legion Field.
The Blue Devils swept the season series from Proctor, winning the first game 36-10 but edging the Phantoms 14-13 in the second game by overcoming a large deficit.
Lyndon 13, OV 1
(5 innings)
LYNDON — The No. 9 seed Otter Valley softball scored in the first inning against No. 1 Lyndon but that was all it could muster in a 13-1 loss in the Division II quarterfinals.
Ryleigh LaPorte led off the game with a blooper in the infield that she reached first on. She stole second base and eventually took third on a passed ball.
Marissa Connors drove her in on a groundout to Vikings pitcher Kelleigh Simpson.
The game remained close in the early innings, but Lyndon eventually opened up a six-run lead heading into the fifth. In the fifth, the Vikings put it away, hitting a gapper to cap off a six-run inning and secure their state semifinal spot.
Riley Keith, MacKenzie McKay and Ryleigh LaPorte split pitching duties for the Otters.
Lyndon (13-1) hosts No. 5 Middlebury on Tuesday with a trip to Castleton University on the line.
Otter Valley finishes the 2021 season 6-12.
BASEBALL
Peoples 7, GM 3
MORRISTOWN — The No. 7 seed Green Mountain baseball team wrapped up its season with a 7-3 loss to No. 2 Peoples Academy on Saturday in the Division III quarterfinals.
Jack Boyle and Reid Hryckiewicz had multi-hit games for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain finishes with an 8-10 record. Peoples hosts Vergennes in the state semifinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 12, Middlebury 5
MANCHESTER — The No. 1 seed Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team continued its undefeated season with a 12-5 win against Middlebury in the Division I quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Taylor Field.
Tatum Sands and Emma Hall led the way with three goals apiece for BBA. Annabelle Gray scored twice and four other girls scored once. Sadie Stefanak had a trio of assists.
Middlebury’s Hana Doria had three goals and Sophie Laroque had two.
The Bulldogs (16-0) host No. 4 BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday in a D-I semifinal game.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys tennis: Burlington 6, St. Johnsbury 1.
Girls tennis: Stowe 7, Essex 0; Montpelier 4, BBA 3; Middlebury 7, U-32 0.
Softball: Mt. Abraham 6, U-32 5; Enosburg 21, Hartford 6; Windsor 14, Lake Region 2; Oxbow 10, Peoples 0.
Baseball: Thetford 9, Windsor 8.
Boys lacrosse: BBA 12, So. Burlington 4; Colchester 18, Spaulding 16.
