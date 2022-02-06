BURLINGTON — Fair Haven indoor track and field star Alexandra Williams has been one of the most consistent athletes across the state this winter and now she can call herself a state champion.
Williams took home first-place in the 55-meter dash at Sunday's Vermont high school state championship meet at the University of Vermont.
Williams finished with a personal-best time of 7.64 seconds to lock up the crown.
She also took third in the 300-meter race with a time of 43.61 seconds and was part of fourth-place finishes in the 4x200 relay with Olivia Almeida, Ella Kuehn and Ayame Merkel and 4x400 with Almeida, Ava Shull and Isabella Carrara.
Fair Haven's Luke Williams was fourth in the boys long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 1.5 inches and was seventh in the triple jump.
The Slaters' Patrick Stone was fifth in the weight throw, a spot ahead of teammate Nathaniel Young.
The Fair Haven boys 4x200 relay of Stone, Luke Williams, Kaylo Stevenson and Asa Young were fifth.
Carrara took eighth in the girls 600 meters with a time of 1:55.64 and Shull was 10th in the 1000 meters.
Green Mountain's Grace Tyrrell took fourth in the girls 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.78 seconds. Rutland's Deirdre Lillie was ninth.
Tyrrell was also fifth, two spots behind Alexandra Williams, in the 300 meters. Teammate Berkley Hutchins was third in the shot put with a throw of 30-02.75
Springfield's Ari Cioffi was fourth in the girls weight throw with a toss of 28-05.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GM 29, Springfield 23
SPRINGFIELD — Green Mountain ambushed Springfield in the Cosmos' own gym on Saturday, 29-23.
"We played fantastic defense and kept it to a low-scoring game like it needed to be to have success," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
The game was tight in the first half, but the Chieftains took control in the third, outscoring the Cosmos 13-3. Springfield responded well in the fourth, but the hole was too large to climb out of.
Grace Tyrrell and Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with 10 points apiece.
Macie Stagner paced the Cosmos with 10 points and Sephi Steele added six.
The Chieftains improved their record to 4-10 and the Cosmos fell to 8-6.
LTS 48, Mill River 28
DORSET — Mill River was left still searching for its first victory on Saturday after Long Trail defeated the Minutemen 48-28. Karina Mozzer had nine points and Malori Carslson six to lead Mill River.
Olivia Cole-Buguay and Camilla Marcy had 14 points each to lead the Mountain Lions.
Windsor 63, BBA 22
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team got contributions from every place on the floor in Saturday's 63-22 victory over Burr and Burton Academy.
Reese Perry and Sydney Perry led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points each. They also each hauled down 10 rebounds.
Macy Matthews led the Bulldogs with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saratoga 52, RHS 47
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Rutland boys basketball team couldn't close down the stretch, losing to Saratoga Springs Saturday night at the Washington Armory.
The Raiders were up 39-33 heading into the fourth, but struggled to score in the final frame.
Luke DelBianco had 16 points and nine rebounds for Rutland and Eli Pockette had 13 points and seven assists.
Rutland (7-3) looks to snap a two-game skid, playing at rival Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Hoosic Valley 55, MSJ 47
ALBANY, N.Y. — Playing without a shot clock and with a longer 3-point shot, the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team fell 55-47 to Hoosic Valley on Saturday at the Washington Armory.
The loss dropped the MSJ's record to 10-2. Andre Prunty led the Mounties with 16 points and Jake Williams followed with 15.
Bratt 55, Fair Haven 44
BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven boys basketball team suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Division I Brattleboro 55-44 Saturday afternoon.
Sam Mattocks led all scorers with 25 points for Brattleboro. Tate Chamberlin added 19 points.
Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey was held to 12 points and defended well by he Colonels' Will Thurber, according to Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. Matt Finnegan added 10 points off the bench for Fair Haven.
Fair Haven fell to 9-2.
GM 59, Springfield 42
SPRINGFIELD — The Green Mountain boys basketball team bounced back from a blow out loss earlier in the week to beat rival Springfield 59-42 Saturday night.
The win was Chieftains coach Brian Rapanotti's 100th win at the helm of the Green Mountain program.
GM led 15-6 after the first quarter and were up by 15 at the half.
Green Mountain (9-5) hosts Division IV powerhouse Rivendell on Thursday. Springfield dropped to 1-11.
Middlebury 47, MRU 46
NORTH CLARENDON — This was a tough loss for Mill River but coach Ben Smith only felt positive about Saturday's 47-46 defeat at the hands of Middlebury.
"I was so proud of the kids. I like the way that things are developing now," Smith said.
The Minutemen were at the line with a chance to seal the win with nine seconds but missed the front end of the 1-and-1. The Tigers made a nice outlet pass and scored at the other end to pull out the victory.
Again, sophomores led the 2-10 Minutemen, giving Mill River fans hope for a bright future. They were Ryan Smith with 24 points and Mike Wierzbicki with 10.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA 10 Rutland 4
The Rutland girls hockey team couldn't contain the BFA-St. Albans potent attack, losing 10-4 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Elizabeth Cooley had a hat trick in the loss for the Raiders.
Rutland (7-6) is at Spaulding on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Jason Lowell Invitational
JERICHO — Fair Haven/Rutland had first-place finishes from Trey Lee (126 pounds) and Tyler Terrian (182) at the Jason Lowell Invitational hosted by Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Lincoln Wilcox was second at 120 and Ty Mackey, in his first tournament, was fourth at 220.
BOWLING
Weekly rankings
The Fair Haven bowling team is currently ranked second in the state with 64 points, trailing No. 1 Burlington by just one point. Brattleboro, Randolph and South Burlington round out the top five.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU 55, Trinity 0
CASTLETON, Vt. – The 24th-ranked Castleton University wrestling team trounced Trinity College on Sunday afternoon, earning the fourth shutout in program history in a 55-0 victory on Senior Day in Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans honored six seniors prior to the match, recognizing Halim Bourjeili, Frank Darwak, Cooper Fleming, Owen Kretschmer, Chance LaPier and manager Greta Hoehn.
Castleton wins came from Fleming, Sampson Wilkins, LaPier, Shea Garand, Kretschmer, Michael Gonyea, James Rodriguez and Nick Roeger.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Conn 62, CU 34
CASTLETON – The Castleton University women's basketball team was stymied by a tough Eastern Connecticut State team on Saturday afternoon, falling by a final score of 62-34 in Little East Conference action at Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans drop to 10-8 and 3-6 in LEC play, while Eastern Connecticut improves to 13-8 and 10-2 in league competition.
Kelly Vuz led the Spartans on offense with 14 points in addition to six rebounds. Ryleigh Coloutti added eight points, four rebounds and two blocks while Liz Bailey scored six points and snagged a team-high 11 rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
E. Conn, 76, Castleton 66
CASTLETON — Eastern Connecticut defeated Castleton 76-66 in a Little East Conference men's basketball at Glenbrook Gym on Saturday.
Johnny Torrence led Castleton with 17 points.
Castleton fell to 5-15 and 0-11 in the league.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Elmira 4, CU 1
ELMIRA, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's hockey team suffered a 4-1 loss on the road to ninth-ranked Elmira Saturday afternoon. Freshman Zach Trempner netted the Spartans' lone goal while fellow rookie Dominic Rodrigue recorded 50 saves.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Elmira 1, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton women's hockey team nearly slayed a giant on Saturday, losing 1-0 to 19-2-1 Elmira.
It was Senior Day for Castleton at Spartan Arena. CU seniors are Ryanne Mix and Jessie Foote.
ABA BASKETBALL
Originals 121, Martens 112
The Bennington Martens basketball team fell 121-112 to the nationally-ranked Herkimer Originals on Saturday at the Heritage Family Credit Union Fieldhouse on the campus of the old College of St. Joseph.
The Martens are on the road this upcoming Saturday, with a rematch against the Originals.
