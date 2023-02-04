BURLINGTON — The Fair Haven indoor track and field team was among the best competing Saturday in the Vermont high school state championships held at the University of Vermont.
The Fair Haven boys finished second as a team in Division II with 82.5 points, behind state champion Hartford. The Slater girls were third on their side with 46 points, behind champion Rice and second-place Thetford Academy.
St. Johnsbury won the D-I boys title and Essex won the D-I girls title.
The Fair Haven boys 4x200 relay team of Patrick Stone, Asa Young, Nate Young and Noah Beayon took home a Division II state title with a time of 1 minute, 41.15 seconds.
The Slaters girls team of Ayame Merkel, Emilee Higgins, Kuehn and Holly Gannon in the Division II girls race was third with a time of 2:07.01.
In the boys 55-meter hurdles, Green Mountain's Eben Mosher won the Division II race with a time of 8.53 seconds, ahead of Bellows Falls' Brandon Keller and Fair Haven's Nate Young. Rutland's Jillian Perry was fourth in the Division I girls race with a time of 10.62 seconds.
In the Division II boys high jump, Ben Munukka was second with a height of 1.75 meters. Teammate Eben Mosher was fifth.
GM's Berkley Hutchins was second in the Division II girls high jump with a height of 1.40 meters. Teammate Sophia Cherubini was fifth, while Mill River's Torrance Behrendt and Fair Haven's Ella Kuehn tied for eighth.
Fair Haven's Nate Young took home the state title in the Division II boys triple jump with a jump of 12.13 meters.
Fair Haven's Beayon was second in Division II boys 55-meter dash with a time of 6.82 seconds.
Mill River's Connor Filskov was third in the Division II boys 1500 meters with a time of 4:43.04. Fair Haven's Ava Shull took sixth in the Division II girls race with a time of 5:34.32. Mill River's Olivia Graham was eighth.
Mount St. Joseph's Leah Majorell was fourth in the Division II girls 600 meters with a time of 1:53.12. Springfield's Erica Knudsen was 10th, picking up a point for the Cosmos.
Majorell was fourth in the Division II girls 300 meters as well with a time of 48 seconds.
The Minutemen's Filskov was second in the Division II boys 1000 meters with a time of 2:55.96, a spot ahead of Springfield's Damian Stagner and two spots ahead of Fair Haven's Chicory Greene.
Mill River's Torrance Behrendt was fourth in the Division II girls 1000 meters with a time of 3:51.50, two spots ahead of teammate Olivia Graham.
Mill River's Willa Seo was seventh among D-II competitors in the 3000 meters and earned a point for the Minutemen.
Green Mountain's Mosher and Ben Munukka were sixth and seventh in the Division II boys long jump with Fair Haven's Beayon eighth and Quincy Senecal 10th. GM's Sophia Cherubini was ninth in the girls long jump.
Fair Haven's 4x400 girls and boys relay teams were both fourth among Division II teams in their races.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 66, Hoosic 56
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Fair Haven boys basketball team responded in the second half to beat Hoosic Valley in the Zero Gravity North-South Classic held at the Washington Armory Saturday afternoon.
The Indians went into halftime leading 32-29.
The Slaters had a big third quarter that helped take control, led by Joe Buxton's 10-point quarter. Hoosic Valley tied the game in the fourth, but Fair Haven found a way to pull away.
Sawyer Ramey led the Slaters with 23 points, followed by Buxton's 20 and Sam Barber's 17. Isaiah Eckler led the Indians with 16 points and Logan Riley had 11.
Fair Haven improved to 13-0 with the win.
Mekeel 55, Rutland 43
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Rutland boys basketball dug itself a deep hole in Saturday's game against Mekeel Christian Academy and could not climb out of it in a 55-43 loss in the Zero Gravity North-South Classic.
Rutland fell behind 19-7 after the first quarter and trailed 34-13 at halftime.
"We played better in the second half but we came out really flat," Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
Eli Pockette led Rutland with 12 points. Eric Swain and Braden Elnicki followed with seven apiece.
Isaac Rose led Mckeel with 20 points.
Rutland fell to 6-8 and has a home game with Burr and Burton on Thursday/
BF 88, Mill River 35
NORTH CLARENDON — It was all Bellows Falls in Saturday's boys basketball matchup against Mill River as the Terriers won 88-35.
The Minutemen (1-14) hosts Twin Valley on Thursday.
OV 63, Springfield 53
BRANDON — Otter Valley led throughout in its 63-53 victory over Springfield in Saturday's boys basketball game in the House of Noise.
The Otters had a comfortable 51-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter but the Cosmos had a run in them.
"We played great in the first half and I think we got a little lackadaisical in the second half," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said.
The Otters lifted their record to 6-9 and the Cosmos saw their mark dip to 3-10.
Aiden Decker led the Otters with 17 points and Drew Pelkey was next with 10. Lucas Politano, making his first varsity start for the Otters, had eight points, all in the second half.
Tanner Gintof led the Cosmos with 22 points.
H.S. WRESTLING
Jason Lowell Tourney
JERICHO — The Otter Valley wrestling team won the Jason Lowell Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Mount Mansfield Union High School.
The Otters had 170 points as a team with 11 wrestlers placing in the top four, including two champions, Caleb Whitney at 138 and Tucker Babcock at 152.
Whitney and Babcock both earned their 100th career win on the day as well.
Kingston Cotter was second at 138, Isaac Whitney was second at 182, Lincoln Wilcox was third at 132, Malachai Sheldrick was third at 152, Drake Felkl was third at 170, Simon Martin was third at 195, Keevon Parks was third at 220, Derek Li was third at 285 and Chase Cram was fourth at 160.
Fair Haven finished third with two placers and one champion, Colton DeLong at 220. Trey Lee was second at 126, Liam Robinson was fourth at 145 and Gabe Bache was fourth at 170.
Springfield was fifth as team with three champions. Noah Markwell (106), Dillan Lacasse (126) and Cole Wright
Mill River was 14th. Taylor Patch was fourth at 152.
Springfield's Dillan Lacasse took home the outstanding wrestler award and Fair Haven won the sportsmanship award.
GIRLS HOCKEY
CVU/MMU 6, Rutland 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to CVU/Mount Mansfield 6-1 Saturday night at Cairns Arena.
Arikka Patorti scored unassisted for RHS and goalie Sierra McDermott made 53 saves.
Rutland (0-14) hosts BCHS on Wednesday.
CHEERLEADING
NVAC meet
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Mill River cheerleading team won a competition for the second weekend in a row, taking home top honors at the NVAC meet on Saturday. Poultney was third at the event.
The Minutemen host the VCCA meet on Saturday in Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
BOWLING
Fair Haven 2nd
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The Fair Haven bowling team finished second in its match on Saturday at Maple Lanes.
The Slaters earned the No. 2 seed with their high scorer being Emma Eckler with a 202.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 70, CU 46
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — A dominant first half was the difference as the Castleton University women's basketball team fell to Eastern Connecticut 70-46 Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors jumped out to a 24-point lead in the first half and despite an evenly-played second half, the deficit was much too large to overcome for the Spartans.
Elise Magro was the lone Castleton player to score in double figures with 13 points, followed by nine from Liz Bailey and seven apiece from Kelly Vuz and Maggie McKearin.
Castleton (14-7) is at UMass Boston on Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 69, CU 40
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Eastern Connecticut outscored the Castleton University by 20 in the opening half and didn't look back, winning 69-40 Saturday afternoon.
John Walsh was the lone Spartan in double figures with 11 points. Jalen Williams had 15 points to lead the Warriors.
Castleton (3-17) is at UMass Boston on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
William Smith 3, CU 2
GENEVA, N.Y. — A goal midway through the third period was the difference as the Castleton University women's hockey team fell to William Smith Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans netted goals in the first and third periods. Brooke Greenwood scored on a power play, assisted by Samantha Lawler and Darby Palisi, in the opening period and Palisi scored unassisted in the third.
CU (12-10-1) hosts Johnson & Wales for the Pink the Rink game Friday night at 6 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Hobart 5, Castleton 1
The Castleton University men's hockey team fell 5-1 to Hobart College on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Romeo Torain had the lone CU goal, assisted by Brandon Picard, which was scored in the third period
Castleton (7-16) is at Johnson & Wales on Friday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton quad
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team hosted a quad meet on Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium, beating Delaware Valley 26-12 and Springfield 27-14 and losing to Johnson & Wales 27-15.
In the Delaware match, CU got wins from Sam Wilkins, Kaya Bogle, James Rodriguez, Nick Roeger, Jashon Holmes and Michael Angers.
In the Springfield dual, the Spartans got wins from Wilkins, Rodriguez, Roeger, Angers, Cooper Fleming and Josh Negron.
In the Johnson & Wales match, CU got wins from Michael Gonyea, Holmes, Wilkins and Shea Garand.
COLLEGE ALPINE
Spartans win
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's Alpine ski team continued its winning ways on Saturday, taking first place in the giant slalom at West Mountain.
William Mjelde had the fastest time in both runs to take the top spot. Lorenzo Mencaccini finished third, Aksel Stroem-Hansen was fourth and Filippo Collini was fifth.
The Spartan women were fourth on Saturday, but got an individual first-place finish by Emilie Stene. Teammates Amanda Quiles and Alexis Hollister were second and third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.