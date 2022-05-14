BRATTLEBORO — Fair Haven junior Carson Babbie may be small in stature, but he carries a confidence twice his size.
The Slater left-hander kept Division I powerhouse Brattleboro off balance all day long en route to a complete game 9-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.
"(Carson) kept them off balance with his off-speed pitches. He was really in command and dominant," said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. "We have this potential, it's just about playing up to it."
Babbie allowed two hits and struck out five in the win. At the plate, Wyatt Cusanelli had three hits, including a two-run double. Connor Fisher had two hits, while Joe Buxton had an RBI double.
Fair Haven played errorless baseball, with some great catches in the outfield by Cusanelli and Ethan Kelley.
BASEBALL
Proctor 21, Mill River 5
PROCTOR — The Proctor baseball team has been playing some of its best ball as of late and won its third game in its last four tries, beating Mill River 21-5 in five innings on Saturday.
Lucas Merrill was the winning pitcher for the Phantoms. There were many offensive stars, among them Jacob Patch who had four RBIs and Cam Cannucci who had three RBIs.
Green Mtn. 10 , MSJ 0
(5 Innings)
CHESTER — All that stood between Green Mountain's Tanner Swisher and a no-hit gem on Saturday was Mount St. Joseph's red hot hitter Dominic Valente.
Valente had MSJ's lone hit in the 10-0, five-inning loss to the Chieftains at Paul Adams Field.
Swisher notched 10 strikeouts.
Kagan Hance swung the big bat for the Chieftains with a single, double and four RBIs.
Valente has eight hits in his last 12 at-bats with five doubles.
The Mounties have Mill River coming to St. Peter's Field on Tuesday.
BF 3, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Bellows Falls baseball team won its seventh straight game on Saturday, blanking Springfield 3-0 at Birsky/Wyman Field to run its record to 9-3.
Jamison Nystrom went the distance for the shutout, striking out 10.
"Bellows Falls played good defense," Springfield coach Chuck Harriman said.
His team's defense was not as tight, allowing two unearned runs before Eli Allbee doubled home the third run.
Sam Presch had a double for the Cosmos.
Springfield (7-4) travels to Rivendell on Tuesday and Bellows Falls hosts Woodstock that day.
SOFTBALL
Poultney 26, TV 0
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team turned the base paths into a merry-go-round on Saturday at Legion Field, beating Twin Valley 26-0.
Kaylah Bennett and Laura Winter rapped four hits apiece for the Blue Devils.
The Devils used three pitchers — Kaitlyn DeBonis, Lydia Book and Courtney Ezzo — to limit Twin Valley to three hits.
Brattleboro 5, FH 4
BRATTLEBORO — Kate Hadwen, Elizabeth Munger and Mercedes Cathcart had key hits in Fair Haven's four-run sixth inning that enabled the Slaters to tie the game 4-4 but Brattleboro pushed across a run in the home half of the inning for a 5-4 victory.
"I was super proud of the girls," Fair haven assistant coach Wally Fabian said of the 3-7 Slaters.
Freshman Tori Raymond pitched the distance for the Slaters and did well, striking out two and walking four.
Leah Madore went the distance for the Colonels and piled up 17 strikeouts.
"She is a very good pitcher," Fabian said.
"Our outfield did a great job today of hitting the cutoff man and limited their runs," Fabian said.
BF 7, Green Mt. 6
WESTMINSTER — Green Mountain led Bellows Falls most of the game but the error bug again bit the Chieftains and they lost 7-6.
"Brie (Howe-Lynch) pitched a good game but again we made errors. They only had two earned runs," Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson said.
Kayla English had a double for the Chieftains who will host Poultney at McKenzie Field on Tuesday.
Proctor 16, Mill River 1
PROCTOR — The Proctor softball team cruised to a 16-1 win against Mill River on Saturday afternoon.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 15 Glens Falls 14
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Mia Marsh scored with two minutes remaining to give Rutland a 15-14 victory over Glens Falls in girls lacrosse action on Saturday.
The Indians put in the tying goal with 3:26 remaining but Marsh answered for the Raiders.
Amelia Marsh played in the goal for Rutland in place of regular netminder Oiivia Calvin who was unavailable.
"Amelia had a good game," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
Spearheading Rutland's attack were Loretta Cooley with four goals and two assists and Mia Marsh and Camryn Kinsman with three goals each.
Elizabeth Cooley added a goal with two assists, Kathryn Moore contributed two goals and an assist and Allie Rice had a goal.
The victory improved the Raiders' record to 8-3.
BOYS LACROSSE
Otter Valley 11, Fairfax 5
BRANDON — It call came together for the Otter Valley boys lacrosse team, beating BFA-Fairfax 11-5 on Saturday at Markowski Field.
"We played a complete game, all four quarters," said OV coach Matt Clark.
The Otters got a big boost in the face-off X, where Ben Marks won 85% of his draws. He also scored a goal.
Hayden Bernhardt paced the offense with four goals and two assists. Evan Thomas had two goals and three assists, while Matt Mosley and Nick Parker scored twice.
Otter Valley (2-7) is at Randolph on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, Bratt 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys tennis team is hotter than a sun-baked court in the middle of a July day. The Raiders won their fourth straight match on Saturday, 5-2 over Brattleboro, to get their record to 4-4.
The Raiders win three singles matches and swept both doubles matches.
Eli Rosi won in No. 3 singles for the Raiders, beating Max Nayor 6-3, 6-4. His teammates Robin Rushing and Ben Cerreta also won their singles matches in straight sets.
Zak Arshad and Jack Beach won their double matches. They split the first two sets and then the Rutland combo won the tiebreaker 10-7.
Tanner Ciufu and Brian Kapusta won their double smatch by forfeit.
The Raiders will aim for the fifth straight win on Thursday at home against Woodstock.
BBA 7, MAU 0
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy trimmed Mount Anthony 7-0 in boys tennis action on Saturday with Nick O'Donnell. Cristo Buckley, Blake Allen, Luis Valianova and Lucas Arrington winning the singles matches for the Bulldogs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Burlington Invitational
BURLINGTON — The Rutland track and field team was one of many teams competing in the Burlington Invitational on Saturday.
The Raiders' Slade Postemski won the boys long jump with a jump of 6.49 meters. Teammate Brayden Shelton was eighth.
Shelton also took third in the triple jump with a jump of 11.66 meters. Postemski was seventh in the shot put as well.
Rutland's Owen Dube-Johnson was sixth in the 3000 meters, finishing in 9 minutes, 23.83 seconds. Abed Alawi was ninth in the 110m hurdles.
On the girls side, freshman Erin Geisler finished seventh in the 3000, finishing in 11:21.78.
Senior Izzy Crossman took seventh in the 100m hurdles, qualifying sixth in the preliminary round.
The Rutland girls 4x800 relay team of Geisler, Helen Culpo, Evangeline Taylor and Ava Rosi was fourth in their race.
