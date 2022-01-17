FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost recently picked up his 500th career win and Slaters girls coach Kyle Wilson grabbed his own milestone victory on Saturday, his 200th coaching win in a 53-40 Fair Haven triumph against Brattleboro.
The Slaters led 21-9 at the half and both offenses came alive in the second half.
“Brattleboro did a good job of not going away,” Wilson said. “The last five or six minutes of the game we did a good job of giving up good shots for great shots to close it out.”
The Colonels’ Chloe Givens led all scorers with 25 points and was 8-for-9 from the foul line.
Kate Hadwen led the Slaters with 17 points, going 8-for-10 at the charity stripe. Lily Briggs added 13 and Brittney Love had 12, with 10 of Love’s coming the second half.
Fair Haven (9-2) hosts Rutland on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BFA-St. Albans 34, RHS 29
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland girls basketball team has revenge on the mind for last year’s Division I quarterfinal defeat to BFA-St. Albans, but in Saturday afternoon’s rematch, the same team came out on top.
In a game that was tight for most of the way, the Comets pulled out a 34-29 win against the Raiders.
The Raiders led 15-13 at the half.
Lauren-Kate Garceau led the Comets with 10 points and was critical in the closing minutes hitting a big 3 and sinking foul shots.
Rutland was paced by Karsyn Bellomo’s eight points and Olivia Shipley’s seven.
The Raiders (4-6) are at rival Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Springfield, LTS ppd.
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team had its home game with Long Trail postponed on Saturday.
The game is scheduled to be made up on Tuesday, beginning a three-game home stretch this week for the Cosmos.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville 46, Proctor 32
DANVILLE — The Proctor boys basketball team was missing a few key cogs and lost to Danville 46-32 Saturday afternoon.
The Phantoms were shutout in the first quarter, down 14-0. The Bears led 30-8 at the half.
Proctor got its offense going more in the second half, cutting the lead to 17 heading into the fourth and getting with 11 points at one point in the final frame.
Levi Petit led the Phantoms with 15 points.
Proctor (3-2) is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
CVU 4, Rutland 3
HINESBURG — Saturday’s boys hockey matchup between CVU and Rutland was a game of runs. The Redhawks’ final run was enough to secure a 4-3 win.
With CVU down 3-2 heading into the third, Travis Stroh scored a pair of goals, including one in the final minute to secure the win.
The Raiders opened the scoring midway through the first period with a goal from Cameron Rider.
Devon Fay tied the score with 11 minutes to go in the second and Nic Menard put the Redhawks ahead with six to go in the second.
Graham Seidner scored the game’s next two goals for Rutland, both coming on a power play.
Rutland (4-3) is at Essex on Wednesday.
INDOOR TRACK
FH girls 6th
BURLINGTON — The Fair Haven girls indoor track and field team took sixth place in the team scoring at Saturday’s meet the University of Vermont’s Gardner-Collins Cage.
Alexandra Williams continued her impressive senior season with a pair of top-five individual finishes. Her best finish was in the 300-meter race, where she finished third in 44.64 seconds. Green Mountain’s Grace Tyrrell was two spots behind in fifth with a time of 46.88 seconds.
Williams was fourth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.97 seconds. Tyrrell was seventh in that race in 8.03 seconds.
Tyrrell was third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.80 seconds. Rutland’s Deirdre Lillie was seventh in that race with a time of 10.67 seconds.
Fair Haven’s Ava Shull was eighth in the 1000 meters, finishing in 3:42.67. Rutland’s Calle Alexander was a spot behind in ninth in 3:43.27.
The Slaters’ Isabella Carrara had a strong showing in the 600 meters, taking 11th in 2:06.76.
The Fair Haven girls 4x400 relay team of Carrara, Shull, Ella Kuehn and Ayame Merkel took third and the 4x200 team of Williams, Carrara, Kuehn and Merkel was sixth.
Merkel was also 10th in the long jump with a jump of 3.90 meters.
On the boys side, Fair Haven’s Luke Williams took sixth in the long jump with a jump of 5.40 meters. Teammate Asa Young was 14th. Young had a 20th-place finish in the 300 meters.
Luke Williams’ best finish of the day came in the triple jump where his jump of 11.50 meters was good for third. Williams was also eighth in the 55-meter dash, where teammate Patrick Stone was 15th and Kaylo Stevenson was 20th.
Stone was 17th in the shot put, a spot ahead of teammate Nathaniel Young. Rutland’s Jahmalie McKenzie was 12th in the shot put with a toss of 9.64 meters.
The Slater boys 4x200 relay of Asa Young, Nathaniel Young, Patrick Stone and Luke Williams finished second in 1:46.10.
Mitchell Rounds had a pair of top-10 finishes for Green Mountain. He took third in the long jump with a jump of 5.56 meters and was ninth in the 55-meter dash.
WRESTLING
Essex tournament
ESSEX — The Fair Haven wrestling team took sixth place in the team scoring at the Michael J. Baker Classic at Essex High School this weekend.
The Slaters finished with 80 points. Spaulding won the tournament with 195 points and four champions. Essex, Plymouth Regional, Queensbury and Malone rounded out the top five.
Otter Valley finished 14th, Rutland was 19th and Mill River was 20th.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 90, Castleton 68
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A slow start was the Castleton University men’s basketball team’s bugaboo in a 90-68 loss to UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.
The Corsairs scored the game’s first 10 points and wouldn’t trail from there.
Adam Seablom led the Corsairs with 23 points.
Oluwadare Sowunmi led the Spartans with 14 points. Johnny Torrence and Joe Alamprese added 11 apiece.
Castleton (5-9) looks to snap a six-game skid, hosting Keene State on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, NEC 2
The Castleton University women’s hockey team scored a trio of third-period goals, beating New England College 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Brooke Greenwood paced the Spartans with a trio of goals, scoring once in every period, along with one assist.
The other two goals came from Courtney Gauthier and Nancy Benedict, who were also great distributors. Gauthier had four assists and Benedict had two. Ryanne Mix and Katherine Campoli also had assists.
Castleton (6-6-2) hosts rival Norwich on Friday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
LaPier hits 100
CASTLETON — Castleton University wrestler Chance LaPier became just the third wrestler to win 100 matches as a Spartan, joining Mitchell LaFlam and Max Tempel in the 100-win club.
The Spartans won both of their duals, besting New Jersey City University 38-3 and New England College 40-12.
The CU wrestlers that were a perfect 2-0 were LaPier, James Rodriguez, Logan Dubuque, Cooper Fleming, Sam Wilkins and Shea Garand.
ALPINE SKIING
CU dominates
ANDOVER, N.H. – The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team finished atop the leaderboard once again on Saturday, claiming the top spot on the team podium behind three top-five finishers and five top-20 finishers in slalom action at Proctor Academy.
The Spartans’ team time of 4:15.48 was nearly 10 seconds faster than second-place Babson’s time of 4:25.33.
For the second day in a row, Filippo Collini was the winner of the race individually, posting a time of 1:23.32. Christopher Kerven was third with a time of 1:25.06. Lorenzo Mencaccini finished fourth at 1:27.10.
The CU women were similarly successful to their male counterparts.
The Spartans finished nearly 10 seconds clear of Babson, posting a time of 4:58.52.
Castleton again placed five racers in the top-10 with four in the top five. Karoline Rettenbacher was second in 1:39.11, Tatiana Tobolka was third in 1:39.33, Petra Veljkovic was fourth in 1:40.08 and Birgit Kinneberg was fifth in 1:40.23.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU sets records
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University men’s track and field team returned to action Saturday at the Middlebury Winter Classic, highlighted by record-setting performances from Andreas Oleinyk and Wayne Alexander.
Oleinyk placed 12th in the one mile run with a time of 5:16.20, edging the previous low mark of 5:17.37.
Alexander’s record came in the 500 meters, where he placed second at 1:11.22, edging the program record by just over a second. He also saw action in the 200 meter dash, placing 16th.
Trever Rose was the lone Spartan men’s winner, taking first in the shout put with a mark of 13.90 meters.
For the Castleton women, Lauren Folland grabbed first in the shot put with a toss of 11.00 meters.
