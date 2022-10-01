THETFORD — The annual Woods Trail Run brought out the region's best cross country runners to Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Four Rutland County runners were in the top-100 of the races, all coming from Rutland High School.
Rutland's Erin Geisler had an impressive finish in the girls race, taking 13th in 21 minutes, 1.02 seconds. Evangeline Taylor was 33rd in 22:02.83.
Rutland's Sam Kay finished 34th among boys runners with a time of 18:04.16. Karver Butler was 85th in 19:13.94.
H.S. FIELD HOCKEY
Fair Haven 1, Granville 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey team earned a 1-0 win against Granville, of New York State, Saturday afternoon.
Jaylena Haley followed up her goal against Otter Valley earlier in the week with another goal on Saturday. Emilee Higgins assisted on the goal.
The Slaters (3-4-1) hosts defending Division III champion Windsor on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rutland 2, Mt. Abe 0
The Rutland girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win against Mount Abraham Saturday afternoon.
Bethany Solari scored both RHS goals, assisted by Ady Kinsman and Mattie Peters.
It was Rutland's fourth shutout in its last five games.
RHS got back to the .500 mark with the win.
FOOTBALL
Springfield 35, Oxbow 14
BRADFORD — For the second straight week, Springfield quarterback Carson Clark put on a show, leading the Cosmos' football team to a 35-14 win against Oxbow Saturday afternoon.
Clark threw for five touchdowns and rushed for one more in the Springfield victory. Tanner Gintof was on the receiving end of all four touchdown passes.
Clark connected with Gintof for a 93-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage and Luke Stocker ran in a 2-point conversion.
In the second quarter, Clark had a 50-yard TD pass to Gintof and James Gultekin caught the 2-point conversion to push the Cosmos to a 16-point lead at the half.
Clark found Gintof for a 55-yard touchdown in the third, before connecting with Gintof for a 32-yard score in the fourth. Clark's touchdown rush in the fourth came from 10 yards.
Springfield coach Todd Aiken lauded the effort of his defensive line that put a ton of pressure on the Oxbow quarterback.
The Cosmos (2-3) are at undefeated Windsor Saturday night.
Mill River 75, Poultney 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River football capped off Homecoming weekend with a 75-0 win against Poultney on Saturday.
The Minutemen were up 42-0 at the half.
Phil Severy rushed for four touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown to pace Mill River.
The Minutemen (4-1) hosts Missisquoi on Saturday. Poultney (0-4) is at Otter Valley on Saturday.
Windsor 41, OV 6
WINDSOR — The Windsor football team cruised to a 41-6 win against Otter Valley Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets (5-0) host Springfield Saturday night. The Otters (2-3) look to bounce back, hosting Rutland County rival Poultney Saturday afternoon.
Other football scores: Woodstock 46, Missisquoi 8; Fairfax 34, Mount Abraham 14; Brattleboro 38, Lyndon 14; CVU 31, Hartford 19.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mt. 6, OV 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team earned its second win in a row, besting Division II Otter Valley 6-1 Saturday afternoon.
The Chieftains (3-4-1) are at Hartford on Tuesday. The Otters (3-4) host Green Mountain on Thursday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 3, WestConn 0
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University field hockey team remained undefeated in Little East Conference play, beating Western Connecticut 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans got a trio of goals from Emily Harris, one coming in the second quarter and the other two in the fourth. The hat trick pushed her goal total to 16 for the season.
Castleton dominated possession throughout, leading to a massive edge in shots.
The Spartans (6-4) are at Plymouth State on Wednesday.
Midd 7, Wesleyan 0
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middlebury College field hockey team set a program record, winning its 38th straight game on Saturday, besting Wesleyan 7-0.
Six different Panthers scored with Lilly Branka scoring twice.
MEN'S SOCCER
WestConn 2, CU 0
DANBURY, Conn. — The Western Connecticut men's soccer team shut out Castleton University 2-0 on Saturday.
Erik Lorent and Franz Muhaj scored for WestConn in the winning effort.
CU (3-4-2) is at Salem State on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
WestConn 5, CU 4
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's tennis team hosted Western Connecticut for an LEC match Saturday afternoon, falling just short of their first LEC win of the season in a 5-4 defeat against the Wolves.
The decision came down to the afternoon's final singles match on Court No. 5 before WestConn (4-7, 1-3 LEC) claimed the victory.
The Spartans (1-6, 0-4 LEC) jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after doubles play, with duos of Regina Marchese and Ginny Trevisan on first doubles and Makayla Boisvert and Stella Forte on second doubles both claiming 8-4 wins.
WestConn rattled off four wins to get to the brink of victory, but CU's freshmen Stella Forte and Madelyn Nonni responded.
Forte put on a show on third fourth singles, earning her first straight set victory of the season against the Wolves' Aylina Razeq, while Nonni claimed her second career singles victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Meghan Lorenzen on sixth singles.
With Castleton's back-to-back wins, the match was to be decided on fifth singles between Ginny Trevisan and Natalie Paradise. Trevisan battled hard in search of her second ever singles win, but fell just short of the win, losing 4-6, 3-6 to seal the victory for WestConn.
Next up for the Spartans is a matchup against Hudson Valley Community College Tuesday with first serve scheduled for 4 p.m.
RUGBY
CU goes 3-0
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women's rugby team put on an impressive showing at the NEC Jamboree, taking down the host Pilgrims, Colby-Sawyer, and Manhattanville on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans outscored their opposition 69-10 across the trio of 7's contests.
Sophomore Katelynn Dunn was the driving force in Castleton's success, scoring five times.
CU beat New England College 15-5. Kiki Valentino had the eventual-game winning try.
Castleton dominated Colby-Sawyer 32-0. The match was capped by freshman Gretel Seaman scoring with her first career try.
The Spartans finished with a comfortable 22-5 win against Manhattanville. The Valiants cut the lead to seven after CU had taken an early edge, but late scores secured the Spartan victory.
Castleton is home on Saturday against Manhattanville at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE XC
KSC Invitational
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University cross country team was in action at the Keene State College Invitational on Saturday.
Bethany Davis was the top CU finisher in the women's 5-kilometer race, finishing 37th in 20 minutes 41.2 seconds. Eden Goldstein and Amber Cuthbert were also in the top 100.
The Spartans' Jon Hendley was 37th in the men's 8K race, finishing in 27:52.2. Wayne Alexander, Owen Burnham and Ethan Woodbury were also in the top 100.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CU drops two
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's volleyball hosted two matches on Saturday, falling in straight sets to conference opponent Western Connecticut in the matinee and suffered the same fate in the nightcap against Nichols College.
In the opening match, CU lost by set scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12. In the second match, the Spartans fell by set scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-11.
Castleton (4-11) is at Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.