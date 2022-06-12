NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Record books aren't safe when Rutland senior Brady Geisler is around. He's making edits to those books any chance he gets.
Competing at the New England track and field championships over the weekend, Geisler broke the Rutland High School record in the 3200-meter race, finishing in 9 minutes, 34.37 seconds. The previous record was 9:48.17 set in 1973.
Geisler finished 19th overall in the race.
Earlier in the season, the distance runner who headed to RPI set the RHS record in the 3000 meters.
The Rutland boys were 22nd in the 4x800 relay and the girls were 27th in their race.
West Rutland's Isabell Lanfear was 23rd in the girls javelin.
Green Mountain's Grace Tyrrell took 17th in the 300m hurdle finals and was 21st in 100m hurdles preliminaries.
Eben Mosher was 24th in the boys long jump, 26th in javelin and 29th in triple jump.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon was 18th in the 100-meter dash preliminaries and the Slaters' boys 4x100 relay team finished 17th.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 4, Lyndon 2
BURLINGTON — Spaulding's bats were quieter than normal Saturday, but the Crimson Tide (18-1) still made plenty of noise while celebrating their first baseball championship in 32 years.
Coach Dan Kiniry's top-seeded team rolled to its 17th consecutive victory by rallying past No. 2 Lyndon, 4-2, during the Division II championship.
Spaulding's Kieran McNamara gave up four hits, recorded four strikeouts and issued three walks. Averill Parker retired all five batters he faced, requiring just two pitches to close out the sixth inning after he entered the game.
WRV 5, Blue Mt. 4
BURLINGTON — The second-seeded White River Valley baseball team spoiled Blue Mountain's chance at perfection and won its third straight state title in the process, winning the D-IV title game 5-4 on Friday at Centennial Field.
The Wildcats scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning.
Peoples 9, Hazen 0
BURLINGTON — Ben Alekson pitched a gem and stifled top-seeded Hazen in a 9-0 Division III state championship win for Peoples Academy on Sunday.
Alekson fanned 17 batters and allowed just two hits in the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA 10, BBA 9
BURLINGTON — The BFA-St. Albans girls lacrosse team grabbed its first Division I state championship in program history, beating Burr and Burton Academy 10-9 on Friday.
BBA led by a goal at the half. The Bulldogs were making their second trip to the D-I finals in the last three seasons.
BOYS LACROSSE
CVU 13, BBA 11
BURLINGTON — The beat goes on. The CVU boys lacrosse team captured its ninth straight Division I state championship, beating Burr and Burton Academy for the third consecutive season, 13-11, in the D-I final on Saturday.
The Redhawks were up 8-4 at the half and were up by as much as five in the fourth quarter, before the Bulldogs made it interesting late.
Rice 10, Hartford 7
BURLINGTON — The Rice boys lacrosse team captured its first state championship in 11 years, beating Hartford 10-7 in the D-II title game on Saturday.
The game was tied 7-7 after three quarters, but the Green Knights took control in the final frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.