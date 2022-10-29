THETFORD — Rutland High School sophomore Erin Geisler was the lone Southern Vermont League runner to crack the Division I girls top-10 in Saturday's cross country state championship meet at Thetford Academy.
Geisler finished in sixth place with a time of 20 minutes, 40.6 seconds. CVU's Alice Kredell earned the D-I individual girls state championship.
Evangeline Taylor was the other RHS runner in the top-50, taking 30th.
In the D-I boys race, Sam Kay was the top Rutland finisher, taking 14th in 17:58.8. Karver Butler was 25th and Josh Kay was 50th.
The Redhawks' Matthew Servin won the individual title. The CVU boys were second in the team-scoring, finishing behind state champion St. Johnsbury.
The Redhawk girls comfortably won the team state championship over second-place Essex.
In Division II, Ava Shull was the lone Fair Haven runner, regardless of gender, to make the top-50. Shull finished in 14th in the girls race with a time of 22:58.1. Springfield's Angelina Woychoski was 33rd.
The Cosmos' Dylan Magoon was 40th in the D-II boys race, which was won by Montpelier's Avery Smart.
U-32 Ginger Long won the girls race. The Raiders had a team sweep of Division II as well.
In Division III, Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was 19th in the boys race, finishing in 20:06.9. The Otters' Sara Loyzelle was 20th in the girls race, finishing in 25:24.3. Teammate Kelsey Adams was 28th.
White River Valley's Anita Miller won the girls race and Craftsbury Academy's Charlie Kehler won the boys race. Craftsbury won the boys team title and Thetford Academy won the girls team title.
H.S. FOOTBALL
BBA 31, Rutland 15
MANCHESTER — The No. 2 seed Burr and Burton Academy football team advanced to the Division I semifinals, besting rival No. 7 Rutland 31-15 Saturday afternoon at Taylor Field.
BBA jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the half, capping the scoring with a Conor McMahon interception return for a touchdown.
Rutland got on the board after the break with a 62-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Noah Bruttomesso to senior Jonah Bassett.
Seb Dostal added a field goal for the Bulldogs and quarterback Jack McCoy connected with McMahon on a jump ball in the end zone to push the lead to 24.
Jaheim Hughes scored Rutland's second touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Bruttomesso, making the start for the injured Eli Pockette, threw for 234 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Bassett had 11 catches for 181 yards and the touchdown.
McCoy was 19-for-25 through the air for 174 yards. He also rushed for 55 yards. Nate Smilko had six catches for 49 yards and McMahon had four catches for 59 yards.
Rutland finishes the season at 3-6 overall and 3-5 against in-state competition. BBA (7-2) hosts No. 3 Middlebury in the D-I semifinals on Saturday.
Fairfax 18, OV 6
FAIRFAX — The No. 7 Otter Valley football team gave second-seeded BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille everything it had, but came up on the short end of an 18-6 Bullets win Saturday afternoon in the Division III quarterfinals.
The score was tied 6-6 at the half with the Otters getting their lone touchdown on a rush by Chase Razanouski.
Otter Valley got a crucial stop in the second half that kept Fairfax from scoring and the Otters were driving deep down the field on the ensuing drive. Otter Valley had a 4th-and-6 and came up just short of a crucial first down.
That play ended up being the turning point as the Bullets went on to score after that and added an insurance score.
Otter Valley finishes the season at 4-5, while Fairfax hosts No. 3 Mill River on Saturday in the D-III semifinals.
Windsor 38, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — The top-seeded Windsor football team cruised to a 38-0 victory against No. 8 Springfield in the Division III quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (9-0) host No. 5 Mount Abraham in the state semifinals. The Eagles had a comeback 43-40 win against Rice on Saturday to advance.
The Cosmos wrap up the season with a 3-6 mark.
BOYS SOCCER
Vergennes 4, GM 0
VERGENNES — The top-seeded Vergennes boys soccer team took care of business blanking No. 9 Green Mountain 4-0 in Saturday's Division III quarterfinal.
The loss snapped a streak of three straight D-III state championship appearances for the Chieftains, who finish the season at 7-8-1.
Middlebury 7, OV 0
MIDDLEBURY — The second-seeded Middlebury boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win against No. 10 Otter Valley in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Otters, who knocked off Mount Abraham in the first round, finish the season at 8-8.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Rivier 0
The Castleton University women's hockey team opened the season with a 3-0 shutout win against Rivier Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans scored a goal apiece in each period. Alexandra Snow scored on a power play off an assist by Brooke Greenwood in the first, Rachel McNeil scored off assists from Julia Carpenter and Meg Aiken in the second and Greenwood finished the scoring with an assist from Samantha Lawler in the third.
CU goaltender Kirsten DiCicco made 13 saves. The Spartans (1-0) are back at home on Friday against Worcester State.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Plattsburgh 5, CU 0
The Castleton University men's hockey team dropped its second straight game to open the season, falling to Plattsburgh 5-0 Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
Matt Araujo led Plattsburgh with two goals.
The Spartans (0-2) host SUNY Canton on Saturday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 1, UMB 0
BOSTON — The Castleton University men's soccer team solidified its Little East Conference tournament positioning with a 1-0 win against UMass Boston to conclude the regular season on Saturday.
Matt Spiller scored the game's lone goal in the 55th minute.
The Spartans (7-9-1) are looking at the No. 4 seed in the LEC tournament.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UMB 1, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — An early goal was the difference as the UMass Boston women's soccer team bested Castleton University 1-0 Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Kaylee Hayes scored the game's lone goal for the Beacons.
The Spartans (7-10-1) is the No. 4 seed in the LEC tournament and hosts No. 5 Eastern Connecticut on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Bridgewater 2
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Castleton University field hockey team held off a late comeback by Bridgewater State to win 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans led 3-0 through three quarters, before the Bears scored twice in the fourth.
Kaitlin Bardellini scored twice for CU, getting assists from Chance Jaquin and Windsor alumna Peyton Richardson.
Emily Harris matched her single-season scoring record of 30 goals, scoring in the second quarter on an assist by Haley Corlew.
Lexi James and Bailey Turner scored for Bridgewater.
Castleton finishes the regular season at 11-7. CU is the No. 3 seed in the LEC tournament and hosts Fitchburg State on Tuesday.
COLLEGE XC
LEC Championships
BOSTON — The Castleton University cross country team competed in the Little East Conference Championships on Saturday.
In the men's 8-kilometer race, CU's best finisher was Jon Hendley, who finished 38th in 28 minutes, 51 seconds.
In the women's 5K race, the Spartans' Bethany Davis was 24th, finishing in 21:58.1. Teammate Amber Cuthbert was 34th.
Plymouth State won the men's team championship and Keene State won its record 19th women's team championship.
