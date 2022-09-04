DORSET — It was a Griffith connection that lifted the West Rutland girls soccer team past Long Trail School 3-2 in their season opener Saturday afternoon.
Gabby Griffith scored the game-winning goal with ten minutes left on an assist from her younger sister Izzy Griffith. It was Gabby’s first varsity goal.
Peyton Guay scored the first goal on assist from Samara Raiche, before LTS tied it on a goal from Cecily Carmel. Guay scored again on an assist from Arianna Coombs and the Mountain Lions evened it again on a Meara Morgan goal.
Bella Coombs made six saves in goal for Westside and Molly Luikart was strong in goal as well for LTS.
West Rutland (1-0) is at Twin Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
LG 2, Proctor 1
LUDLOW — Leland & Gray built a 2-0 lead and held off Proctor 2-1 as Emma Palmer scored for the Phantoms who saw their long winning streak come to an end in the championship game of the Green Mountain Tournament at Dorsey Park on Saturday night.
“The first 20 minutes, they had us back on our heels,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. “We played really well in the first half.
“Cadence Goodwin had a great game for us in the goal.”
It brought to an an end a 35-game winning streak for the Phantoms. Their last loss before this one came at the hands of Arlington on Oct. 15, 2019.
Green Mt. 3, OV 1
LUDLOW — The Green Mountain girls soccer team earned a 3-1 win against Otter Valley in the consolation game of the tournament they are hosted at Dorsey Park this weekend.
The Otters’ lone goal came from Elena Politano.
Otter Valley (0-2) is at Woodstock on Tuesday. GM (1-1) hosts Fair Haven on Wednesday.
BBA 2, St. Johnsbury 1
MANCEHSTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer team bested St. Johnsbury 2-1 on Friday.
Megan Carson scored the first goal in the first half with about 15 minutes remaining. She also assisted the winning goal that came from Maura Grazioso in the final minutes of the game.
For St. Johnsbury, their lone goal came from Sofia Shippee near the end of the second half. Hilltoppers goalkeeper Jayden Bunnell finished with six saves.
Abigail Kopeck had four saves for BBA.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
PSU 20, Castleton 7
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Plymouth State University football team grabbed an early advantage and that made all the difference in a 20-7 win against Castleton University on Saturday.
The Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 lead at halftime. Seth Disalvo opened up the scoring with a 21-yard field goal, and less than two minutes later, PSU’s Willie Lombard rushed up the middle for a 16-yard score with 6:38 left in the first quarter.
Disalvo knocked through his second field goal of the day in the second quarter, from 32 yards.
The Spartans got on the board with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Evan Smith to Jackson Brand, but a Lombard rushing score in the fourth iced the Plymouth win.
Lomard carried 20 times for 98 yards and teammate Manny Sanchez rushed for 74 yards.
Castleton struggled to get much going on the ground, but Smith threw for 157 yards through the air. Evan Keegan and Sajon McIntosh had three receptions apiece.
The Spartans (0-1) host Fitchburg State for Homecoming weekend on Saturday.
H.S. FOOTBALL
MRU 26, Oxbow 19
BRADFORD — The first game of the Phil Hall era was a success as the Mill River football team held on to beat Oxbow 26-19 Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen jumped up quickly with Mason Boudreau picking off a pass and bringing it to the house. Boudreau would be on the receiving end of the next two Mill River touchdowns as well on passes from Anthony Cavalieri.
Toby Pytlik caught a touchdown pass in the third for the Minutemen, but the Olympians started chipping away.
Oxbow got on the board late in the third and two more scores put them down just a touchdown midway through the fourth.
Boudreau had an incredible defensive day for Mill River, picking off five passes, including two crucial late interceptions.
Mill River (1-0) hosts Otter Valley next Sunday at 3 p.m.
Rice 16, OV 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Otter Valley football team couldn’t get any offense going in a 16-0 opening week loss to Rice on Saturday.
The Green Knights, making their Division III debut, took the lead on a 55-yard touchdown from Dallas St. Peter and Lucas St. Peter in the first quarter and added on with a rushing score by Mathias Mazanti in the second half.
Mazanti rushed for 132 yards on 20 carries for Rice. OV got some strong running from Caleb Whitney, racking up 108 yards.
Otter Valley (0-1) is at Mill River next Sunday. Rice (1-0) hosts Woodstock on Saturday.
BBA 27, Seawolves 12
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy football team opened the season with a 27-12 win against the Seawolves at Taylor Field on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Jack McCoy threw for 143 yards and tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Greene. McCoy also rushed for 97 yards. Running back Michael Crabtree picked up the bulk of BBA’s points rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Conor McMahon added 42 rushing yards.
In other football action, Windsor outlasted Fairfax/Lamoille 40-33, North Country cruised past Spaulding 39-13 and Milton blasted Missisquoi 44-8.
BOYS SOCCER
MMU 2, Rutland 0
JERICHO — The Mount Mansfield boys soccer team scored two first-half goals and the tallies stood up for a 2-0 win against Rutland Saturday afternoon.
Owen Pinaud scored off a through ball to push the Cougars ahead and Adrien Dezon-Gaillard tacked on the second goal before halftime.
Caden Lambert made 14 saves in the loss.
Rutland (0-1) plays CVU in the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic at Essex on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Bratt 2, GM 1
(Double OT)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team fell 2-1 in a double overtime heartbreaker on Saturday against Division I Brattleboro.
The Colonels scored the game-winner off a corner kick early in the second overtime. The ball went off the crossbar and tucked into the goal.
GM scored its lone goal in the second half. Liam O’Brien had a nice ball to sophomore Evan Kirdzik that led to a Kirdzik goal.
It was the first varsity goal for Kirdzik.
Forrest Garvin had 13 saves for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain (0-1) is at Woodstock on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 3, Bratt 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley field hockey team opened the season with a 3-2 win against Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
Mackenzie McKay scored twice for the Otters, while Ryleigh LaPorte scored once. Lily Bingham tallied both Colonel goals.
Lily Morgan made three saves for Otter Valley in the winning effort.
The Otters (1-0) are at rival Rutland on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Woodstock 5,
Fair Haven 0
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven field hockey team was blanked 5-0 in its season opener on Saturday against Woodstock.
Hannah Gubbins had two goals and two assists for the Wasps. Lily Gubbins scored twice and Natalie Parent scored once. Fleur Smeyers, Gracelyn Laperle and Norah Harper all had one assist.
Two of Woodstock’s goals came off penalty corners.
Audrey Emery made four saves for Woodstock and Victoria Kelly made seven saves for Fair Haven.
The Slaters (0-1) host Springfield on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 9, Elms 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team cruised to a 9-0 win against Elms College on Saturday.
The Spartans dominated from the jump and led 7-0 at the half.
Kaitlin Bardellini had a hat trick for Castleton, while Emily Harris had two goals and two assists. CU got single goals from Chance Jaquin, Mya Martin, Amelie Steinel and Lauren Ross.
Castleton (1-1) has its biggest test of the season on Tuesday, hosting the top Division III team in the nation, Middlebury College.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Skidmore 4, CU 0
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team dropped its second straight game to open the season, falling 4-0 to Skidmore College on Saturday.
The Thoroughbreds scored three goals in the first half to take control.
Kyra Russman-Araya had a huge day for Skidmore, scoring two goals and assisting on the other two. Izzy Sullivan and Molly Cunningham had the other goals.
Castleton mustered just one shot on goal, from Alexis Billings.
The Spartans (0-2) host rival Norwich on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton competes
CASTLETON — Castleton University continued hosting the Vermont Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
The Spartans lost to Norwich University in their morning match 3-0. The Cadets won by set scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-14.
Ana Lopez keyed Norwich with 14 kills, while Castleton was led by Hailey Martinovich’s eight kills.
CU grabbed a 3-2 win in the nightcap against NVU-Johnson. The Spartans jumped out to a 26-24 win in the first set, but Johnson responded with two straight set wins, the first of which decided by two points.
The Spartans had a dominant 25-10 win in the fourth set and edged the Badgers 17-15 in the decisive set.
Martinovich had 21 kills in the win for Castleton. Vanessa LaBrun had 14 kills.
COLLEGE XC
CU Invitational
CASTLETON — The Castleton University cross country team hosted the Castleton Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
The Spartan women won the meet in the team scoring, beating SUNY Cobleskill by seven points.
Cobleskill won the 8-kilometer race, but Castleton took the next three spots. Bethany Davis was second finishing in 24 minutes, 26 seconds. Eden Goldstein was third and Amber Cuthbert was fourth.
The Spartan men finished second behind SUNY Cobleskill in the team scoring. Castleton’s Jon Hendley finished eighth in the 8-kilometer race, finishing in 30:23. Wayne Alexander was a top-15 finisher in 12th.
RUGBY
CU wins
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s rugby team defeated Colby-Sawyer on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, to mark their third consecutive season with a season-opening victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sage 6, Castleton 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s tennis team hosted Russell Sage College in their home-opener Sunday afternoon, getting out to an early lead before eventually dropping the 6-3 decision to the Gators.
The Spartans (1-1) played extremely well in doubles play, with Pearl Bellomo and Camille Jackson earning an 8-1 win on Court No. 3 before Megan Brier and Stella Forte gave Castleton the lead, besting Sage (1-0) 8-6 on Court No. 2 to put the Spartans up 2-1.
Jackson earned Castleton’s other win, at No. 5 singles.
