WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford and Otter Valley girls soccer players showed solidarity on Saturday in the Hurricanes' first game since an incident of harassment at Fair Haven's LaPlaca Field on Thursday.
Two seniors from the Hartford team spoke before the game and during the National Anthem the Hurricanes and Otters players mixed together and held hands.
"There was a lot of positive and good sportsmanship," said OV coach Tammi Blanchard. "It was very nice."
Of course, there was a game to play and Hartford won the Southern Vermont League matchup 3-1.
Sophie Howe, Sarah Howe and Olivia Chase scored goals for the Hurricanes. Elena Politano scored the Otters' lone goal coming off a great cross from Ella Brytowski.
Linnea Faulkner had been dealing with an injury, but returned to her goalkeeping duties on Saturday.
Otter Valley (0-10) is at Mill River on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MSJ 2, Poultney 2
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team used two goals in the second half to tie Poultney 2-2 and the score stayed that way until the game's conclusion.
The Blue Devils jumped up 2-0 in the first half, before MSJ got goals from Emma Blodorn and Brooke Bishop in the second half.
There were chances to end it in overtime, but neither side broke through.
MSJ (6-1-1) host undefeated Proctor on Thursday. Poultney (5-5) hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Lyndon 23, Fair Haven 14
LYNDON — The Fair Haven football team couldn't get its second straight win, falling to Lyndon Institute 23-14 Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings jumped up early with a rushing touchdown with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The Slaters tied it up on a Tim Kendall 1-yard rush with 4:22 left in the half.
Fair Haven grabbed a lead with 1:05 left in the half on a 3-yard pass from Joe Buxton to Sawyer Ramey.
Buxton was pressured and fumbled in the third quarter, which was returned for a touchdown and Lyndon executed a two-point conversion to take the lead. The Vikings added an insurance touchdown in the fourth.
"(Lyndon) won the physical game up front," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. "Our passing game was clicking in the second quarter, but we made some mistakes in the second half."
Fair Haven (3-3) hosts Brattleboro on Friday.
Mt Abraham 44, OV 22
BRISTOL — The Otter Valley football team suffered its second consecutive loss, falling to Division II Mount Abraham 44-22 on Saturday.
Turnovers were a big issue for the Otters, fumbling the ball three times and throwing three interceptions.
Keevon Parks and Caleb Whitney rushed for a touchdown for OV and Whitney connected with Tucker Babcock for passing score. Brady Diaz converted a two-point conversion.
The Otters (4-2) host Woodstock on Saturday.
BFA-Fairfax 49, MRU 6
FAIRFAX — The Mill River football team fell to Division III heavyweight BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 49-6 Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen's lone score came on a long touchdown pass from Anthony Cavalieri to Adam Shum.
Mill River (1-5) hosts Missisquoi on Saturday.
Windsor 56, Poultney 13
WINDSOR — The Poultney football team ran into a juggernaut undefeated Windsor club and lost 56-13 Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets were dominant from the start opening up a 35-6 lead in the first quarter.
Maison Fortin threw three touchdown passes to Keegan Batchelder, Travis McAllister and Austin Gauld. Logan Worrall and Ben Gilbert rushed for a pair of scores and Brody Osgood returned an interception for a score for Windsor.
Windsor (6-0) hosts BFA-Fairfax, while Poultney (1-5) is at Oxbow on Saturday.
Springfield 44, MVU 0
SWANTON — The Springfield football team's offense had its way with Missisquoi winning 44-0 Saturday afternoon.
"This was a good game for us to get some momentum back," said Cosmos coach Todd Aiken.
Sam Presch accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two. Garrett Twombly, Chris Jeffers and Cam Harriman were on the receiving end of those TD passes.
Carson Clark came in and threw a touchdown to Twombly in the second half.
Springfield (3-3) is at Bellows Falls on Friday.
CVU 35, Middlebury 14
HINESBURG — The CVU football team outscored Middlebury by 21 in the second half to win 35-14 Saturday afternoon.
CVU (5-1) is off next week before a regular season finale against Essex. Middlebury (3-3) hosts Mount Mansfield on Friday.
Other football scores: MAU 40, BBA 34; Colchester 22, Mt. Mansfield 0;
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 2, OV 0
WOODSTOCK — Two second-half goals from Body Wood were the difference as Woodstock beat Otter Valley 2-0 on Saturday.
"We had the better of the first half. We were winning a lot of balls," said OV coach Dick Williams. "They controlled much of the second half.
Williams was impressed with strikers Kieran Williams and Luca Cifone, who tested the Wasps' defense.
Hayden Bernhardt made seven saves for the Otters.
Otter Valley (2-7-2) hosts Stratton Mountain on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bellows Falls 5, OV 2
BELLOWS FALLS — The Otter Valley field hockey team fell to Division I power Bellows Falls 5-2 Saturday afternoon.
Otter Valley (7-2-1) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
Woodstock 5, Springfield 0
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield field hockey team fell 5-0 to Woodstock on Saturday, but continued to make improvements.
The Cosmos mustered six penalty corners, which tripled the most they've had in a game this season, according to coach Alex Nikolovski.
"All of those corners came in the second quarter. The second quarter was where we had our best play," Nikolovski. "I'm proud of my front line. They held their own as the first line of defense."
The score was 2-0 at the half.
Springfield is at Brattleboro on Wednesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Castleton 21 Dean 13
FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Castleton University football team snapped a three-game skid, besting Dean College 21-13 Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs nabbed the lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter on a Mason Dill field goal, but Noah Crossman matched him later in the quarter with a 25-yarder.
The Spartans took the lead on a safety in the second and tacked on a touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Jacob McCarthy to Anthony Martinez.
Dean narrowed the deficit with a touchdown pass late in the half.
Castleton forced its second safety of the game in the third quarter, before another Dill field goal closed the gap.
The Spartans tacked on an insurance touchdown on a 1-yard scamper by McCarthy.
McCarthy threw for 209 yards on 12 of 26 passing. Martinez had five catches for 92 yards and Devin Wollner rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries.
Dean quarterback David Curry threw for 331 yards on 23 of 38 passing. Fifteen of his completions went to Errol Breaux, who had 241 yards receiving.
Defensively, Chris Rice had a pair of sacks for Castleton and Damiyr Martinez and Jaxson Emerton had interceptions.
Castleton (3-3) is off next week, but hosts Keystone on Oct. 23.
COLLEGE GOLF
LEC Championship
The Castleton University golf team finished second in the Little East Conference golf championships held at Rutland Country Club on Friday and Saturday.
Eastern Connecticut State University posted a two-day total of 615 to claim the first-ever LEC men’s golf championship.
Castleton had a two-day score of 647 (297-318). Southern Maine finished third, Rhode Island College was fourth and Western Connecticut was fifth
Eastern Connecticut sophomore Ashton Lewis held off teammate Jonas Dupuis to earn medalist honors with a two-day total of 145. Dupuis was one stroke off the pace, shooting a 71 in day-one and a second day low round 75.
Castleton junior Nick Ojala finished third at 149.
MEN'S SOCCER
E. Conn 6, Castleton 1
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton men's soccer team gave up three goals in each half and fell to Eastern Connecticut State 6-1 Saturday afternoon.
Eastern built up a 6-0 lead before the Spartans' lone goal came from Santiago Moraes in the 79th minute.
CU (3-9) is at Keene State on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 0, E. Conn 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University and Eastern Connecticut State women's soccer teams battled to a scoreless tie on Saturday.
Eastern held a one shot advantage over the Spartans, but the game was as tightly-contested as they come. Alex Benfatti made five saves for CU.
VOLLEYBALL
CU drops two
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's volleyball team had a pair of matches on Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Eastern Connecticut won the first match in straight sets by scores of 25-23, 25-9 and 25-8. Lizzie Goodrich led the Spartans with seven kills, while Hailey Martinovich had six. Mackenzie Wade had 11 digs for CU.
In a later match with SUNY Delhi, CU fell in straight sets as well. Martinovich and Jen Halliday both had eight kills.
TENNIS
Castleton 8, USM 1
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's tennis team had one of its most dominant wins of the season, beating Southern Maine 8-1 on Saturday.
CU got individual wins from Megan Hunt, Grace Sharkey, Megan Brier and Mia Manheimer and it lost just two games across those four matches.
Castleton won both contested doubles matches with the teams of Sharkey-Regina Marchese and Hunt-Makayla Boisvert.
The Spartans (5-7) are at Plymouth State on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
USM 4, Castleton 3
GORHAM, Maine — Southern Maine edged the Castleton University field hockey team 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
Emily Harris scored for CU in the first, but the Huskies bounced back with two goals in the second quarter and nabbed a 3-1 lead early in the third.
Kaitlin Bardellini and Harris scored to tie the game, but USM's Brooke Carson scored the game-winner with less than two minutes left in regulation.
CU (4-8) is at Worcester State on Tuesday.
