GORHAM, Maine — Rutland High graduate Haley Lassen's fourth-quarter goal lifted the Castleton University field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over the University of Southern Maine in the Little East Conference championship game on Saturday.
The other goal for Castleton came from leading scorer Emily Harris, her 34th of the season.
Lassen's game-winner came with 3:30 left in regulation time and was her second goal of the season.
It was Castleton's first LEC championship in any sport.
CROSS COUNTRY
Meet of Champions
ST. ALBANS — Rutland sophomore Erin Geisler followed up a standout performance at the state championship meet with a fourth-place finish at the Meet of Champions Saturday at Hard'Ack Recreation Area.
Geisler finished the girls 5-kilometer race in 19 minutes, 43.02 seconds. Teammate Evangeline Taylor finished 16th in the girls race.
In the boys race, RHS's Sam Kay was 12th in 17:17.28. Karver Butler was also a top-50 finisher in 45th.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Fairfax 35, Mill River 14
FAIRFAX — The No. 3 seed Mill River football team was tied with No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, but the Bullets score 21 unanswered points to secure a 35-14 Division III semifinal win Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen got their touchdowns on passes from Anthony Cavalieri to Mason Boudreau and Adam Shum.
Mill River finishes the season at 6-3. Fairfax (8-1) has a rematch with top-seeded Windsor in the D-III state championship game on Saturday at Rutland High School.
MEN'S HOCKEY
SUNY Canton 5, CU 4
A late comeback wasn't enough as the Castleton University men's hockey team fell to SUNY Canton 5-4 Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans were trailing 5-1 in the second period, but scored three goals to cut the lead to one. CU couldn't get the equalizer, dropping its third straight game to open the season.
Brandon Picard, Balint Mesterhazy, Francis Young-Menard and Zach Papapetros had goals, while Picard (2), Zach Trempner (2), Nicolas Garneau, Andrew Stefura and Bryce Irwin had assists.
Nic Herringer paced Canton with two goals.
Castleton (0-3) is at rival Norwich University on Friday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, WSU 2
After falling behind 2-0 midway through the second period in their non-conference matchup with Worcester State Friday night, the Castleton University women's hockey rallied to score four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 win at Spartan Arena.
Castleton was able to convert on two of their four opportunities with the player advantage, while their penalty kill held the Lancers (2-1) to just six shots and no scores on their four chances.
On the first CU goal, Miranda Wheeler controlled the puck at the top of the zone and sent a shot toward net that was blocked by a Worcester State body. The loose puck found its way to freshman Ellie Schliebener, who took a shot that was saved and deflected off the body of Rachel McNeil to the stick of Julia Carpenter, who slotted it home to cut the deficit to one.
The Spartans leveled the game less than a minute later from captain Darby Palisi.
In the third period, Palisi struck again to give Castleton the lead on a feed from Brooke Greenwood. Moa Carlsson's first career goal finished the scoring.
The Spartans (2-0) host rival Norwich University on Friday at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU takes second
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Castleton University wrestling team finished second at the Ithaca Invitational, scoring 145 points.
Johnson & Wales won the event with 182.5 points.
Individual champions for the Spartans were James Rodriguez (141 pounds) and Michael Angers (165).
Other top-three Castleton finishers were Cooper Fleming (174, 2nd) and Sam Wilkins (3rd, 184).
CU is at the Roger Williams Invitational on Saturday.
H.S. SPORTS
Football
Middlebury won a defensive semifinal game against Burr and Burton Academy on Saturday at BBA's Taylor Field, 14-9.
Middlebury will meet CVU in the Division I state championship game on Saturday in Rutland.
CVU earned its way to the big game by outgunning Essex 49-24 on Saturday.
In Division III action on Saturday, Windsor punched its ticket to Rutland by routing Mount Abraham 45-6 in its semifinal.
Soccer
Winooski won Saturday's Division IV boys soccer state championship game at Manchester's Applejack Stadium, 3-1 over Rivendell.
In Division II boys soccer championship action, it was Montpelier blanking Harwood 1-0.
In a Division II girls soccer state championship contest played at South Burlington, Rice toppled Milton 2-0.
In Division III boys soccer, Peoples Academy held off Woodstock 3-2 at Applejack Stadium.
Field hockey
In state championship field hockey action at the University of Vermont's Moulton-Winder Field, CVU shaded South Burlington 2-1 in overtime in the Division I game, and in the Division II title contest, Woodstock edged Hartford 1-0 in a battle of Upper Valley rivals.
