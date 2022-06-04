THETFORD — The No. 4 seed Thetford Academy baseball team took advantage in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs and didn't look back beating No. 5 Green Mountain 13-6 in a Division III quarterfinal on Saturday.
The Chieftains were up 4-2 heading into the bottom half of the fifth, but the Panthers led off the inning with an Ethan Marshia home run and double. After the eight-run inning, Thetford tacked on three more runs in the sixth.
Tanner Swisher went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Green Mountain. Chase Swisher had a double.
Behind Marshia's blast, Nolan Pepe was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Panthers.
Tanner Swisher pitched 4 2/3 innings and had seven strike outs for GM.
Green Mountain finished the season with a 13-5 record and graduates Chase Swisher, Reid Hryckiewicz, Otto Lichtensteiger, James Birmingham and Kagan Hance.
Thetford plays No. 1 Hazen in the D-III semifinals on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
WRV 20, Westside 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — The No. 2 seed White River Valley baseball team continued its Division IV state championship defense with a 20-0 win againts No. 9 West Rutland in the D-IV quarterfinals on Saturday.
Andrew Bailey had the lone hit for Westside off of Wildcats pitcher Dominic Craven.
White River Valley had five guys with multiple hits.
The Golden Horde finish the season with a 2-16 record. The Wildcats host No. 3 Arlington in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
Rivendell 15. MSJ 12
ORFORD, N.H. — The No. 4 seed Rivendell Academy baseball team won an offensive showdown with No. 5 Mount St. Joseph 15-12 in the Division IV quarterfinals on Saturday.
MSJ finishes the season with a 7-8 record, while Rivendell advances to play No. 1 Blue Mountain in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
It was a year when MSJ brought baseball excitement back to St. Peter's Field.
T.J. Euber pitched the first three innings for the Mounties and he was followed by Braden McKeighan and Matt Greeno.
The Mounties had the lead through three innings.
Dom Valente went 2-for-4 for MSJ and finished the spring batting over .500. The Mounties' top hitter returns next year as a senior.
McKeighan also had two hits and Greeno had a hit and an RBI and Anthony Cavalieri added a two-run double to MSJ's offense.
"Eight of our nine players starting today return next year," MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
Callhan promises to keep the baseball train on track by pushing his players to report for American Legion baseball tryouts as well as encouraging participation in the weight room as well as private clinics.
Lyndon 5, Springfield 3
LYNDON — The No. 7 seed Springfield baseball team fell to No. 2 Lyndon 5-3 in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Cosmos finished the season with a 12-6 record. Springfield's 12 wins are the most its had in a season since it won 12 in 1994.
The game was tied 3-3 in the sixth, but the Vikings pushed ahead to grab the win.
Logan Roundy and Sam Presch split pitching duties for the Cosmos. Roundy is one of the returning players on next year's team. Springfield is set to lose five of its starters to graduation.
SOFTBALL
Enosburg 21, OV 2
ENOSBURG FALLS — The sixth-seeded Otter Valley softball team's season came to an end with a 21-2 loss to No. 3 Enosburg in a Division II quarterfinal on Saturday.
The Otters finished the season with an 11-7 record, while the Hornets advance to play No. 2 Mount Abraham in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
