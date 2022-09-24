WESTMINSTER — The Mill River girls soccer team is in building mode, but it's always nice to see the fruits of you labor peek out every now and then.
Saturday's game against Bellows Falls was one of those days as the Minutemen earned a 3-1 win, their first victory of the season.
Chloe Kennedy scored twice and Ali Usher scored once in the Mill River victory.
Casey Tifft and Sierra Bryant played well on the back line for MRU and senior keeper Lacee Lanfear held up her end of the bargain in goal.
"(Lacee) is so fearless. She really commands her box for a first-year keeper," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig.
The Minutemen (1-5) is at rival Otter Valley on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 1, Bratt 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Springfield girls soccer bounced back from a blowout loss on Thursday to top Division I Brattleboro 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
It was just the second time in 15 years that Cosmos topped the Colonels.
"It was a pretty impressive effort after Thursday's game (against Fair Haven)," said Springfield coach Ray Curren.
Ella Donahue scored the game's lone goal, assisted by Emma Snyder with 12 minutes left in the opening half.
Kylie Nadeau made her first varsity start in goal, after recently coming back from injury, earning the clean sheet win with nine saves.
Springfield (3-3) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
Windsor 2, GM 0
WINDSOR — The Green Mountain girls soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Windsor Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets are winners of three straight, now sitting at 4-2.
The Chieftains (3-4) is at Mill River on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 7, Springfield 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team cruised to a 7-0 win against Springfield in their Homecoming game on Saturday.
Ryleigh LaPorte had three goals and an assist to pace the Otters. Charlotte Newton scored twice and assisted once. Mackenzie McKay scored once and assisted once. Matelin LaPorte scored once and Sydney Gallo assisted twice.
Lily Morgan and Alexis Beaulieu shared time in goal for OV with Morgan making a save.
Otter Valley (5-2) hosts rival Fair Haven on Wednesday. Springfield (0-4) hosts Windsor on Tuesday.
FH 2, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven field hockey team blanked Brattleboro 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Vivian Ladabouche scored on an assist by Jaylena Haley and Alana Williams scored off on assist by Alexis Murray.
The Slaters (2-3-1) are at rival Otter Valley on Wednesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. Lawrence 34, CU 6
CASTLETON — The St. Lawrence University football team scored 27 unanswered points to cruise past Castleton 34-6 Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Saints opened the scoring with a Peyton Schmitt touchdown run and the Spartans responded with 6-yard Jackson Brand touchdown run, but that was all Castleton could muster on the scoreboard.
CU quarterback Evan Smith was 13-for-22 and had 153 passing yards, getting intercepted once.
SLU's running game did the bulk of the damage accounting for four touchdowns. Daniel Lawther carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards with two touchdowns and Schmitt had 18 carries for 72 yards and two scores.
Castleton (1-3) hosts Dean College on Saturday at 5 p.m.
H.S. FOOTBALL
OV 45, Mt. Abe 26
BRANDON — The Otter Valley football team got back to the .500 mark, beating Mount Abraham 45-26 on Homecoming Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Whitney had a big day, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another. Isaac Whitney caught two touchdown passes and Noel Pearsons rushed for two scores.
Otter Valley (2-2) is at Windsor on Saturday.
"We know we have our hands full, but we're hoping to have a good week pf practice and bring it on Saturday," said OV coach Jordan Tolar.
BBA 24, Hartford 14
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy football team remained undefeated, beating Hartford 24-14 Saturday afternoon.
BBA's Jack McCoy was 8-for-14 through the air for 117 yards. Michael Crabtree rushed for 88 yards and had two touchdowns.
Trevor Greene and Conor McMahon both had three catches. Greene scored two touchdowns. Seb Dostal hit a 38-yard field goal and was perfect on extra points.
BBA (4-0) is at St. Johnsbury on Friday. Hartford (2-2) is at CVU on Friday.
Other football scores: Oxbow 35, Missisquoi 8; Windsor 42, Rice 8; Mount Anthony 47, Mount Mansfield 6; Bellows Falls 43, U-32 7.
CROSS COUNTRY
RHS's Geisler 16th
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Rutland cross country team was in action at the Manchester Invitational on Saturday.
RHS's Erin Geisler took 16th in the girls large school race with a time of 20 minutes, 15 seconds, while Evangeline Taylor was 44th.
Samuel Kay finished 53rd in the boys large school race with a time of 17:21
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 2, RIC 2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University and Rhode Island College men's soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans got goals from Adolphe Alfani and Matt Spiller, while RIC got its goals from Larry Garcia and Jonathan Oliveira.
Castleton (3-2-2) is at Westfield State on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 1, RIC 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University was on the winning end of a 1-0 score Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Alexis Billings scored the lone goal on an assist by Bella Varisco.
The Spartans (3-6) are at Emerson College on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
RIC 9, CU 0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island College women's tennis team blanked Castleton University Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans (1-5) are at NVU-Johnson on Thursday.
