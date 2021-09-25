NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls soccer team put it all together on Saturday, beating Bellows Falls 3-0 for its first win of the season.
"We played out best game of the season," said Minutemen coach Shawn Bendig. "We did a much better job of holding possession."
Julia Deppert led the way for Mill River with two goals and an assist. Deppert got the scoring started with 15 minutes to play in the first half.
Midway through the second half, Deppert sent a beautiful cross into Ali Usher and Usher scored her first career goal to make it 2-0.
Grace Smith drew a penalty kick for Mill River late in the second half and Deppert scored.
Defensively, Kyla Sheehe and Sierra Bryant and goalkeeper Malori Carlson were standouts.
Mill River (1-5-1) hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 2, Sharon 0
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team got back on the winning track Saturday by shutting down Sharon Academy 2-0.
Kate DeBonis and Hannah Welch had the goals.
Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said her goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo earned her shutout.
"It was an evenly played game and she made a couple of great saves," Corkum said.
The 4-3 Blue Devils are at Long Trail on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Springfield 29, Oxbow 0
BRADFORD — The Springfield football team got back to the .500 mark with a 29-0 win against Oxbow Saturday afternoon.
"Defensively, we controlled the game," said Cosmos coach Todd Aiken. "We got some turnovers and got pressure up front."
Sam Presch and Logan Roundy both had an interception for Springfield.
Aiken would have loved to be stronger on the offensive side of the ball. He felt penalties and a few turnovers held them back a bit.
Sam Presch threw for three touchdowns, two to Tanner Gintof and one to Luke Stocker. Chris Jeffers rushed for a touchdown as well.
Springfield (2-2) has a massive test on Friday, hosting BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille.
Woodstock 42, Poultney 7
POULTNEY — The Poultney football team struggled to contain a high-powered Woodstock offense, losing 42-7 on Saturday at Dean W. Houghton Memorial Field.
The Blue Devils cut the Wasps lead to 14-7 in the first half on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Taite Capman to Mason Boudreau. Poultney tried a squib kick after the score, but Woodstock played it well and got good field position, quickly scoring.
By halftime. it was 35-7 Wasps and they tacked on another score in the second half.
Poultney (1-3) hosts rival Fair Haven on Saturday.
Other football scores: Essex 29, Burr and Burton 27; CVU 24, Mount Mansfield 6.
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ 3, L&G 0
TOWNSHEND — The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team kept it rolling n Saturday with a 3-0 win against Leland & Gray.
Peter Carlson earned his first career shutout.
"He's really been working for that," said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
Tyler Corey scored two goals in the first half, with Richard Gabriel Casimir assisting on the latter of the two.
Ryan Jones scored on a Casimir assist in the second half.
Junior Marquise Reed moved to the back line for Saturday's game and played well.
"He was going up against kids bigger than him," Souza said.
The Mounties moved to 6-0.
Mt Abe 1, Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Mount Abraham scored a second-half goal to best the Middlebury boys soccer team Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers are at Vergennes on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Brattleboro 3, Fair Haven 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven field hockey was competitive, but dropped a 3-0 decision to Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
"It was a tough game. We hadn't had a game all week," said Slaters coach Allison Resnick. "We played well and gave full effort."
The Colonels led 2-0 at the half.
Fair Haven (2-3-1) hosts Otter Valley on Wednesday.
OV 11, Springfield 0
BRANDON — Ryleigh LaPorte exploded for four goals, Mackenzie McKay had two goals and two assists and senior defensive standout Marissa Connors had her first varsity goal. It all added up to an 11-0 field hockey victory over Springfield for 4-1-1 Otter Valley.
Riley Keith added knocked in two goals for the Otters and Brittney Jackson and Sydney Gallo added single goals.
Essex 5, Midd 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Essex field hockey team scored four times in the fourth quarter and bested Middlebury 5-1 on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Geisler takes 9th
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Rutland cross country team competed in the Manchester Invitational on Saturday against some of the best runners New England has to offer.
Ravens senior Brady Geisler finished ninth in the Boys Large School race, finishing in 16 minutes, 22 seconds.
Other Rutland boys finishers were Owen Dube-Johnson (62nd), Karver Butler (96th), Samuel Kay (144th) and Lane Shelton (180th).
The Raven boys finished 17th overall as a team.
Evangeline Taylor led the Rutland girls, finishing 28th in the Girls Small School race with a time of 21:15. Teammates Erin Geisler and Helen Culpo finished in 36th and 46th respectively.
Harwood's Ava Thurston won that race in 19:03.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. Lawrence 55, CU 3
CANTON, N.Y. — The St. Lawrence University football team cruised to a 55-3 win against Castleton University Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans got a field goal from Noah Crossman in the first quarter, but the rest of the game belonged to the Saints, who posted 41 points in the first half alone.
SLU quarterback Tyler Grochot threw threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Schmitt ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
CU quarterback Jacob McCarthy threw for 208 yards, but was picked off twice.
Castleton (2-2) is at SUNY Maritime on Saturday at noon.
MEN'S SOCCER
RIC 4, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton men's soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision to Rhode Island College Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The opening goal came in the 36th minute via penalty kick. The visitors doubled the lead in the 38th minute.
The deficit grew to 3-0 in the 61st minute and ballooned to 4-0 in the 80th minute. RIC attempted 26 shots on the afternoon, 10 of which were directed at Spartan goalkeepers. Andres Soto-Burgos started and made six saves in just over 71 minutes.
The Spartans return to action Wednesday evening at Eastern Nazarene College.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 7, RIC 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton women's soccer team continued its impressive start to Little East Conference play Saturday afternoon with a dominant 7-1 victory over Rhode Island College.
Rylee Nichols highlighted the fantastic all-around performance with three goals and an assist. The senior forward now has 36 career goals, which is good for fourth in program history. It marked the second hat trick of her career.
Krista Girroir, Julia Carone, Ashlee Meczywor and Kaidin Gauthier also scored for CU. It was the first career goal for Girroir and Meczywor.
Seven goals marked the most for Castleton since September 23, 2017, when the team delivered nine at NVU-Lyndon.
Benfatti, reigning LEC Goalkeeper of the Week, made five saves, inching closer to 100 career saves - she's currently at 91.
Castleton (4-2-1) is at Springfield College on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
RIC 3, CU 0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women's volleyball team fell in straight sets against Rhode Island College on Saturday.
RIC's Amelia Murphy had a game-high 11 kills. Castleton's Lizzie Goodrich had nine kills.
CU (3-7) is at NVU-Lyndon on Wednesday.
TENNIS
RIC 9, CU 0
CASTLETON — Rhode Island College cruised to a 9-0 win against Castleton University on Saturday.
CU (3-5) is at NVU-Johnson on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
EastConn 3, CU 0
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Castleton field hockey team came up empty in their matchup against Eastern Connecticut Saturday afternoon, getting blanked by their conference foes 3-0 away from home.
After denying goals on the Warriors' first nine penalty corners of the game, a shot by Brianna Nolan off their tenth attempt finally got through the Spartans' defense and into the back of the cage to break the tie and put Eastern Connecticut up 1-0.
Nolan would double her tally three minutes into the fourth quarter to make it 2-0 before Kaylee Drobish scored her first with one minute remaining.
Castleton (3-6) is home against Western Connecticut State on Saturday.
