WELLS RIVER — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team had no answer for Lauryn Alley on Saturday. She scored 24 points in leading Blue Mountain to a 59-34 victory over the Mounties in a Division IV girls basketball quarterfinal game.
The MSJ offense struggled, scoring only 10 points in the first half.
They got on track in the second half but the 25-10 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
"The girls played hard. They didn't give up. I told them after the game that was encouraging," Bruso said.
The Mounties lose only one starter so Bruso is looking forward to next season.
"The cupboard is not bare," he said.
Jillian Perry led the No. 6 Mounties with 11 points and Tianna Gallipo nailed three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
The Mounties finish at 13-9.
The No. 3 Bucks take a 16-5 record into Wednesday's semifinal game at Barre Auditorium.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Canton 12, Castleton 10
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team built a four-goal lead in the second quarter, but a furious comeback by SUNY Canton handed the Spartans their third loss in a row to start the season, 12-10, at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton scored each of the game's first four goals, but Canton (1-2) responded with five straight goals over a 12-minute span of action to take a 5-4 lead in the third quarter. The two sides went back-and-forth from there, with Canton holding off Castleton for the win.
Chris Labonte led the way with a three-goal day for Castleton, notching a hat-trick for the second game in a row. Cameron Russell, Collin Johnson and Casey Meczywor had two scores each, while Conner Ladabouche notched his first-career goal in the game. Ladabouche also had an assist as did Luc Issa. Issa caused a game-high four turnovers, while Jeremy Clements had a game-high seven ground balls for the Spartans. Maxx Ingison stopped nine shots in goal in the loss.
Castleton started the game strong on offense, dominating possession time and scoring chances. Russell opened the scoring less than two minutes into play with his fifth goal of the season, before Ladabouche netted his first of the year to double the lead at the five-minute mark.
With Castleton still leading 2-0 in the second quarter, Meczywor and Labonte tallied goals to push the Spartans' lead to 4-0 with 6:20 left until halftime. Robinson scored his first of the game to get Canton on the board with 4:31 to play before the break, and Facey added his first of the day two minutes later to make it a 4-2 game at the half.
The Spartans return to action Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stockton 18, Castleton 11
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Castleton hit the ball hard at the top of the order with the top three batters going 10-for-16 but the Spartans lost Saturday's slugfest to Stockton University 18-11.
Jeremy Johnson went 4 for 6 with a home run and double in the leadoff spot, Davis Mikell and Dam Petrie each went 3 for 5 with Petrie hitting a home run.
Cam Goulet took the loss for the 4-4 Spartans.
Stockton hiked its record to 6-1.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Castleton 9, NVU-Johnson 0
The Castleton men's tennis team cruised to a 9-0 win against NVU-Johnson at home Saturday afternoon.
Jared Wheeler, Levi Williams, Jacob Peet and Phil Kluge all won their matches in straight sets, not losing a game for the Spartans.
At No. 4 singles, Rowan Kidder won his match over NVU's Kyle Robbins, 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, CU's Spencer Butter won a tight three-set metch, 7-6, 5-7, 10-8.
The Spartans swept the three doubles matches as well.
CU improves to 1-1 and hosts MCLA on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Saturday's Scores
Girls Basketball Playoffs
Division I
Mt. Mansfield 55, BFA-St, Albans 40
Division II
Harwood 57, Mount Abraham 31
