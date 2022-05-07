NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River softball team earned its first two wins of the season on Saturday against Twin Valley.
The Minutemen were set to finish off their unfinished game from last week against the Wildcats, but the rule book determined they had already played enough innings for it to be considered a full game.
Mill River won that contest 24-19 before playing Twin Valley in Saturday's game, which the Minutemen won 23-13.
In the game from last week, Alexis Secoy struck out seven. Gina Pinto had two singles and a double, Casey Tifft had three singles and Karina Mozzer had two singles.
Secoy earned the win in Saturday's game as well, striking out two and allowing seven hits.
Mozzer had a monster day with three singles, a double and a triple. Pinto, Cheyenne Hoyle and Casey Patch had multi-hit games as well and Tifft had a double.
Mill River (2-6) is at Proctor on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Rutland 20, Hartford 8
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland softball team bested Hartford 20-8 on Saturday, the Raiders' fifth win the last six games.
Rutland led 16-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Hurricanes forced another inning to be played with six runs in the frame. The Raiders added four runs in the top of the seventh to put it out reach.
Alyssa Kennedy had six strikeouts in the circle for Rutland.
Sarmera Rideout had a standout day at the plate, with a triple, two doubles and a single. Kennedy and Alivia Morris both had two hits, while Rory Logan came off the bench and had a double.
Paige Vielleux had two of the six Hartford hits.
Rutland (5-3) hosts rival Otter Valley on Tuesday at Northeast School.
Proctor 16, Poultney 8
POULTNEY — The beat goes on for the Proctor softball team. The Phantoms extended their record to 6-0 by beating Poultney on Saturday, 16-8.
Cadence Goodwin pitched the complete-game victory and she was backed by some hefty offensive support from Rhi Lubaszewski (three base hits with a double), Laci French (two hits with a double) and another two hits from Dez Traverse.
Kaitlyn DeBonis had a home run for the 4-4 Blue Devils.
BASEBALL
West Rutland 28, MRU 14
NORTH CLARENDON — The West Rutland baseball team earned its first win of the season beating Mill River 28-14 on Saturday.
It was the first win for a Golden Horde boys athletic team all season, as their soccer team and boys basketball team had gone winless in previous seasons.
Mill River (0-8) is at Springfield on Tuesday.
Rutland 2, Hartford 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland baseball team grabbed a 2-1 win against Hartford Saturday night against Hartford at Maxfield Sports Complex.
Chase de Castro tossed a complete game one-hitter for the Raiders, striking out 10.
Liam Navin, Tyler Weatherhogg and de Castro had a hit and de Castro had an RBI.
Rutland (2-6) hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Arlington 9, MSJ 8
ARLINGTON — Cooper Jennings had a walk-off hit as the Arlington baseball team escaped with a 9-8 win in eight innings against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
MSJ had scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie it and get the game to extras.
Dom Valente went 3-for-3 for the Mounties, while David Franzoni and Kyle Costales both had two hits.
TJ Euber started on the mound for MSJ and Matt Greeno came on in relief picking up the loss.
The Mounties (4-3) host Stratton Mountain School on Thursday at St. Peter's Field.
