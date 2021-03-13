For the second weekend in a row, it was the Mill River and Rutland cheerleading teams grabbing wins.
Saturday was the Virtual VCCA Meet and the defending Division I champion Ravens and defending Division II champion Minutemen were on their game.
Overall, Mill River had the top score between the two divisions, scoring 129.5 points, which was one point better than Rutland who scored 128.5.
The Minutemen had a convincing win in the Small Varsity Division. Their score was 32.5 points better than second-place Poultney, who held a 17-point edge over third-place Milton. Enosburg was fourth, while Fair Haven and Missisquoi tied for fifth and Otter Valley was seventh.
The Ravens won by 20 points over Mount Anthony in the Large Varsity Division. South Burlington was third, followed by Elite Gems, Lyndon, BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax.
The virtual state championship meet is next Saturday, March 20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Middlebury 66, MR 32
MIDDLEBURY — Adam Shum connected on three 3-point field goals to lead Mill River with nine points but the day belonged to Middlebury. The Tigers rolled to a 66-32 victory on Saturday
The Minutemen finished the regular season at 1-8.
Mill River coach Ben Smith said he is looking forward to a play-in game.
"It's one more chance for the players to get some confidence and a little more experience," he said.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 1, NEC 0
The Castleton University women's ice hockey team earned the weekend sweep as it inched out a narrow 1-0 victory over New England College Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans (5-4-1) put pressure on the Pilgrims (1-7-2) from the start of the opening puck drop but were unable to capitalize in the first period. In a scoreless period, the Spartans recorded 15 shots on goal while the Pilgrims were only able to register three.
The Spartans were once again held scoreless during the second period of play. Goaltender Kirsten DiCicco, who faced little pressure from the Pilgrims, recorded six saves during the period and tallied 11 for the game, pushing her season total to 157.
The third period started similarly to the previous two periods of action until the Spartans finally broke the deadlock late in the period. Jenna Krikorian scored her first-career collegiate goal at the 14:24 mark of the period after forcing a turnover in front of the Pilgrims' net.
The Spartans would finish the game outshooting the Pilgrims, 32-1.
Castleton returns to action Friday, as it travels to take on Plymouth State for the first time this season. The puck is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 20, CU 8
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team dropped its annual Connor Roberts Memorial Game against Norwich University Saturday, falling 20-8 at Sabine Field.
Since 2015, the two teams have played annually in memory of Connor Roberts, a former Norwich lacrosse player who tragically passed away from a sudden heart attack after his sophomore season in 2014. Connor, who had two siblings play sports for Castleton, has his life and impact on both Norwich and Castleton University memorialized every year with the Climb for Connor and CJR Memorial Game events during the school year. This year's Climb for Connor event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Norwich outshot Castleton 57-36 on the day, and the Cadets held an edge in the turnover battle as Castleton turned it over 27 to Norwich's 14. The Cadets went 22-for-24 on the clear, while the Spartans managed a 19-for-26 day clearing the ball. Norwich took advantage of its extra-man opportunities, going 6-for-9 on man-up chances while Castleton was 0-for-4.
Collin Johnson scored four times for the Spartans, while Dawson Nalette added two goals and an assist in the contest. Jonah Janaro also score twice for the Spartans. Tyan Hayford had a team-high seven ground balls, while Ryan Palmisano had six of his own while going 13-for-30 on faceoffs.
Maxx Ingison suffered the loss in goal, playing 42-plus minutes and allowing 16 goals with 10 saves. Rookie Chris Wilk made his collegiate debut in relief of Ingison, playing 17-plus minutes and making six saves while allowing four scores.
For the Cadets, eight players found their way onto the scoresheet including six players with multi-goal games. Jack Anzalone led all players with nine points on five goals and four assists, while Kevin Horchak added three goals and three assists for Norwich. Payden Masaracchia and Russell Gilligan each had hat tricks, while Parker Campbell and Clyde Tamburro had two goals and an assist each.
Thomas Muraski had eight ground balls with a 17-for-30 day on face-offs, and Sean Wallace caused three turnovers on defense. Nick Kandra made six saves in 45 minutes on his way to victory, allowing four goals before giving way to Andrew Morgan, who made two saves and allowed four goals in the final 15 minutes.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday evening at Utica at 4 p.m.
