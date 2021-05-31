WINDSOR — It was a banner day for Mill River distance runner Annika Heintz at the Division III track and field state championships on Saturday, hosted by Windsor.
Heintz won three individual state championships, taking first in the 800 meters, 1500 and 3000, winning them all handily. In the 800, she finished in 2:29.64, seven seconds faster than second-place Madelyn Durkee of Thetford. She won the 1500 in 4:58.83 and the 3000 in 11:29.99. The latter two results were personal bests for Heintz.
Teammate Faith Murray was ninth in the 400 and 16th in the 200. Springfield’s Anna Ondre was third in high jump, seventh in long jump, 14th in the 400 and sixth in the 800. The Cosmos’ Chloe Jerman-Brown was the top Springfield finisher in the 800, taking third. Jerman-Brown was also fifth in the 1500.
Springfield’s Haley Gibbons was third in triple jump and eighth in the 300m hurdles. She was also third in the shot put, which Mill River’s Emma Steever was seventh in.
The Cosmos’ Skyler Congdon was second in the discus and the Minutemen’s Lyla Tarbell was sixth. The top Springfield finisher in the javelin was Olivia Loney in fifth.
The Cosmo girls 4x800 relay team of Alicia Ostrom, Angelina Woychosky, Olivia Howard and Jerman-Brown was second to Thetford.
On the boys side, Springfield’s Donavin Sprano won a state title in the javelin with a throw of 121 feet, nine inches, which was a foot better than Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen. Sprano was also fourth in shot put, just ahead of teammate Aidan Donahue.
Mill River’s Mitchell Steenbergen was seventh in the shot put, but took second in discus, 19 feet off the pace of champion Ben Gilbert of Windsor.
Springfield’s Sam Presch was third in the 400. The Cosmos’ Damian Stagner and Dylan Magoon were fifth and sixth respectively in the 800. Stagner was also fourth in the 1500. Chris Jeffers was fourth in long jump and fifth in triple jump.
Thetford won the team state championship on the boys and girls side. The Springfield girls were fourth and boys were fifth. The Mill River girls were sixth and boys were ninth.
TRACK & FIELD
Essex Invitational
ESSEX — A handful of Rutland County athletes were at the Essex Invitational on Saturday, putting in final preparations for their respective state championship meets.
On the boys side, Rutland’s Brady Geisler had a strong showing in the 3000-meter race, finishing third with a time of 9:14.74. Teammate Owen Dube-Johnson was 18th. Rutland’s Eli Rosi was seventh in the 800-meter race and 10th in the 1500.
West Rutland’s Mac Perry was second in the 110m hurdles with a time 16.48 in the final. He was also second in the 300m hurdles, eighth in the 200-meter dash and was ninth in the 100-meter preliminary, just missing out on a chance in the finals.
Fair Haven’s Sebastian Redondo was fourth in the 300m hurdles.
In the shot put, the Slaters’ Nate Stone was fifth and Rutland’s Slade Postemski was 10th. Postemski was also third in long jump and eighth in high jump. In javelin, West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani was eighth. Sam Worthing was the top Fair Haven athlete in javelin in 13th.
Serrani had his best performance in the triple jump, taking fourth.
On the girls side, Fair Haven’s Emma Briggs was fifth in the 100, setting a new personal best time. She was 11th in the 400 and 13th in the 200. Teammate Alexandra Williams was 10th in the 400.
In the 100m hurdles, Deirdre Lillie was 15th, the best mark by a Rutland High athlete.
In field events, Briggs pulled out the win in the pole vault, clearing 3.05 meters. Teammate Megan Ezzo was eighth in high jump, 15th in long jump and 17th in triple jump. Lily Briggs was 17th in the long jump.
In the shot put, West Rutland’s Isabell Lanfear was fifth with a toss of 9.42 meters. She was also eighth in the javelin.
SOFTBALL
OV 12, Hartford 11
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team finished the regular season on a high note, besting Hartford 12-11 Saturday afternoon.
Marissa Connors did the honors of sending the OV fans home happy with a hard-hit ball to the fence that scored the walk-off run in the seventh inning.
Connors was on base five times, with three walks and two hits. Mia Politano, Josie Cone and Jess Malbon had strong offensive days as well.
The Otters were leading 11-9 in the sixth when Logan Evans hit a home run with two girls on, but when Evans came around to touch home plate, she unknowingly jumped over it in celebration, never touching the base.
OV coach Kelly Trayah appealed and Evans was called out, leaving the game tied 11-11. The teams held each other from scoring until the eventual Connors walk-off.
Riley Keith and MacKenzie McKay split pitching duties for Otter Valley. The Otters (5-11) are the No. 9 seed in the Division II tournament.
Proctor 21, Mill River 14
NORTH CLARENDON — Proctor wrapped up its regular season with a 21-14 victory over Mill River on Saturday to finish 11-3.
Jenna Davine pitched the complete game.
She was backed by some potent hitting led by Isabel Greb with five base hits.
Maggie McKearin, Hope Kelley and Sydney Wood added three hits each.
Olivia Jones led the Minutemen with a double.
Proctor is the No. 3 seed in the Division IV tournament.
WRV 9, West Rutland 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The West Rutland softball team fell to undefeated White River Valley 9-1 Saturday afternoon.
Chelsie Trask had two hits and she struck out 10 batters in the circle to lead the Wildcats.
Her counterpart from Westside, Kiana Grabowski, struck out two and allowed seven hits and three walks.
White River Valley plated three in the first inning and tacked on runs from there.
“We had some opportunities too, but we couldn’t push the runs across,” said Westside coach Laurie Serrani.
Kennah Wright-Chapman had a triple for the Golden Horde.
West Rutland (10-6) is the No. 5 seed in the Division IV tournament.
Bratt 8, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Brattleboro pitcher Leah Madore struck out 10 and allowed just one hit, a double to Zoey Cole, as Brattleboro defeated Fair Haven 8-0 on Saturday.
Cole put on her own display of power pitching, striking out nine.
Fair Haven (6-6) is the No. 6 seed in the Division II tournament.
BASEBALL
Hartford 11, Otter Valley 7
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford baseball team finished off an undefeated regular season on Saturday, beating Otter Valley 11-7 at Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Otters led midway through the game, but the Hurricanes came back to secure the win.
Hartford finished the regular season 14-0 and OV finished 7-8. The Canes are the top seed in the Division II tournament and the Otters are the No. 8 seed, meaning the teams could meet again in the second round if OV advances.
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 13, Otter Valley 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team dropped its ninth straight contest, falling to Green Mountain Valley School 13-1 Saturday at Markowski Field.
The Otters (1-10) are the No. 5 seed in the Division III tournament.
H.S. SPORTS
Cancellations
The Fair Haven-Mount Anthony baseball game, Rutland-Brattleboro baseball game and Springfield-Windsor softball game was canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday.
GOLF
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Derek Gilbert, of Poultney, got a hole-in-one during Thursday night men’s league competition at Milestone Golf Course.
He hit his 8-iron from the blue tees on No. 5 (156 yards). Witnesses were Steven Burke, Dave Egan, and Stephen Amery.
