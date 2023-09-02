PITTSFORD — The Mount St. Joseph and Proctor girls soccer teams kicked off the Jimmy T Showcase with a display of offense, as the Mounties bested the rival Phantoms 8-5 at Taranovich Field on Saturday.
MSJ led 4-1 at the half.
Freshman Isabella Anderson had a huge day, scoring four goals and dishing out an assist for the Mounties. Riley Collins had two goals and an assist, while Ashley Bishop and Emma Wiegers scored a goal apiece.
Isabel Greb had three goals to lead Proctor, while Emma Palmer netted two.
Proctor (0-1) plays Otter Valley in the Black River Invitational on Friday at Ludlow's Dorsey Park. MSJ (1-0) has a tough test on Wednesday, hosting rival West Rutland.
BOYS SOCCER
Rutland 2, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 win against Division II Middlebury Saturday morning.
Ben Cerreta scored both of RHS's goals in the win.
Rutland (1-0) is at Essex in the Jay Brady Classic on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FH 3, Proctor 0
PITTSFORD — The Fair Haven boys soccer team boasts an outstanding junior class and two of the classmates combined on the goal that gave the Slaters a 1-0 halftime lead on the way to a 3-0 victory over Proctor on Saturday in the Jimmy T Showcase.
Jack Almeida had that goal with Jack Spaulding earning the assist.
Jace Hetrick had both second-half goals.
Hetrick reaped the Man of the Match T-shirt that is presented at the Jimmy T.
Goalie Noah Woodbury had the shutout.
The Slaters host Mount St. Joseph on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dylan Aker was awarded the T-Shirt for Proctor.
"He played hard today. He was all over the field," Proctor coach Matt Parker said.
OV 8, MSJ 1
PITTSFORD — The Otter Valley boys soccer team took a note from the MSJ and Proctor girls who had played right before them in the Jimmy T Showcase on Saturday.
The Otters flashed a potent offense, beating the MSJ boys 8-1 at Taranovich Field.
Otter Valley (1-0) hosts Hartford on Wednesday. MSJ (0-1) hosts Long Trail School on Tuesday.
WR Valley 3, Westside 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — The West Rutland boys soccer team dropped its season opener on Saturday, losing 3-0 to White River Valley.
Westside coach Dillon Zaengle felt his team was organized well defensively with goalie Nick Perry making his first start.
The Golden Horde (0-1) host Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Lyndon 29, MRU 25
NORTH CLARENDON — The Lyndon Institute football team erased an 18-point second-half deficit to beat Mill River 29-25 on Saturday.
Minutemen quarterback Vincent Cavalieri, who recently took over for the injured Luca Polli, hit Mason Boudreau for a 35-yard score midway through the first. The two connected again in the second quarter with Cavalieri rolling out to find Boudreau in the right side of the end zone.
Memphis Beamis powered in a 7-yard TD run in the closing seconds of the first half. Mill River continued to add on early in the third with Toby Pytlik taking a direct snap for a score on the goal line to push MRU up by 18 points.
Lyndon made its move with late in the third quarter with a touchdown, before recovering an onside kick and marching down the field for another score in the fourth.
The Vikings grabbed the lead for good with a TD run at the goal line with a 1:18 left to play.
Mill River (0-1) hosts Woodstock on Saturday. Lyndon (1-0) hosts North Country on Saturday.
FH 56, Poultney 15
POULTNEY — The Fair Haven football team cruised to a 56-15 win against rival Poultney on Saturday at Dean W. Houghton Field.
The Slaters led by three touchdowns at the half and completely broke the game open with three touchdowns in the third, before the teams emptied their bench to play in the fourth quarter.
Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton threw for four touchdowns, two going to Trey Lee, one going to Tim Kendall and the other to Brennan Hayes. It was Hayes' first varsity TD catch.
Phil Bean scored another touchdown for Fair Haven on a scoop and score on a muffed punt. Sam Kyhill and Jonathan Hutchins had touchdowns as well.
Erik Kendall and Lucas Welch had a touchdown rush apiece for Poultney.
The Blue Devils (0-1) are at Windsor on Saturday. Fair Have (1-0) hosts Mount Anthony on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fair Haven 1, Bratt 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey team opened the season with a 1-0 victory against Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
Senior Jaylena Haley had the Slaters' lone goal, coming in the second quarter.
Sophomore goalie Tori Kelly played well in goal, making some crucial clears for Fair Haven.
The Slaters (1-0) is at rival Otter Valley on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MRU in action
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Mount St. Joseph freshman Selah Majorell won Saturday's Maynard-Hagen Opener girls race hosted by Hartford High School.
Majorell finished the 2.75-mile race in 23 minutes, 42 seconds. Hartford's Geneva Durgin took second, with Mill River's Olivia Graham, Olivia Haley and Chloe Kennedy rounding out the top five.
In the boys race, Mill River sophomore Connor Filskov finished in second place in 18:26. Hartford's Bennett Moreno won the race in 17:55. The top-five was rounded out by the Hurricanes' Jack Fournier-Stephens, Mount St. Joseph's Abraham Burek and Mill River's Benajamin Luzader.
BASS FISHING
Quarry Valley wins
WELLS — The Quarry Valley bass fishing team had a pair of teams in Saturday's competition on Lake St. Catherine, earning a first-place and third-place finish.
Bryan Godda and Gibson Wink, captained by coach Jeff Patch, won the event with a total of 7.91 pounds. Grady Johnson and Jarrett Patch, captained by Hunter Skaza, were third at 6.51 pounds.
Quarry Valley is back in action on Saturday with the VPA Fall Classic in South Hero.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton wins two
LYNDON — The Vermont State University Castleton volleyball team picked up two more wins on Saturday afternoon, downing in-state opponents Norwich and VTSU Johnson at the Vermont Volleyball Classic in Stannard Gymnasium and making program history in the process.
The 3-1 win over Norwich was a a milestone win for the Spartans, marking the first victory over the Cadets in program history. The two victories also tie the team for the best start to a season in Castleton history as the Spartans sit at 3-0 through opening weekend. The only other time the team won its first three contests to start a season was 2006; the program finished the season with 11 wins that year.
Hailey Martinovich had a big day, amassing 23 kills, seven aces and 30 digs over the two matches. Jocelyn Ray had 16 kills, five aces and four total blocks across the two contests. Caitlin Mahoney added 11 kills and 40 digs for the Spartans while Maddie Delsignore compiled 35 assists in the wins.
The day started with a 25-16, 10-25, 25-17, 26-24 victory over Norwich and Castleton bested Johnson 25-19, 25-15, 25-21.
The Spartans are back in action on Wednesday night at Union College at 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Sage 7, VTSU 2
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton women's tennis team dropped a 7-2 match at Sage on Saturday afternoon to begin the program's 2023 slate.
Devon Kibbey gave the Spartans their first point of the season with a two-set vanquishing of Amber Elk at the fifth spot. At No. 3 singles, Camille Jackson claimed a super tiebreak triumph to continue a four-match winning streak extending from last fall.
The Spartans are back in action on Wednesday at Plattsburgh State at 4 p.m.