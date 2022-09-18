WEST RUTLAND — The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team got into the win column with a 2-0 triumph against West Rutland Saturday afternoon.
The game went into halftime tied 0-0, but the Mounties broke through after the break. Ryan LaForest scored with 31 minutes to play on an assist by freshman Owen Hackett and freshman Brayden Schutt scored with 22 minutes left assisted by LaForest.
"That big was a big moment for Ryan because we've been really trying to tap into his potential," said MSJ coach Josh Souza. "We're trying to find the best combinations that will work. They're starting to buy in."
"We moved the ball well and were much better in our positioning. There were things to build off of," said Westside coach Dillon Zaengle.
Dom Phillips had six saves for MSJ, while Gus Govarrubias made 11 stops for the Golden Horde.
West Rutland (0-4) is at Sharon on Wednesday. MSJ (1-3) hosts Proctor on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Colchester 5, Rutland 1
Eli Rosi scored the Rutland boys soccer team's lone goal in a 5-1 loss to undefeated Colchester Saturday morning.
Rosi scored the goal off his own rebound.
The Lakers were up 2-0 at the half.
Sophomore Demunga Aphani had a big day for Colchester with two goals and two assists. Captain Henry Bacon had a goal and an assist. Ethan Gamelin and Caiden Cassidy scored once apiece, while Trace Roach and Nathan Allard both had an assist.
Caden Lambert made 14 saves for RHS.
Rutland dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
Rivendell 2, GM 1
LUDLOW — The Green Mountain boys soccer team team fell 2-1 in the finals of the Green Mountain tournament held at Ludlow's Dorsey Park Saturday night.
The Chieftains (1-4) host Otter Valley on Tuesday.
L&G 1, Proctor 0
(Overtime)
LUDLOW — The Proctor boys soccer team fell 1-0 in overtime against Leland & Gray in the consolation game of the Green Mountain tournament held at Ludlow's Dorsey Park on Saturday night.
The Rebels ended the contest with 1:49 remaining in the overtime.
The Phantoms (1-3) are at MSJ on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 5, Bratt 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team cruised to a 5-1 win against Brattleboro Saturday afternoon.
Ryleigh LaPorte and Sydney Gallo both found the back of the cage twice, while Mackenzie McKay scored once. LaPorte's second goal came on a penalty stroke.
OV goalie Lily Morgan had seven saves.
"We played a lot of offense, but there were a few chances that Brattleboro had that Lily made to make some tough saves," said Otters coach Jodie Keith.
Emma Gragen had the lone goal for the Colonels.
Otter Valley (4-1) is at Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
BBA 6, St. Johnsbury 0
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team cruised to a 6-0 win against St. Johnsbury Saturday afternoon.
Mai-Liis Edwards and Samantha Cocheo had two goals apiece for the Bulldogs, while Qwynn Humphrey and Bea Thompson scored once. Assists came from Alex Faucher (2), Kaelin Downey, Hope Schlageter, Katie Crabtree and Edwards.
Delana Underwood had five saves for BBA, while Willa Kambrowicz and Samara Rutledge both had three saves for the Hilltoppers.
"We have worked a lot on double-teaming in practice this week and we were able to use it effectively in the game," said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
BBA (2-2) hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Fairfax 48, Mill River 0
FAIRFAX — The BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team handed Mill River its first loss of the season, winning 48-6 Saturday afternoon.
The Bullets were up 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
"Fairfax is a really good team, but we didn't do anything well today. We played nowhere near our potential," said Minutemen coach Phil Hall.
Fairfax (2-1) is off in Week 4, but is at Mount Abraham on Oct. 1. Mill River (2-1) is at Woodstock on Friday.
In other football action, Middlebury edged BFA-St. Albans 27-20, Colchester cruised to a 48-14 win against Mount Mansfield, Spaulding blanked Rice 16-0 and Mount Abraham beat Missisquoi Valley 36-7.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Mid-Amateur
SWANTON — Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy won the 2022 Vermont Women's Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship over the weekend at Champlain Country Club.
Maurycy finished at 13-over, beating Copley Country Club's Holly Reynolds by three strokes.
It was Maurycy's sixth Mid-Amateur championship and fifth since 2013.
Burlington Country Club's Carson Richards Laderoute, a Rutland High alumna, was third at 17-over, ahead of Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker (19-over) and Williston Golf Club's Jeanne Morrissey (19-over) in the top five.
BASS FISHING
VPA Fall Classic
SOUTH HERO — The Quarry Valley bass fishing team finished second in the VPA Fall Classic tournament on Saturday.
The Quarry Valley duo of Jacob Patch and Bryan Godda, both Proctor students, finished with a weight of 18.98 pounds. South Burlington had a duo with 19.7 pounds to win the tournament.
Patch and Godda were the winners of last week's event.
Gibson Wink came second in the Lunker competition, with 4.28 pounds, finishing 0.01 pounds off the winning mark.
The next tournament for the Quarry Valley bass fishermen is Oct. 8, the state championships held in South Hero.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland in action
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — The Rutland cross country team competed on Saturday at the Queensbury Invitational.
In the boys' 5000-meter race, RHS's Sam Kay finished in 32nd, in 17 minutes, 18.70 seconds. The other Rutland top-100 finishers were Karver Butler in 57th and Joshua Kay in 98th.
In the girls' 5000-meter race, Rutland's Erin Geisler finished 27th in 20:16.80. Evangeline Taylor was 46th.
MEN'S SOCCER
CU 1, USM 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's soccer team earned a 1-0 win against Southern Maine at Dave Wolk Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Stanley Andersen scored the game's lone goal in the 86th minute off an assist by Gonzalaiz Arakaza. Andersen netted it on a rebound.
Castleton keeper Andres Soto-Burgos made five saves in the winning effort.
The Spartans (2-2-1) host Nichols on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
USM 4, CU 0
GORHAM, Maine — Three second-goal goals put away a 4-0 win for Southern Maine against Castleton University Saturday afternoon.
USM scored the lone goal of the first half with Julia McKenna scoring off an assist by Catriona Gould in the 24th minute.
The Huskies added on quickly in the second half. Gould scored off a service from Ciera Berthiaume in the 47th minute and McKenna scored about four minutes later on a loose ball.
Gould added a final insurance tally in the 57th minute, assisted by Emma Forgues.
Castleton (2-5) hosts nationally-ranked Middlebury College Wednesday night.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU wins two
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team dominated on Saturday against UMass Dartmouth, winning 9-0 at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans did the bulk of their damage in a six-goal second quarter.
Emily Harris had three goals and two assists to lead CU. Tessa Rubocki also had a hat trick, while Kaitlin Bardellini, Chance Jaquin and Amelia Wilson scored once.
The Spartans picked up another win on Sunday, beating New England College 3-2 in overtime.
Kaitlin Bardellini scored the game-winner in OT. She also scored CU's first goal after NEC jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third quarter. Amelie Steinel scored the other Castleton goal, while assists came from Emily Harris (2) and Amelia Wilson.
The Spartans (4-3) hosts Eastern Connecticut on Friday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CU drops two
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women's volleyball team fell in straight sets against Southern Maine and Suffolk on Saturday.
Hailey Martinovich led the Spartans with 14 kills across the two matches. Maddie Delsignore had 28 assists on the day.
CU (2-6) hosts SUNY Cobleskill on Thursday.
COLLEGE XC
UMD Invitational
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University cross country team competed in the UMass Dartmouth Invitational on Saturday.
In the men's 5-mile race, Jon Hendley was the top Spartan finisher in 175th. In the women's 5-kilometer race, Bethany Davis paced CU in 191st.
COLLEGE RUGBY
NU 34, CU 13
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University women's rugby team played their first 15s contest of the year at Norwich on Saturday, falling to the Cadets, 34-13.
Natalie Simecek executed a field goal for three points, while Katelynn Dunn and Aubrey Tetlow each recorded a try.
MEN'S GOLF
CU 5th at Norwich
RANDOLPH —The Castleton University men's golf team finished in fifth place at the Norwich Invitational on Friday afternoon, posting a team score of 328 at Montague Golf Course.
The Spartans were paced by a 78 (8-over) by Nick Ojala, followed by an 80 from Brandon Picard, 83 from Andrew Stefura and 87 from Matt Redmond.
Norwich's A team won the event with a total of 309.
Castleton returns to the course Saturday and Sunday at Rutland Country Club for the Castleton Invitational.
