The Mount St. Joseph baseball team remained undefeated with a 13-6 win against Arlington Saturday afternoon at St. Peter's Field.
MSJ jumped on the Eagles with a seven-run first inning and tacked on from there.
Dom Valente, Matt Greeno and Kyle Costales all had two hits and two runs batted in for the Mounties.
Greeno pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters.
MSJ improved to 6-0.
BASEBALL
Proctor 13, Poultney 2
(5 innings)
PROCTOR — The Proctor baseball team kept the bats rolling on Saturday, topping rival Poultney 13-2 in five innings.
The Phantoms took advantage of some shaky Blue Devils pitching, working a lot of walks and stealing bases.
Lucas Merrill had a pair of hits for Proctor, driving in two. Dylan Aker drove in a run as well.
Jacob Patch went 3 1/3 innings to start for the Phantoms and Merrill went the rest of the way on the mound.
Proctor improved to 4-1, while Poultney fell to 0-6.
West Rutland 13, MR 3
(6 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland baseball team cruised to a 13-3 win against county rival Mill River in six innings on Saturday.
Westside jumped up early with four runs apiece in the first and second innings.
The Golden Horde had 13 hits as a team, with Cayman Pratt leading the way with a 4-for-4 showing. Grady Johnson went 2-for-3. Mill River had nine hits led by Phil Severy's double and triple.
Grady Johnson pitched a complete game for West Rutland, striking out six.
West Rutland (5-4) is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday. Mill River (0-6) hosts Springfield on Tuesday.
GM 11, Woodstock 6
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team pushed its win streak to eight games topping Woodstock 11-6 Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Swisher earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings and striking out six, while allowing three earned runs.
At the plate, he had two hits and a RBI. Kaiden McCarthy doubled three times and drove in a run. Derek Hodgdon had two hits, while Andrei Solzhenitsyn had a hit and two RBIs.
Woodstock was led by Holden Larmie with two hits and two RBIs and Vince Petrone with a hit and two RBIs.
GM (8-0) is at Woodstock on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
GM 4, BBA 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team bested Division I Burr and Burton Academy 4-1 Saturday afternoon.
GM (3-5) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
Springfield, HHS split
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Springfield softball team took the first game of its doubleheader 6-3 against Hartford on Saturday afternoon. In the second game, the Hurricanes won 18-3.
Mill River 1, Twin Valley 0
WHITINGHAM — The Mill River softball team won 1-0 by forfeit against Twin Valley on Saturday.
The Minutemen (3-2) is at Poultney on Tuesday,
LG 12, WRV 11
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team held off a late charge by White River Valley to win 12-11 on Saturday.
Kristen Lowe was the winning pitcher for the Rebels, striking out seven and allowing five hits. Abriella Hallock earned the save.
Leland & Gray was led by Kat Shine with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Savannah Cadrin hda two hits and two RBIs, while Hannah Greenwood had two hits and a run.
LG (4-1) hosts Division IV heavyweight West Rutland on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 17, CHS 8
COLCHESTER — The Rutland girls lacrosse team cruised to a 17-8 victory against Colchester Saturday afternoon.
Loretta Cooley led RHS with eight goals, followed by four from Karsyn Bellomo. Lila Tu had two goals, while Mia Marsh, Piper Newman and Sarah Crossman had one apiece.
Amelia Marsh made eight saves for Rutland and Madeline Kleber-Rose made one.
Kelsi Pratt paced the Lakers with four goals.
Rutland improved to 5-3.
ULTIMATE
MMU tournament
JERICHO — The Mill River Ultimate team competed in a tournament at Mount Mansfield on Saturday. They combined with Long Trail and went 1-3 on the day.
Their win came against Brattleboro, a 9-6 triumph. They played another tight one with the Colonels, that one taken by Brattleboro 8-7.
MRU coach Emma Weatherhogg talked about helpful it was for her squad to see higher-level competition from northern teams.
TRACK AND FIELD
Twilight Invite
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland track and field team competed in the Twilight Invitational hosted by South Burlington on Saturday.
Rutland's Amelia Shelton was second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.65 seconds.
Rutland's Jasmine Evans was eighth in the girls long jump with a jump of 14 feet, 11.50 inches. Hank Potter was 13th in the boys competition.
Rutland's Tyler Messer was fourth in the boys shot put with a toss of 40-06. Jahmalie McKenzie was eighth with a toss of 35-03.75.
Rutland's Sam Kay was ninth in the boys 1500 meters with a time of 4:26.62.
Rutland's Evangeline Taylor was ninth in the girls 400 with a time of 1:04.57. Taylor was also 12th in the 200, just ahead of Ava Rosi.
The RHS boys 4x100 meter relay team of Will Fuller, Wyatt Fuller, Ryan Boulger and Hank Potter was sixth.
Results will be updated as made available.
COLLEGE TRACK
New Englands
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Four members of Castleton's track and field teams competed in the New England DIII Outdoor Championships Friday and Saturday afternoon. On the men's side, David Harvey, Macalyster Perry and Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson qualified during the regular season, while Gwyn Tatton was the lone qualifier from the women's team.
Harvey and Perry were the first to compete in the 110-meter hurdles. Despite setting a new program-best time of 15.41 seconds, Harvey just missed out on qualifying for the finals, finishing in 15th with Perry close behind in 17th.
Coming off his first LEC title, Leombruno-Nicholson finished 20th in the javelin, clearing 44.24 meters. Harvey was the final competitor for the men, finishing in 14th in the long jump with a leap of 6.54 meters.
On the women's side, Tatton impressed in the javelin throw, finishing in 10th clearing 34.69 meters, before her 10.25-meter throw in the shot put earned her 25th place.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton sweeps
CASTLETON — The Castleton softball team wrapped up its regular season with a doubleheader against Western Connecticut Saturday afternoon, riding a pair of near-perfect outings in the circle to secure a pair of shutout wins, 5-0 and 2-0, and the four-seed in the upcoming LEC playoffs.
In the first game, on her Senior Day, Olivia Joy threw her third complete-game shutout of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out a season-high eight batters in seven innings. At the plate, Castleton (18-14, 9-7 LEC) got a pair of hits from both Hannah Mosher and Alexis Rogers, with Allison Almond bringing home a game-high two RBIs.
Saturday's rematch was more tightly contested with the Spartans holding just a 5-4 advantage in hits en route to the two-run win. Lauren Ross started in the circle, allowing three hits and fanning two across four innings to secure the win before Brouillette gave up just one hit across three innings in relief.
Mosher stayed hot at the plate going a perfect 3-for-3 — her .431 batting average in LEC games leads the conference — while Brouillette added another RBI to her season total.
Next up for Castleton is the LEC Playoffs where they will face off against Rhode Island College in the first round Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.