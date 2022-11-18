BARRE — The Norwich University men's basketball team had a dominant opening half, beating rival Castleton University 65-54 Saturday night in a Barre Granite Association College Classic game at the Barre Auditorium.
The Cadets jumped out to a 41-19 advantage at the break. Norwich left the Spartans in the dust with a 20-0 run after CU had jumped out to a 10-9 lead in the early going.
Castleton responded in the second half, controlling the game and outscoring Norwich by 11 points, but the rough start was too much to overcome.
Joe Russell had a big day for the Spartans, scoring 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Owen Liss had 16 points and Jalen Olivero had 14 to pace the Cadets. Fair Haven graduate Kohlby Murray, who had standout showings at the Barre Aud during his high school years, added five points.
On Friday against NVU-Johnson, Castleton made a comeback to beat NVU 72-66.
In the opening half, the Badgers led by as much as 11 points, but went into the break up eight.
The Spartans took control after the break, taking a lead with 7:23 to play on a Tray Wright free throw. CU wouldn't trail again en route to the comeback win.
Wright led Castleton with 16 points, followed by Justin Schwarzbeck with 14, Alex Blackmore with 12 and Russell with 11.
Castleton (3-3) hosts Lesley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Norwich (4-1) is at NVU-Lyndon next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Salem State 1
SALEM, Mass. — Following a 4-3 loss to the University of Southern Maine on Friday, the Castleton University women's hockey team responded with a 3-1 win against Salem State Saturday afternoon.
Salem opened the scoring, but a trio of second-period goals by the Spartans were the difference.
Brooke Greenwood scored on a power play, assisted by Darby Palisi and Julia Carpenter, a little more than five minutes into the second. Emily Harris, coming off a standout field hockey season, scored 47 seconds later on an assist by Miranda Wheeler.
Samantha Lawler finished the scoring late in the period on an assist by Palisi.
On Friday against Southern Maine, USM scored twice in the opening period, but CU cut the lead in half on a Brooke Greenwood goal, assisted by Moa Carlsson and Emery Bonner.
The Huskies responded with two goals to open the third and Spartan goals from Alex Johnson and Darby Palisi (assisted by Kaitlin Bardellini) weren't enough to complete a CU comeback.
Castleton (4-2) is at defending national champion Middlebury College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 56, NVU-Lyndon 50
BARRE — The Castleton University women's basketball team earned a hard-fought 56-50 win against in-state rival NVU-Lyndon on Friday night in the Barre Granite Association College Classic at the Barre Auditorium.
The Hornets jumped up early, taking an eight-point advantage after one quarter, but the Spartans outscored Lyndon in the second to narrow the deficit to six at the break.
Castleton continued chipping away after the break, taking the lead during the third, but the Hornets inched out a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
The Spartans look the lead back in the early fourth and never gave it back.
Kelly Vuz was the driving force in the Castleton win scoring 29 points, including a 6-for-6 mark at the free throw line. Rutland High alumna Elise Magro tacked on 12 points and West Rutland alumna Liz Bailey had seven points.
Emori Davis led Lyndon with 13 points and Maria Schlegal had eight. Fair Haven alumna Kerigan Disorda added seven points.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
TCNJ 16, Castleton 15
ALBANY, N.Y. — In a battle of two top-25 programs in the nation, The College of New Jersey, the ninth-ranked team, edged No. 22 Castleton University 16-15 Friday night at the Journeyman Wrestling Armbar at the Armory.
The event featured six Division I programs, primarily from the Big 10, in addition to Castleton and TCNJ. NC State, Central Michigan, Iowa, Buffalo, Illinois and Sacred Heart made up the Division I cohort at the event.
Castleton earned wins from Michael Gonyea at 133 pounds in an 11-8 decision, Jashon Holmes at 149 pounds in a 4-2 decision, Michael Angers at 165 pounds in a 3-1 win and Haven Tatarek at 197 pounds in a 4-3 win
The Spartans bounced back with a 34-9 win from their junior varsity group on Saturday against WPI back at home. CU had wins from Gavin Bradley, Drew Marchese, Elijah Cyr, Logan Dubuque, Izaiah Otero, Desmond McLaughlin, Josh Negron and Abbas Abdulrahman.
