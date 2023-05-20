BRATTLEBORO — Otter Valley senior Andy McEnerny was locked in, throwing a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 victory for the Otters' baseball team against Division I Brattleboro on Saturday.
McEnerny allowed just four hits and struck out 11 in the dominant effort.
Matt Bryant had OV's lone RBI of the day, driving in a run in the sixth inning. Otter Valley got a run on a first and third play and another on a passed ball.
Bryant and Luca Polli both had multi-hit games.
The Otters improved to 7-7, while Brattleboro dropped to 6-5.
SOFTBALL
OV 14, Bratt 2
(5 innings)
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley softball team cruised to a 14-2 win in five innings against Division I Brattleboro on Saturday.
The Otters' Grace O'Connell set the tone with a first-inning home run and the team rolled from there. O'Connell and Mackenzie McKay both had three hits. O'Connell's heads up baserunning on third also led to another run in a big fifth inning for OV.
McKay struck out two and allowed four hits, pitching to contact. Ryleigh LaPorte filled in at shortstop for Sydney Gallo and played her usual elite defense.
Otter Valley improved to 8-4 ahead of a four-game final week.
BF 9, Westside 3
WESTMINSTER — Izzy Stoodley was tough to crack on Saturday. Her effort in the circle pushed Bellows Falls softball to a 9-3 win against Division IV contender West Rutland.
Stoodley struck out 14 Golden Horde batters.
Kennah Wright-Chapman, Arianna Coombs and Bella Coombs all had a double for West Rutland.
Westside (11-2) has a big test on Tuesday, playing at a rival Proctor squad that has recently hit its stride.
Mill River sweeps
DORSET — The Mill River softball team swept a doubleheader from Long Trail on Saturday, winning 25-10 and 12-8.
The first game was the completion of a suspended game earlier in the year and the Minutemen came into the day with a 15-8 lead and then finished it off.
Olivia Graham was the winning pitcher in each game and Cheyenne Hoyle backed her with a home run over the fence in each contest.
Hoyle had four RBIs to show for her two singles and homer in the first game.
Olivia Haley and Graham each added a triple and two singles for the Minutemen in the second game.
The sweep get the Minutemen's record to 6-6. Coach Mary Colvin figures they might have to win their final three games to nail down a home playoff game in Division III.
The Minutemen are also in contention for the D Division title in the Southern Vermont League.
BOYS LACROSSE
RHS 16, Spaulding 4
The Rutland boys lacrosse team sent seniors Anthony Rock, Jarrett Kelley, Jonah Bassett, Ryan Cassarino , Emilio Strangeway and Matthew Trombley off in style on Senior Day on Saturday. Rutland cruised past Spaulding 16-4.
It might have been Senior Day at Alumni Field but two sophomores stood very tall. Riley Rodgrigue exploded for seven goals and Noah Bruttomnesso had four goals and five assists.
Junior Brad Burton added four goals and one of those stalwarts from a outstanding sophomore class Sawyer Nelson contributed three assists.
Ethan Wideawake had the other goal.
"The offense played really well. We moved the ball well today," Rutland coach TJ Sabotka said.
The defense, anchored by Andrew Sabotka, Jayden Graham and Ryan Cassarino, was also solid.
Rutland takes a 5-8 record to Mount Mansfield on Tuesday.
There is plenty to play for over the final three games. Coach Sabotka feels that three wins, and possibly two, could land the team a home playoff game
TRACK & FIELD
Slaters in action
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Fair Haven track and field team competed at the William F. Eddy Jr. track & field meet on Saturday.
Noah Beayon was eighth in the boys 100-meter dash in 12.24 seconds. David Doran was 11th in the shot put with a toss of 42-02, while Kole Matta was 20th and Cooper Spaulding was 25th.
Matta was 18th in discus with a toss of 121-04. Doran was 21st and Patrick Stone was 22nd.
On the girls side, Elizabeth Munger was 14th in shot put at 25-09, while Rowan Kuehn was 15th. Munger was 21st in discus.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd ousted
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Middlebury College was ousted from the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament with a 6-1 loss to Endicott on Saturday.
Middlebury got its run in the fifth when Beau Root triple and came home on Andrew Gough's base hit.
The Panthers finish with a 27-13 record.
The win hikes the Gulls' record to 40-7.
