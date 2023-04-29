BRANDON — Otter Valley shut down Springfield 13-0 in baseball action behind the pitching of Andy McEnerny and Matt Bryant. McEnerny worked the first three innings for the win and Bryant pitched the final two frames.
Luca Polli was 2-for-3 with a home run for the Otters and Isaiah Wood had two hits and two RBIs. Jordan Beayon added a triple and three RBIs.
OV's early season was highlighted by a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where they played teams from other states in exhibition games.
"Baseball-wise the trip was great but the biggest thing was the team building," Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said. "We played a lot of baseball but just that the kids spent so much time together has made them bond and gel as a team which was what I was hoping would happen."
The Otters will take their 4-3 record to Windsor on Tuesday. Howe will send either McEnerny or Wood to the mound.
BASEBALL
CVU 5, Rutland 0
HINESBURG — A common theme for the Rutland baseball team has been lack of hitting. The problem crept up again in a 5-0 loss to Division I heavyweight CVU on Saturday.
RHS had just three hits, coming from Chase de Castro, Hudson Branchaud and Aaron LeFrancois.
Travis Stroh had a big two-run homer that helped extend the Redhawks' lead late in the game.
Anders Lowkes went 5 2/3 innings for Rutland, striking out a pair.
Rutland (1-5) is at Fair Haven on Wednesday.
Proctor 17, Rivendell 0
(5 innings)
ORFORD, N.H. — Freshman Aaron Brock pitched a gem for Proctor as the Phantoms defeated Rivendell on Saturday 17-0 in a game abbreviated to five innings by the run-rule.
Brock threw only 47 pitches in spinning his one-hitter. He struck out four and walked just one.
It was happy bus rude home from New Hampshire as it was the first time the Phantoms have beaten the Raptors in five years.
Bode Richardson went 2-for-2 for the 2-1 Phantoms as he continued his torrid spree.
"He is hitting like .800," Proctor coach Jeff Patch said of Richardson.
Brock also went 2-for-2 with a double and Dylan Aker added two base hits to the 15-hit attack.
Proctor (2-1) hosts rival Mount St. Joseph, who is undefeated, on Tuesday.
GM 7, L&G 6
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain baseball team remained undefeated, topping Leland & Gray 7-6 Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Swisher pitched for GM, allowing just one hit and two earned runs. He struck out 13 and walked five batters. At the plate, he had two hits with a triple and RBI.
Jack Hinkley had three hits and three RBIs. Kaiden McCarthy had a triple and an RBI, Tate Pellerin drove in a run and Aiden Garvey tripled.
Cody Hescock pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Rebels. Chip Winkler drove in two runs and Parker Richardson drove in one.
Green Mountain (6-0) has a tough test on Tuesday at White River Valley.
SOFTBALL
CVU 13, RHS 11
HINESBURG — The Rutland softball team couldn't hold a lead and fell to CVU 13-11 Saturday afternoon.
RHS was leading 10-2 going into the fifth inning, but the Redhawks got the bats rolling and cut the deficit down.
Shelby Companion homered to help get the CVU rally going.
Kayla Olszewski and Cassidy Langlois both had three hits, while Emily Sunderland and Alivia Morris both had two hits on a 12-hit day for RHS.
Rutland (1-5) looks to snap a five-game skid at Fair Haven on Tuesday.
Poultney 26, WRV 10
POULTNEY — Poultney had no trouble turning back White River Valley on Saturday in softball action at Legion Field, thumping the Wildcats 26-10.
Jade Thomas started for Poultney as WRV grabbed a 6-1 lead.
Lyia Book pitched the final four innings of the five-inning game and muffled the Wildcats' bats.
Regular pitcher Kaitlyn DeBonis was not available.
Hannah Welch and Georgia Donaldson led the Blue Devils, each going 3-for-4.
"They are ripping the ball," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said. "Georgia hit a couple off the fence."
Tanner Drury and Saidie Kinsly led WRV with two hits apiece.
The 4-3 Devils host Leland & Gray on Tuesday, weather permitting.
WR, MRU paused
NORTH CLARENDON — The West Rutland and Mill River softball teams were able to get into the top of the third inning, but rain forced their Saturday game to be paused.
There were two outs in the third when the decision was made. Westside was leading 7-0 at the time.
Mill River athletic director Kim Maniery believes the game will be resumed from that point when the Minutemen travel to West Rutland for their Golden Horde's home game in the season series.
Mill River (2-2) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday. West Rutland (4-1) is at Green Mountain on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bratt 12, OV 1
BRANDON — Chase Cram scored for Otter Valley, but that was all the Otters could muster in a 12-1 loss to Brattleboro in boys lacrosse action at Markowski Field Saturday afternoon.
"It was a tale of the first six minutes and last six minutes," said OV coach Matt Clark as the Colonels did a lot of their damage during those periods.
Otter Valley (0-5) is at Green Mountain Valley School on Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Granville meet
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Fresh off a trip to the Penn Relays, the Fair Haven track and field team was in action on Saturday at the Granville Invitational. Mill River was also at the event.
Fair Haven was third in both the boys and girls team scoring with 84 points for the boys and 62 for the girls. Mill River was sixth and MSJ was eighth on the boys side, while the Mounties were ninth and the Minutemen were 10th for the girls.
On the boys side, Fair Haven's David Doran won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 10 inches. Kole Matta was fourth and Nate Young was sixth.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon was second in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.89 seconds, missing out on the top spot by 0.02 seconds. Kole Matta was ninth.
Mill River's Connor Filskov won the 1600 meters with a time of 5:09.45. He was second in the 800 with a time of 2:15.46, while Fair Haven's Asa Young was fourth.
Mount St. Joseph's Abraham Burek won the boys 400 meters in 56.87 seconds. Fair Haven's Emmet Mackey was third, Jace Hetrick was fifth and Chicory Greene was seventh. Burek was sixth in the 200.
Hetrick was tied for second in high jump with a height of 5-00. Jack Spaulding was fourth.
Cooper Spaulding was third in discus with a toss of 109-07. Doran was fourth and Patrick Stone was fifth.
Jack Spaulding was fourth in long jump with a jump of 17-04.50.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin, who practices with Fair Haven, was fifth in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 11:36.37. Calvin was eighth in the 1600.
The Slaters' Cole Oakman was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:25.44.
Fair Haven's boys 4x100 relay team of Beayon, Nate Young, Cooper Spaulding and Patrick Stone was first in 47.28 seconds. 4x800 relay team of Greene, Mackey, Nikolai Wood and Asa Young was third with a time of 10:07.32.
On the girls side, Fair Haven's Lily Briggs won the long jump with a jump of 14-03. Ayame Merkel was just behind her in second and Madison Perry was fourth. Mill River's Claire Morris was seventh.
Perry won the triple jump with a jump of 30-09. Perry was fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 15.07 seconds. Julia Carrara was eighth and Lily Briggs was ninth. Holly Gannon won the high jump with a height of 4-05.
MSJ's Leah Majorell was second in the 400 with a time of 1:06.02. Fair Haven's Merkel was fourth and Allison Rogers was fifth. Majorell was third in the 200 in 30.12 seconds, while Selah Majorell was seventh and Gannon was eighth.
Elizabeth Munger was third in shot put with a toss of 27-03.50. Rowan Kuehn was eighth. Munger was fifth in the discus.
Mill River's Malorie Tarbell was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:31.61. Tarbell was sixth in 100-meter hurdles. Selah Majorell was seventh in the 1500.
Mill River's Willa Seo was fourth in the 800 with a time of 3:08.77.
Fair Haven's 4x800 girls relay team of Merkel, Ella Kuehn, Gannon and Carrara with a time of 1:03.47.
Fair Haven's mixed 4x800 relay team of Nate Young, Merkel, Asa Young and Ava Shull was second in 4:14.13.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Rain caused a handful of events to be postponed on Saturday afternoon.
The West Rutland baseball game at Arlington was postponed and the Poultney home game against Stratton Mountain was also not played.
The Fair Haven softball away game at Mount Anthony was postponed, as was Mount St. Joseph's girls tennis game against Woodstock.
AUTO RACING
Opener postponed
The Devil's Bowl Speedway opening night was postponed due to the rainy conditions. The season will now kick off this upcoming Saturday, May 6.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
UMD 19, CU 8
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's lacrosse dropped a 19-8 contest against UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
UMD pulled away, outscoring the Spartans 6-0 in the third quarter.
Megan Ward and Tien Conner had two goals apiece for Castleton, who finishes the season 4-12.
