BRANDON — It was a mid-January night but Otter Valley’s Elena Politano was hotter than a Fourth of July firecracker, exploding for 30 points after halftime to lead Otter Valley to a 61-56 overtime victory over Vergennes in girls basketball action on Saturday night.
Politano scored all of her points after halftime and helped the Otters overtake the Commodores’ 34-27 lead after three quarters.
Emily Peduto added 13 points for the 1-9 Otters.
Krya Bradford had 26 points and Ashton Sterans 13 to lead Vergennes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 52, Bratt 31
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team kept its winning roll going Saturday afternoon, beating Division I Brattleboro 52-31.
The Slaters led 23-13 at halftime and continued pulling away after the break.
Lily Briggs led Fair Haven with 15 points, along with eight assists and five steals. Brittney Love had 12 points, five assists and seven steals. Alana Williams had seven points and six rebounds.
Sophomore Kate Hadwen played a big role in the Slaters’ fourth quarter success, tallying all of her 11 points during the frame.
Reese Croutworst paced Brattleboro with 10 points and Abby Henry had nine points.
Fair Haven (11-0) has a massive test on Wednesday, playing at rival Rutland.
MSJ 31, Woodstock 27
Alyssa Fullam might have a new nickname soon: Clutch.
Fullam scored all four of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team a 31-27 victory over Woodstock.
The Mounties trailed by a point after three quarter. Fullam connected on a 3-point field goal that put MSJ ahead and then she made it a two-possession game later by making the front end of a one-and-one at the line.
Haylee Rivers led the 4-6 Mounties with eight points and Maya Traska had seven.
The Mounties host Long Trail on Thursday.
Long Trail 34, GM 25
DORSET — The Green Mountain girls basketball team is a little banged up at the moment and couldn’t get the job done against Long Trail School on Saturday, losing 34-25.
The Chieftains were down just one point after the first quarter, but went into the half down six. The offense went cold in the third with just one field goal and the hole was too large to climb out of from there.
Riley Paul led GM with 10 points. Hailey Daniels had six.
Green Mountain (4-6) hosts Mid-Vermont Christian on Wednesday.
CVU 65, BBA 35
HINESBURG — The CVU girls basketball team opened up a 14-point lead by halftime and didn’t look back beating Burr and Burton Academy 65-35 Saturday afternoon.
Ainerose Souza and Josie Powers had 10 points apiece for lead BBA, while Macy Mathews had eight.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC 67, Proctor 46
PROCTOR — The Mid-Vermont Christian boys basketball team trimmed Proctor 67-46 on Saturday to push their record to 8-2.
The Phantoms fell to 3-6 and had another tough test against unbeaten Long Trail on Friday.
WRESTLING
Baker Classic
ESSEX — The Otter Valley wrestling team finished fifth at the 2023 Michael J. Baker Classic this weekend, scoring 125 points.
Maine’s Massabesic won the event, ahead of New Hampshire’s Plymouth, Colchester and New York’s Queensbury.
Springfield was eighth and Fair Haven was 15th in the 25-team tournament.
Fair Haven’s Trey Lee was the champion at 126 pounds, winning in the finals by a 3-1 decision. Springfield’s Dillan Lacasse was third.
Springfield’s Cole Wright was the champion at 285, picking up a first-period pin fall in the championship match. OV’s Derek Li was fifth.
Otter Valley’s Caleb Whitney took second at 138, losing by pin fall in the third period of his finals match. MSJ’s Kingston Cotter was third.
Otter Valley’s Lincoln Wilcox was third at 132 and Tucker Babcock was third at 152.
Springfield’s Noah Markwell was fourth at 106. The Otters’ Isaac Whitney was fifth at 182. The Slaters’ Colton DeLong was fifth at 220.
OV’s Thomas Given was sixth at 113 and the Cosmos’ Hunter Ferland was sixth at 195.
BOYS HOCKEY
RHS 4, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland boys hockey team continued its successful 2022-2023 season with a 4-1 win against Woodstock Saturday night.
Cam Rider scored the first two goals for RHS, while Greg Olson and Will Alexander scored the other goals. Alexander, Graham Seidner, Aiden Good and Warren Prince has assists.
Noah Bruttomesso made 21 saves for RHS.
Rutland (7-3) hosts Stowe on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BCHS 8, Rutland 0
BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Burlington/Colchester 8-0 Saturday afternoon.
BCHS outshot RHS 45-6 and Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott made 37 saves.
Rutland (0-9) is at Essex on Wednesday.
BOWLING
FH nabs 3rd
The Fair Haven bowling team hosted teams at Rutland Bowlerama on Saturday, finishing third.
Brattleboro won the event, ahead of Randolph, the Slaters and Hartford.
Josh Kennedy bowled a 202 game to lead Fair Haven.
Fair Haven is in Colchester on Saturday.
INDOOR TRACK
Meet at UVM
BURLINGTON — The Fair Haven indoor track team’s boys 4x200 relay team of Patrick Stone, Kole Matta, Cole Oakman and Noah Beayon won their race at the University of Vermont on Saturday.
The Slater team finished in 1:34.18. Beayon also finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.99 seconds and was seventh in the long jump, where Stone was 10th.
Ava Shull was fifth in the girls 1500 meters with a time of 5:35.37. Elizabeth Munger was eighth in the shot put, as was Matta on the boys side.
For Rutland, Jillian Perry was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.7 seconds. Calle Alexander was eighth in the 1000 meters.
For Mill River, Connor Filskov was fifth in the boys 1000 meters with a time of 3:00.34. He was also sixth in the 1500.
Olivia Graham was ninth in the girls 1500 and Willa Seo was ninth in the 3000.
For Green Mountain, Eben Mosher was third in the long jump with a jump of 5.57 meters. He was also sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.
Ben Munukka was second in the high jump with a height of 1.75 meters. Berkley Hutchins was seventh on the girls side and took sixth in the shot put.
Mount St. Joseph’s Leah Majorell took third in the 600 with a time of 1:52.25. She was seventh in the 300.
Dartmouth Relays
HANOVER, N.H. — A handful of Fair Haven athletes competed in the second day of the Dartmouth Relays.
David Doran took third in weight throw with a toss of 48 feet, 1.75 inches. Cooper Spaulding was fifth. Burr and Burton Academy’s Siobhan O’Keefe was third in the two-mile with a time of 12:14.24.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 68, Castleton 57
CASTLETON —The Castleton University men’s basketball team is still looking for ts first Little East Conference victory of the season after UMass Dartmouth toppedthe Spartans68-57 on Saturday in Glenbrrok Gym.
Justin Schwarzbeck had 18 points and Tray Wright 16 to lead the Spartans who fell to 3-11 and 0-6 in the LEC.
Castleton will try to break through at Keene State on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 73, Castleton 71
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team dropped a tough 73-71 decision in Little East Conference action on Saturday at Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans got 21 points from post player Liz Bailey, 16 from Elise Magro and 15 from Kelly Vuz. Gywn Tatton contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
The Corsairs improved to 10-6 and 6-1 in the LEC. The Spartans fell to 10-5 and 3-3 in the league.
Castleton is at Keene State for another Little East game on Wednesday.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Castleton nabs 5th
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams took fifth at the Middlebury Snowflake Invitational on Saturday.
Jon Hendley broke his first record of the afternoon, finishing in 17th in the one-mile run with a time of 4:41.89. The junior ended his day by breaking his own record in the 3000 meter, crossing the line in 9:39.44, good enough for another 17th-place finish.
Britain Goodemote finished first in the triple jump for CU. David Harvey was second in long jump and Mac Perry was third in 60-meter hurdles.
Shay Lawrence was a top-three finisher on the women’s side in the 500 meters.
COLLEGE ALPINE
CU opener
ANDOVER, N.H. — The Castleton University men’s alpine team opened the season with a bang on Saturday, taking the top two spots on the podium individually and winning the race by more than 16 seconds as a team at Proctor Ski Area.
Castleton logged a team time of 4:34.43 in the slalom while second-place Babson clocked in at 4:51.10. Clarkson was narrowly behind Babson in third place with a time of 4:51.28. Lorenzo Mencaccini grabbed the top spot on the podium individually with Filippo Collini in second place for the Spartans.
CU kept it rolling on Sunday. The Spartans claimed the top four spots on the leaderboard and had six of the top-10 finishers at the event. Filippo Collini’s time of 1:27.09 was just fast enough to top Saturday’s winner Lorenzo Mencaccini’s time of 1:27.36. Aksel Stroem-Hansen finished third at 1:27.72, giving Castleton three racers separated by less than three-quarters of a second.
For the women, Emilie Stene, making her collegiate debut, won by more than a full second with a two-run time of 1:35.73. Castleton’s team time of 4:58.93 was just behind Babson’s first-place time of 4:56.62 as a team. On Sunday, Birgit Kinneberg led the Spartans with a third-place finish, clocking in at 1:41.28.
