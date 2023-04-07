WESTMINSTER — Pitching was the story of the day as the Bellows Falls baseball team edged Otter Valley 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
Jamison Nystrom went six innings on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just four hits and the one earned run for the Terriers. The Otters' Jordan Beayon went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out 13.
Trenton Fletcher had a two-run, two-out walk-off double that secured the victory for Bellows Falls.
Beayon and Bryant both had a double for OV, while Ben Adams drove in a run. Andy McEnerny had a hit as well.
Otter Valley (0-1) is at Mount Abraham on Tuesday.
UNIFIED HOOPS
MRU 42, Hartford 33
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mill River Unified basketball team won its second straight game to open the season, topping Hartford 42-33 Friday afternoon.
The Minutemen were up by six after one, but the Hurricanes tied the game going into the half. Mill River trailed Hartford by one going into the fourth, but outscored Hartford by 10.
Matt Kennedy scored 14 of the Minutemen's 16 fourth-quarter points. He led all scorers with 32 points.
It was a perfect way for Kennedy to go out for the season. Kennedy is undergoing surgery soon and will be recovering the remainder of the season.
Following Kennedy, Avery Burney had four points, while Sidney Mozzer, Richie Connors and Andrew Wilcox had two.
Hartford was led by Hope Duffy and Kai Ahern with eight points. Eli Weintraub ha five points, while Joshua Moranoos, Zoey Hossier and Emiley Neily had four apiece.
"The crowd was unbelievable at Hartford. They had their student body, teachers and community in attendance," said MRU coach Kim Maniery.
"It is so welcoming at Hartford and the atmosphere is so fun. This is the second year we have played during the day and it was better than the last."
RIC blanks CU
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University baseball team couldn't score a run in a Saturday doubleheader, falling to Rhode Island College 14-0 and 10-0.
RIC broke game one open with a six-run third inning, scoring in all but one inning. The Anchormen scored in all but inning of the second game as well.
Jackson Cardozo had a pair of hits in the first game for Castleton. Evan Keegan had two hits in the second game.
Castleton (8-13) hosts Keene State on Tuesday.
Midd loses series
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College baseball team dropped two of its three games against NESCAC rival Wesleyan over the weekend.
The Panthers fell 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday and then lost the first game of Saturday's doubleheader on Saturday, 5-3.
The Panthers took out their frustrations in the final game of the series on Saturday, clubbing Wesleyan, 23-2.
Middlebury hosts St. Michael's College on Tuesday and them makes the short trip to Castleton University on Saturday,
MEN'S LACROSSE
CU 11, Salem 4
SALEM, Mass. — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team picked up a key conference win on Saturday afternoon, coasting to an 11-4 victory over Salem State on the road.
Chris LaBonte had a hat trick and tallied an assist as well, while Casey Meczywor added four assists in the win.
Liam Evarts had two goals and a helper with Jason Samek adding a goal and an assist as well. Sean Kimura, Cam Frankenhoff, Hunter Sarro, Dylan Davis and Matt Gregoire also added goals, with Jordan Damske chipping in an assist.
Castleton is back in action Tuesday at Keene State at 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK
Castleton at UVM
BURLINGTON — The Castleton University men's track and field team had a pair of first-place finishes at UVM on Saturday.
Ben Reid won the first event of the day for the Spartans, finishing in first in the shot put with a throw of 12.89 meters, while Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson took the top spot in the javelin clearing 53.64 meters.
Castleton finished fourth in the meet with 100 points. Saint Lawrence took first at 185 points, with Vermont (163) and New Hampshire (148) rounding out the top three.
The Castleton women claimed several top-five finishes against Division I competition. Shay Lawrence was the lone winner on the day, finishing first overall in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 13.33.
MEN'S TENNIS
RIC 9, CU 0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton men's tennis team was shut out by Rhode Island College, 9-0, Saturday afternoon.
In doubles play, the Spartans (4-3, 0-2 LEC) were outscored 24-1 as Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb took a game in their second-flight matchup.
At No. 1 singles for the first time this season, Phil Kluge was routed by Josh Brien in 6-0, 6-1 fashion. Davis was taken down by the same scores at flight two while Lipscomb put up a strong fight at the third spot, falling 6-2 and 6-4.
Stanley Anderson was vanquished by Elijah Gouin at the No. 4 flight as Andy Phelan and Rowan Kidder were topped by Anchormen (4-4, 2-1 LEC) in the fifth and sixth slots.
