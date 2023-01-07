KEENE, N.H. — The Otter Valley wrestling team competed against many of the region's best teams 2023 Minickiello Wrestling Tournament, finishing fourth as a team with 174 points.
Host Keene won the tournament with Concord (N.H.) second and Spaulding third.
The Otters had a trio of finalists with Lincoln Wilcox in the finals at 132 pounds, Tucker Babcock at 152 and Isaac Whitney at 182.
Wilcox took on Souhegan's Logan Brown in the finals and Wilcox lot by pin fall in 1:09. Wilcox picked up a trio of pins and beat his opponent by major decision in the semifinals to lock up a finals berth.
Babcock faced Campbell's Logan Allaire in the finals and Babcock lost by pin fall in 1:26. He made it to the finals on the back of four pins.
Whitney faced Concord's Rumi Mistry in the finals and Whitney lost by a 15-9 decision. He picked up three pins on the way to the finals.
Other OV championship bracket semifinalists were Caleb Whitney, Chase Cram and Keevon Parks. Caleb Whitney recovered to finish third at 138 and Parks was fourth at 220, with Cram finishing fifth at 160.
Thomas Given was fifth at 113 and Derek Li was fifth at 285.
WRESTLING
Legacy Invite
BENNINGTON — A handful of local wrestling teams competed in the Scott Legacy Invitational hosted by Mount Anthony on Saturday.
The host Patriots won the event, beating out Salem-Cambridge (N.Y.), Springfield Central (MA), Vergennes and Middlebury in the top five. Fair Haven took seventh, Springfield (VT) was 12th and Mill River was 16th.
Fair Haven's Trey Lee took first place at 126 pounds and was named Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.
Teammate Gabe Bache was second at 170 and Colton DeLong was second at 220 for the Slaters' squad that was seventh with just five wrestlers.
Avery Carl was a champion was a champion for Middlebury at 132 pounds. Alex Sperry and Nick Sheldrick were second for the Tigers and Owen Larrow was third.
Springfield's Cole Wright was fourth at 285.
Vergennes' Payton Lavoie at 160 and Issac Preston at 182 and Jamison Couture at 195 were first-place finishers. Eli Brace and Caden Howell were third.
INDOOR TRACK
GM, MR shine
BURLINGTON — The Green Mountain boys and and Mill River girls indoor track and field teams were among the top-five finishers on their respective sides in Saturday's meet at the University of Vermont.
The GM boys were third in Division II, behind Rice and Peoples Academy. The Minutemen girls were fourth in D-II, behind Richford, Missisquoi and Peoples.
In field events, Green Mountain's Ben Munukka took first in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 0.75 inches. In the girls high jump, GM's Berkley Hutchins was fourth with a jump of 4-05, two spots ahead of teammate Sophia Cherubini.
Hutchins also took sixth in the shot put with a toss of 27-08.75. Noah Cherubini was sixth in the boys competition with a toss of 34-11.75.
In running events, Mill River's Connor Filskov took second in the boys 1000 meters with a time of 2:58.77.
Rutland's Jillian Perry took eighth in the girls 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.94 seconds. Mill River's Micah Patton just missed out on the top 10 in the boys race.
Mill River's Olivia Graham finished eighth in the girls 1500 meters with a time of 6:20.37. Filskov was eighth in the boys race with a time of 4:48.50.
Mount St. Joseph's Leah Majorell was ninth in the 600 meters with a time of 1:57.83.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 80, OV 36
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team kept rolling with an 80-36 victory against Otter Valley Saturday afternoon.
Two players rang up double-doubles for the victorious Yellow Jackets. Sydney Perry had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Sophia Rockwood contributed 15 points with 10 rebounds.
Audrey Rupp tossed in 16 points and Brianna Barton added 14.
Elena Politano led the Otters with 15 points.
The Otters (0-8) hosts Middlebury on Tuesday. Windsor (7-2) is at Woodstock the same night.
Springfield 42, LTS 28
DORSET —Springfield got up on Long Trail 16-1 by the end of the first quarter so coach Pete Peck sprinkled his lineup liberally with reserves. They went on to beat Long Trail 42-28.
Macie Stagner led the 6-2 Cosmos with 27 points and Jill Muther followed with six.
Molly Luikart led the Mountain Lions with seven points.
BOWLING
Fair Haven 3rd
RANDOLPH — The defending champion Fair Haven bowling team took third in their competition on Saturday at Valley Bowl.
In the first round of Baker play, Fair Haven lost to Burlington, but responded, beating Craftsbury Academy 2-1 in the second round to clinch third.
Pickielnok shared that all the bowlers sang the National Anthem when the PA system at the alley wasn't working. The spectators joined in as well.
Fair Haven is home on Saturday at Rutland Bowlerama at 9 a.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 56, CU 43
CASTLETON — A third-quarter comeback had the Castleton University women's basketball team in striking distance of Eastern Connecticut, but the Warriors pulled away for a 56-43 win Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans got EastConn's lead down to two heading into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors outscored CU 19-8 in the final frame.
Liz Bailey had a double-double in the loss for the Spartans with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kelly Vuz and Elise Magro added eight points, while Emily Adams had seven points off the bench.
EastConn was led by Anna Barry with 17 points.
Castleton (9-4) is at Plymouth State on Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 58, CU 48
CASTLETON — Castleton remained winless (0-4) in the Little East Conference by falling to Eastern Connecticut 58-48 on Saturday in Glenbrook Gym.
Eastern's Dominick Dao led all scorers with 26.
Tray Wright had 17 points and Jordan Hunt 11 for 3-9 Castleton.
The Warriors controlled the first half, opening up a 32-16 lead by the break.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, J&W 0
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Castleton University women's hockey team got big offensive performances from Meg Aiken and Emily Harris on Saturday in dismantling Johnson & Wales 5-0.
Aiken had three goals and Harris contributed a goal along with three assists.
Emery Bonner scored the other goal for the Spartans.
Castleton's record goes to 8-6-1 a nd 5-3 in the NEHC.
Johnson & Wales falls to 1-9-2 and 1-5-2 in the league.
Kristen DiCicco had a 19-save performance for the shutout.
Plymouth State comes to Spartan Arena on Friday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
J&W 4, Castleton 1
The Castleton University men's hockey team lost 4-1 to Johnson & Wales on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans record dipped to 4-11 and 2-6 in the NEHC.
Johnson & Wales hiked their mark to 2-11 and 1-7 in the NEHC.
Grady Birk scored for the Spartans with Cedrick Theodore and Francis Young-Menard picking up assists on the play.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
NWCA Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Castleton University wrestling team took on another pair of nationally-ranked opponents on Saturday at the NWCA National Duals, falling to Wisconsin-Whitewater 28-11 and beating Wabash 26-15.
In the match with Whitewater, Kaya Bogle (125 pounds) and Cooper Fleming (174) won by major decision and James Rodriguez (141) won by decision.
In the match with Wabash, Castleton got a pin fall win by Sam Wilkins (184), a technical fall win by Drew Marchese (133), decision wins from Rodriguez, Jashon Holmes (157) and Michael Angers (165) and a forfeit win for Bogle.
Castleton hosts New England College on Jan. 18.
