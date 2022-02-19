PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team dominated in the second half to beat rival Mount St. Joseph 67-40 Saturday night.
MSJ led 29-27 at the half.
Maggie McKearin had 27 points and Meghan Cole had 24 for Proctor. Both girls sank four 3s.
Haylee Rivers led the Mounties with 12 points, while Ellie Tracy, Brooke Bishop and Alyssa Fullam all had seven points.
Proctor wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Division IV tournament with a 16-1 record. MSJ finished the regular season 11-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westside 50, Northfield 36
NORTHFIELD — The West Rutland girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 50-36 win against non-league opponent Northfield Saturday afternoon.
The Golde Horde led 27-14 at the half.
Peyton Guay lead West Rutland with 21 and Arianna Coombs had nine. Piper Mattson led Northfield with 14 and Paige Moorby had 10.
West Rutland heads into the Division IV playoffs at 18-2 and will the No. 2 seed.
Fair Haven 45, Hartford 29
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Lily Briggs scored 20 points to lead the Fair Haven girls basketball team to a 45-29 win against Hartford Saturday night.
Briggs scored 10 of those points in the first to put the Slaters in gear.
Fair Haven led 27-19 at the half.
Behind Briggs' scoring, Brittney Love and Holly Gannon added six points apiece for the Slaters.
Beth Dobrich led Hartford with 10 points.
Fair Haven finished the regular seaosn 15-5.
OV 51, Springfield 46
BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team grabbed a 51-46 win against Springfield Saturday night to finish the regular season.
The Otters head into the playoffs at 11-9 and the Cosmos are 10-10.
Poultney 44, LG 36
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 44-36 win against Leland & Gray Saturday afternoon.
Hannah Welch had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils including a big 3 late to push Poultney ahead for good. Kait DeBonis and Hailey Hayes had nine points.
Poultney (8-11) had its most wins in a season since 2012, according to coach Todd Hayes.
The Blue Devils improved to 8-11.
COLLEGE ALPINE
CU wins regionals
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — The Castleton University women's alpine ski team topped the podium once again on Sunday, earning both the giant slalom and overall titles at the USCSA Eastern Regional Championships at Sugarloaf.
The Spartans, who won the slalom title on Saturday, followed up with yet another victory in giant slalom with a time of 5:16.50, topped the 15-team field in the overall standings as well.
The Castleton University men's alpine ski team grabbed a third-place finish in the giant slalom at the USCSA Eastern Regional Championships on Sunday, a position good enough to earn the Spartans the overall Eastern Regional Championship following the slalom victory on Saturday.
The Spartans clocked in with a team time of 5:13.09, just under six seconds behind first-place Clarkson. Clarkson checked in at 5:07.81, followed by Babson in second place at 5:07.96.
The GS results combined with Saturday's slalom results locked Castleton into a three-way tie for first place with Clarkson and Babson. Castleton won the tiebreak to claim the overall regional title by virtue of fewest total place points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAU 45, MSJ 43
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys basketball knocked off Mount St. Joseph 45-43 Saturday afternoon at Kates Gym on MAU's Senior Day.
Carter Thompson banked in a 3 late in the game to secure the win for the Patriots. Thompson paced MAU with 20 points.
Andre Prunty scored 18 points to lead MSJ and Jake Williams had 14.
MSJ dropped to 13-4.
Fair Haven 84, Midd 67
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team bested Milddlebury 84-67 Saturday afternoon.
Sawyer Ramey and Brandon Eastman both had double-doubles for the Slaters. Ramey scored 24 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and six assists. Eastman had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Sam Barber added 20 points as well.
Penn Rinney led the Tigers with 25 points. Jack Trudeau had 18 points and Willem Berry had 14.
Fair Haven improved to 14-4.
Mount Abe 57, OV 42
BRANDON — The Mount Abraham boys basketball team pulled away late, beating Otter Valley 57-42 Saturday afternoon at the House of Noise.
The Eagles were up by six at the half and the Otters kept the game close in the third.
Henry Cogswell had 18 to lead Mount Abraham and Logan Letourneau led Otter Valley with 13.
The Otters dropped to 3-15.
GM 59, Mill River 32
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team jumped on Mill River early and never looked back, winning 59-32 Saturday afternoon.
The Chieftains were up 20-6 after one and 32-12 at the half.
Austin Kubisek led all scorers with 20 points for Green Mountain. Branden Rose had 12 and Everett Mosher had 11. Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 13 points and Solan Farmer had nine.
GM improved to 10-7 and Mill River dropped to 3-14.
Woodstock 77, Springfield 71
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield boys basketball team was edged by Woodstock 77-71 Saturday afternoon.
The Cosmos dropped to 1-17 and Woodstock improved to 6-9.
"We led by 10 at the half but then we were a little flat coming out of the locker room," Springfield coach Mike Byrne said.
Tanner Gintof led Springfield's offense.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 6, RHS 1
ST. ALBANS — Will Alexander scored his first varsity goal, but the Rutland boys hockey team fell to BFA-St. Albans 6-1 Saturday night.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 6, Kingdom 3
LYNDON — The Rutland girls hockey team's offense was rolling against the Kingdom Blades, winning 6-3 Saturday afternoon.
Alyssa Kennedy had a hat trick for the Raiders, Elizabeth Cooley scored twice and Izzy Crossman had one. Assists came from Makenna Hubert (3), Sydney Wood (2), Abby Stoodley and Arikka Patorti.
Rutland improved to 11-7.
BOWLING
Fair Haven 2nd
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The Fair Haven bowling team took second in a match against Randolph and Hartford Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters qualified second and beat Hartford 2-0 to advance to the championship against Randolph, but Fair Haven fell 212-204 and 207-155.
AJ McManus paced the Slaters with a high game of 225 and series of 422. Josh Kennedy had a series score of 349 and Hunter Greene had a high game of 199.
Fair Haven hosts the individual state championships at Rutland Bowlerama this upcoming Saturday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU wins Futures
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Castleton University wrestling team claimed the 2022 NEWA Futures title in convincing fashion with five individual champions and 11 top-four place finishers on Sunday.
The Spartans finished with 210 points as a team, nearly 35 points ahead of second-place Johnson & Wales (186.5). Springfield was third at 87 team points. Kaya Bogle, Elijah Cyr, Syrus Colon, Alec Richards and Haven Tatarek all claimed titles in their respective weight classes
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU 3, Umass Boston 2
(Overtime)
BOSTON — Darby Palisi scored the game-winner in overtime to push the Castleton University women's hockey team to a 3-2 win against UMass Boston in the NEHC quarterfinals.
The other four goals in the game came in the first period, where Brooke Greenwood and Courtney Gauthier scored for the Spartans.
No. 5 seed Castleton plays Norwich on Saturday in the conference semifinals.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMD 88, Castleton 74
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team kept it close heading into halftime, but faltered after the break losing 88-74 to UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.
Six players scored in double figures for the Corsairs led by Jake Ashworth with 19 points. Darrell Hardge paced the Spartans with 20 points.
It was Senior Day so Oluwadare Sowunmi and Eric Shaw were honored.
CU finished the regular season 5-20.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UMD 56, Castleton 53
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball team squandered a seven-point first quarter lead, falling to UMass Dartmouth 56-53 Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Kaylin Zalewski led all scorers with 21 points for UMD. Three players were in double figures for the Spartans led by Liz Bailey's 15 points. Elise Magro added 14 and Ryleigh Coloutti had 10.
It was Senior day so Castleton honored its three seniors, Lauren Pratt, Olivia Perry and Delaney Whitehead.
CU finished the regular season at 12-12.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton splits
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Castleton University baseball team won 4-1 and then lost 17-4 Saturday afternoon against Mary Washington.
In the 4-1 win, Castleton got runs battled in from Even Keegan, Hunter Perkins and Jackson Cordozo.
Riley Orr pitched five innings for the Spartans, allowing five hits and a run for the win. Aubrey Ramey picked up his first save of the season.
The Eagles' bats came to play in the second game with their best inning coming in the fifth, where they posted 10 runs.
Noah Roots and Xavier Herring had four RBIs apiece for Mary Washington.
COLLEGE NORDIC
ECSC Championships
NORTH CREEK, N.Y. — The Castleton women's Nordic ski team traveled took part in the ESCS Regional Championships Saturday and Sunday, with Annika Saunus (1k sprint) and Emily Greene (7.5k) both earning top-3 finishes in the day's races.
On the men's side Andrew Doherty was third in the 7k race.
COLLEGE TRACK
LEC Championships
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's indoor track and field team finished sixth and the women's team was eight at the Little East Conference championships.
David Harvey raced to a program record in the 55 meter hurdles, placing fourth in the event at 8.02 seconds.
Other top-five finishers for CU were JaQuincy Bostick (4th, long jump), Ben Reid (2nd, shot put), Trever Rose (3rd, shot put) and Wayne Alexander (4th, 600 meters).
On the women's side, Amber Cuthbert's strong showing in the 800 meters highlighted the track events for Castleton, placing third out of eight with a time of 2:35.94.
The other top-five finisher for CU was Danielle Solomon who notched a third-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 2.20 meters.
