PROCTOR — The Proctor softball team bounced back from its season-opening loss to Mill River and they did it emphatically. This time, the Phantoms defeated Mil River 14-2 in five innings to hike their record to 1-1.
Rhi Lubaszewski swung a big bat for the Phantoms with a two-run homer and two-run double.
Pitcher Cadence Goodwin went the distance for the victory and was also productive at the plate along with Izzy Greb.
Greb moved to catcher for this game and was instrumental at curtailing the Minutemen's running game.
"We really needed this one," Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said.
Coach Lubaszewski said the plan was to play some small and limit the Minutemen's success executing its own small ball offense.
Jenna Davine, Proctor's lone senior, was a catalyst for Proctor's bunt-and-run game.
The Phantoms travel to Woodstock on Tuesday. Mill River (1-1) hosts Green Mountain the same day.
SOFTBALL
LG 18, Springfield 6
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield softball team is making strides, but came up on the losing end against Leland & Gray 18-6 Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels scored eight runs in the first and five in the second, but the Cosmos played pretty well from there. An error later in the game led to grand slam that helped Leland & Gray add on.
Lexi Tewksbury led Springfield offensively with three hits, including a double. Jill Muther, Maddie Clark and Amelia Murchie all had two hits. Muther and Murchie had a triple and Clark had a double.
Springfield coach Tim Considine like how his team swung the bats and their defensive improvement.
Springfield (0-3) hosts Brattleboro on Tuesday.
BF 4, GM 1
CHESTER — Riley Paul had to fill in when the regular pitcher was ill and she pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts but the effort was not quite enough as Bellows Falls left McKenzie Field with a 4-1 victory.
Bellows Falls struck early, scoring three runs in the first and made it stand up.
Abby Williams led GM with two hits.
Green Mountain (0-3) is at Mill River on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
MMU 17, Rutland 1
(5 innings)
JERICHO — The Mount Mansfield baseball team left Rutland in the dust early in a 17-1 win in five innings Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars scored five runs apiece in the first and second innings and then scored six more in the third. Mount Mansfield had 11 hits on the day.
RHS pushed across its lone run with some heads up baserunning by Tyler Weatherhogg, who scored on a ground ball hit by Hazyn Stannard.
Weatherhogg and Hudson Branchaud had Rutland's lone two hits.
Rutland (1-3) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
LG 14 Springfield 7
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team fell to Leland & Gray 14-7 Saturday afternoon.
Cody Hescock went the distance on the mound for the Rebels, who scored seven of their 14 runs in the fourth inning. Hescock had two RBIs at the plate as well.
The Cosmos did the bulk of their damage in the fourth as well, scoring five runs.
Leland & Gray's Parker Richardson, Wyatt Beattie and Theo Kelloway had a pair of hits apiece on a 12-hit day for the Rebels.
Tanner Gintof had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run for Springfield, while Reece Harriman had two hits and drove in two runs.
Springfield (0-3) is at Woodstock on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Johnsbury 4, RHS 3
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland girls tennis team ventured into the Northeast Kingdom on Saturday and put forth a solid performance but came back with a 4-3 loss to St. Johnsbury Academy.
Arikka Patorti at No. 1 singles and Anna Gallipo in the No. 2 slot fashioned Rutland's singles victories. Patorti was dominant, beating the Hilltoppers' Delma Sharp 6-2, 6-0. Gallipo was extended to three sets in her victory, winning the final set 6-3.
Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer got Rutland's other victory in No. 1 doubles.
Rutland will take a 3-2 record into Tuesday's home match at the Whites courts against BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Johnsbury 7, RHS 0
The Rutland boys tennis team was shut out by St. Johnsbury 7-0 Saturday afternoon at the Whites Playground courts.
RHS (2-1) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hartford 17, OV 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team fell to a powerhouse Division II Hartford squad 17-1 Saturday afternoon.
Malachai Sheldrick scored OV's lone goal and Ben Marks did well in the face-off circle for the Otters.
The Hurricanes' Joseph Barwood scored his 150th career goal to become the program's all-time leading goal scorer.
TRACK & FIELD
Warrior Classic
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — The Fair Haven track and field team was in action on Saturday at the Niskayuna Warrior Track and Field Classic hosted by Mohonasen High School.
Noah Beayon was second in the boys 100-meter dash and first among small school competitors, finishing in 11.46 seconds. Beayon was also second in the 200 meters, finishing in 23.62 seconds.
Patrick Stone was fifth in the boys pole vault and first among small school competitors, with a heigh of 10 feet, 6 inches. Jace Hetrick was 14th.
Stone was also ninth in the discus with a toss of 122-10. Cooper Spaulding was 12th with 116-07 and David Doran was 24th with 105-10. Doran took 11th in shot put with a toss of 41-02.5, while Spaulding was 19th
Ava Shull took 11th in the girls 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:32.89. Shull was also 21st in the girls 800 meters, finishing in 2:39.36.
The Slaters' 4x100 meter girls relay team of Ayame Merkel, Ella Kuehn, Julia Carrara and Holly Gannon finished 18th with a time of 56.95 seconds.
Gannon was 20th in the girls high jump with a heigh of 4-03. Merkel was 22nd in the girls 400 meters, finishing in 1:07.45.
The boys 4x800 relay team of Asa Young, Chicory Greene, Emmet Mackey and Nikolai Wood was 21st in 10:03.51.
Madison Perry was 24th in the girls triple jump with a jump of 31-01. Perry (27th) and Merkel (28th) just missed out on top-25 in girls long jump. Elizabeth Munger was 28th in girls shot put.
Fair Haven was 14th in the boys team scoring.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
PSU, CU split
CASTLETON — The Castleton University and Plymouth State baseball teams played a pair of tight contests with the Panthers winning the first 10-9 and the Spartans the second 16-15 in eight innings on Saturday.
In the first game, Castleton cut the deficit to one run with a four-run eighth, but couldn't get any closer. PSU did the bulk of its damage in a four-run third and five-run seventh.
Tyler McClain, Addison Schaub and Ryan Lawrence drove in two runs apiece for the Spartans, while Hunter Perkins had three hits. McLain and Schaub both homered.
Castleton led 16-10 going into the eighth in the second game and held off a late charge from the Panthers to earn a split.
Reece de Castro drove in four runs and had three hits for CU. McClain and Brandon Ramirez drove in two apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, RIC split
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University softball team topped Rhode Island College 3-2 in the first game and lost 9-5 in the second in Saturday's doubleheader.
All five of the first game's runs came in the eighth inning. For the Spartans, Allie Almond, Alexis Rogers and Miranda Fish drove in runs. Olivia Joy went all eight innings in the circle for CU, allowing seven hits and striking out five.
In the second game, a seven-run third pushed RIC ahead for good after the Spartans had scored five in the second. Hannah Mosher drove in two runs for CU, while Almond, Samera Rideout and Jess Heinrichs drove in the other runs.
MEN'S LACROSSE
So. Maine 15, CU 12
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team put forth a valiant come-from-behind effort against the University of Southern Maine on Saturday, but was unable to complete the comeback as the Huskies topped the Spartans 15-12 at Dave Wolk Stadium in Little East Conference action.
Castleton (4-11, 1-5 LEC) trailed 10-4 at halftime but worked the deficit back to just two goals—14-12—with more than eight minutes to play. The Huskies (4-10, 2-4 LEC) held off the Spartans from there, tacking on an insurance goal to boot.
Chris LaBonte netted five goals for Castleton, setting a new career-high for a single game. Cam Frankenhoff added a hat-trick of his own and Sean Kimura scored once with two assists.
Casey Meczywor had a goal and an assist, while Ethan Esposito and Xavier McKenna had a goal each. Ian Edgar and Liam Evarts added assists. Chris Dindino stopped 16 shots in goal.
The Spartans honored their 10 seniors prior to Saturday's contest.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
CU 27, RIC 13
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team picked up its first Little East Conference victory of the season on Friday night, defeating Rhode Island College 27-13 at La Salle Academy.
The Spartans' 27 goals are the second most in a single game in program history, and the team's 31 draw controls in the contest set a new program record and is the second-highest total in a single game in NCAA Division III history. Lacey Greenamyre was responsible for 21 draw controls, the third-highest total in a single game in Division III this season.
Megan Ward had a team-leading nine points on the day, scoring seven times and dishing out two assists. Phoebe Loomis became just the fourth different player in Castleton history to score eight goals in a game, while Madelyn Cote added eight points of her own on three goals and five assists.
Greenamyre added five goals and two helpers to her line, while Tien Connor and Kimberly McCarthy had two goals apiece.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU nabs fourth
MIDDLEBURY — For the third straight weekend, Castleton men's track and field's Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson was the top finisher in the javelin throw, beating out the competition and setting a new program record with a throw of 57.03 meters at Saturday's Middlebury Outdoor Invitational.
The senior was joined by five others finishing in the top five, as the Spartans finished fourth overall in their final meet before the LEC Outdoor Championship.
Middlebury won the overall meet scoring 299 points, with Union (134) and Plattsburgh State (101) rounding out the top three. Castleton finished in fourth with 43 points.
The CU women were fifth on their side of things. Gwyn Tatton was the highest-placing Spartan in Saturday's meet, finishing in fourth in the shot put with a throw of 10.78 meters.
Middlebury won the overall meet scoring 418 points, with Plattsburgh State (108.5) and Union (85.5) rounding out the top three. The Spartans finished in fifth with 19 points.
MEN'S TENNIS
CU 5, So. Maine 4
For the first time since joining the Little East Conference in the 2018-19 athletic year, the Castleton men's tennis team secured its first conference tournament appearance with a 5-4 triumph over Southern Maine in Saturday's Senior Day dual.
In singles action, Miki Almirall, Phil Kluge, Stanley Anderson and Andy Phelan were winners for CU, while Almirall and Kluge won in doubles action.
