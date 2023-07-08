QUECHEE — The next generation of Rutland Country Club's best golfers was on display on Friday at The Quechee Club as RCC accounted for four of the five champions at the Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour event.
Rutland's Kyle Blanchard, Teegan Duffy, Ronan Duffy and Oliver Graves were champions, along with The Quechee Club's Isabella Lombardi.
Blanchard won the 15-18 year old boys division, shooting a 1-under 71. Blanchard buried three birdies and had just two bogeys in his ultra-consistent winning round.
Coming in behind Blanchard was Quechee's Jacob Lowe, who was even-par. Country Club of Barre's Garret Cameron (1-over), Lakeside's Jaden Poirier (1-over) and Kwiniaska's Cooper Guerriere (2-over) rounded out the top five.
RCC's Sebastian Pell and Mattie Serafin were tied for seventh with Links at Lang Farms' Derin Suren at 4-over.
Rutland's Teegan Duffy, a standout at Kimball Union Academy, won the girls 15-18 girls division at 10-over. Duffy birdied the 9th and 12th holes.
Kaylie Porter, a former high school state champion from 802 Golf Academy, was second at 12-over. She had two birdies as well.
RCC's Ronan Duffy and Oliver Graves tied for the championship in the 10-14 boys division, both shooting 4-over in the nine-hole competition. The duo edged out Barre's Bubba Chamberlain, who finished at 5-over.
The top-five was finished by Ralph Myhre's Brady Fallon (6-over) and a tie between Stowe's Luke Russell and Champlain's Gavin Benoit (7-over).
LITTLE LEAGUE
10-and-under
The Rutland County Little League 10-and-under all-star baseball team fell to Brattleboro 8-4 in a district tournament game on Saturday.
Rutland jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but Brattleboro battled back, scoring four runs in the third to take the lead.
Lane Lubaszewski doubled in Eli Massie and Brayden Sabotka in that early surge for RCLL.
Asher Galusha, Lubaszewski and Brian Peterson pitched for Rutland.
Saturday's game was the first in the tournament that Brattleboro didn't in by mercy rule.
12-and-under
Brattleboro edged the Rutland County Little League 12-and-under all-star baseball team 9-8 in a back and forth district tournament game on Saturday.
RCLL led 6-4 in the fifth, but Brattleboro plated five runs to take control.
Isaac Peterson pitched four innings for Rutland, followed by Myles Munroe. Zeke Majorell led the RCLL offense with three hits, while Hank Wiegers and Chase Boudreau had two hits. Munroe, Isaac Peterson, Cody LaFrancois, Ryland Wood and Simon Moulton provided an offensive spark as well.
"It was a good game. Our bats did well," said Rutland coach Tucker Peterson. "They had the big inning in the fifth and it cost us. We had a good rally in the sixth, but fell short."
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Rogues 1, Fusion 0
BRISTOL, R.I. — The Vermont Fusion fell in its regular season finale, 1-0, to the Rhode Island Rogues on Saturday.
Jaydah Bedoya had the game's lone goal for the Rogues, assisted by Camryn Thompson.