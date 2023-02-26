TOWNSHEND — The No. 6 seed Poultney girls basketball team’s season ended one step short of the Barre Auditorium, falling to No. 3 Leland & Gray 55-31 in the Division IV quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.
Leland & Gray was led by Maggie Parker with 18 points and Samantha Morse with 17.
Bella Mack led the Blue Devils with 10 points, largely on her accuracy from the free line where she went 6-for8.
The Blue Devils finish the season 15-7.
Leland & Gray will take a 17-5 record into the Division IV semifinals where the Rebels will play No. 2 Blue Mountain on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
COLLEGE TRACK
New Englands
BOSTON — Four members of the Castleton men’s track and field team took part in the New England D-III Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday afternoon, each earning a top-20 finish in the highly competitive meet.
David Harvey finished 18th in the long jump with a jump of 6.15 meters.
Cody York finished in ninth-place in weight throw and setting a new program-best mark with a toss of 15.68 meters.
Ben Reid finished 13th in the shot put clearing 13.66 meters on his third throw, before Wayne Alexander concluded Castleton’s day with a 17th-place finish in the 600-meter run, crossing the line in 1:28.20.
Perry honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After wrapping up a successful indoor season last weekend, Castleton men’s track and field’s Macalyster Perry was named to the LEC All-Rookie Team, as announced by the conference Friday afternoon.
The team is comprised of the highest-placing freshmen in each event from the conference championship meet, with Perry’s sixth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles earning him his spot.
The Ira native was a key contributor in his first season with the Spartans, securing four top-five finishes across seven meets, including a season-best third-place finish at the Middlebury Snowflake Invitational Jan. 14.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Regionals
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University wrestling program qualified a program-best five Spartans for the upcoming NCAA National Championships after a strong showing at the NCAA Regionals hosted by the University of Southern Maine.
Cooper Fleming and James Rodriguez are heading back to the big stage after qualifying in 2022 as well, while Michael Angers, Sampson Wilkins and Gavin Bradley qualified for the first time this season. Rodriguez became Castleton’s first All-American a season ago with an eighth-place finish in the 141-pound bracket.
As a team, Castleton finished fourth overall, just two points behind third-place Springfield. The Spartans totaled 110.5 team points while Springfield ended with 112.5. Johnson & Wales was the Regional champion with Coast Guard in second. In total, nine Spartans earned All-Region honors for finishing in the top-eight.
In addition to the five qualifiers earning All-Region recognition, Michael Gonyea, Nicholas Roeger, Jashon Holmes and Haven Tatarek picked up the award for finishing inside the top eight in their weight class. Gonyea earned the honor for a third time, while Roeger claimed it for the second year in a row. Gonyea, Roeger and Holmes all finished sixth at their class, while Tatarek notched an eighth-place finish at 197.
The NCAA National Championships are set for March 10 and 11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. Joseph 14, CU 5
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team opened the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon, falling 14-5 to University of St. Joseph (Conn.) on the road.
Chris LaBonte, Xavier McKenna and Carter Frankenhoff had two points apiece in the contest, with LaBonte scoring twice and Frankenhoff and McKenna tallying a goal and an assist each. Ian Edgar added a goal of his own with Casey Meczywor and Sean Kimura dishing out assists. Christopher Dindino stopped 23 shots in goal in his Spartan debut.
