The Rutland boys and girls hockey teams were searching for their first wins on Saturday at Spartan Arena and one of the two broke through.
The Raven boys fell 7-3 to South Burlington in the opening game, while the RHS girls made a huge third period comeback to win 4-3 against Missisquoi Valley.
In the girls game, Brianna Parent put Missisquoi ahead off an assist from Karissa LeClair and Abigail Bessette in the first period.
Brianna Jarvis added a goal in the second period on an assist from Parent and Madison Guyette and Parent added another goal later in the period.
Sydney Wood put the Ravens on the board early in the third off an assist form Isabel Crossman. Quickly after that, Addison Hubert scored on a loose puck, getting an assist from Alyssa Kennedy and Crossman.
Alexis Patterson knotted the score off an assist from Hubert and Liz Cooley and the go-ahead goal came from a deflection off a T-Bird defender. The fourth goal was credited to Hubert.
“They believed in themselves and kept the pressure on and played disciplined hockey,” said Rutland girls co-coach Emily Reynolds.
Freshman Sierra McDermott, normally a forward, played in goal for the first time on Saturday.
“Hats off to her for having such a great game in goal after never playing it before,” Reynolds said.
Rutland (1-2) is at Hartford on Wednesday.
In the boys game, it took a bit for both sides to get going as the game was scoreless through one, but both teams came out firing in the second period.
The Wolves scored twice to take the advantage, but Rutland tied it. South Burlington added two more and the Ravens added another before the third period.
The Wolves put the game away with two more goals in the third, before an empty-netter.
Patrick Cooley had his first two varsity goals to lead Rutland, while Ryan Melen had a goal and two assists. Dillon Moore also had an assist.
“It was closer than the score shows,” said Ravens boys coach Mike Anderson said.
Rutland (0-3) hosts Middlebury on Wednesday.
It was Senior Day for both squads, so the teams honored their upperclassmen before the games. Seniors on the boys team are Augie Louras, Ryan Melen, Owen Simpson, Dillon Moore and Maguire Baker. Seniors on the girls team are Ella Lowkes, Alexis Patterson, Gianna Pezzeti and Sera Wideawake. Pezzeti and Wideawake are mangers for this year’s squad.
“They are all a good example of what we want to show on the ice,” Anderson said. “They show up and get the job done.”
“Our two seniors on the ice today, Alexis and Ella, played a great game. Their leadership has been wonderful,” Reynolds said.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU 4, Norwich 3
(Overtime)
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University women’s ice hockey team spoiled Norwich’s return to the ice for the first time in nearly a year with a 4-3 overtime victory at Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Emily Harris collected her own rebound to score her fourth goal of the season 1:16 into a 3-on-3 overtime session to lift the Spartans to their first victory against Norwich since 2016 and just the second all-time.
Norwich (0-1) trailed on two separate occasions, but rallied to take a 3-2 lead early in the third period with a goal by sophomore forward Ingrid Holstad-Berge. However, Castleton found the equalizer just over three minutes later with Riley Nichols stuffing home a centering pass on the doorstep of the crease off a pretty feed from Alex Johnson.
Freshman forward Melianne Reynolds notched her first collegiate goal and junior Carley Sedlar also scored for the Cadets. Junior Alexa Berg stopped 20 shots in goal.
Castleton jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 1:08 into the game with Brooke Greenwood scoring off an assist from Johnson.
Norwich outshot Castleton 42-24 in the game, but had a hard time solving CU’s Kirsten DiCicco, who made 39 saves for her second career win in goal.
Norwich 2, CU 1
Castleton failed to complete the weekend sweep as it dropped a narrow 2-1 decision to Norwich Sunday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Cadets scored the opening goal and took the lead midway through the second period when Ann-Frederique Guay punched the puck past DiCicco’s right post.
The Spartans evened the scoring shortly after as Kaitlin Bardellini tallied her second goal of the season, coming off a Norwich turnover.
Kayla Goleniak sent the game-winner past DiCicco (17 saves) in the third.
Castleton is at Norwich on Friday with a puck drop slated for 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 82, CU 60
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team kept it close early, but couldn’t keep up in their loss to UMass Dartmouth Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Corsairs led by six after one, but outscored the Spartans by nine in the second quarter to create some breathing room, as they won going away.
Shaelyn Carriero and Jordyn Moretti led UMD with 23 and 21 points respectively.
Brooke Raiche had 22 points for Castleton, followed by Emilee Bose with 17 and Elise Magro with 12. Raiche and Bose both had 10 boards for the double-double.
The rest of the Spartans combined for just nine points.
Castleton (1-6) plays Norwich at home on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
NEC 8, CU 3
HENNIKER, N.H. — Less than 24 hours after a narrow overtime defeat, the Castleton men’s hockey team headed to Lee Clement Arena to take on New England College for the second time in as many days.
Kyle Kazeroid, Nick Gravina, and Glenn Wiswell each scored, but it wasn’t enough as the Pilgrims took an 8-3 victory.
Brandon Collett got the starting nod and recorded 35 saves. Kyle Alaverdy entered the game with just over 10 minutes remaining and stopped 11 shots, allowing one goal.
The Spartans return home on Wednesday, March 3 to take on Norwich. The newly-added contest is scheduled for 7:30 PM.
WRESTLING
CU 42, RIC 3
CASTLETON — The 24th-ranked Castleton University wrestling team earned a dominant victory over Rhode Island College Sunday, winning nine of the day’s 10 bouts en route to a 42-3 win.
Castleton won the first eight matches of the day, highlighted by four pins to open the dual. The Spartans remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 5-0. The Spartans honored their two senior wrestlers — Max Tempel and Frank Darwak — prior to the match.
The day began with a pin by Elijah Cyr at 125 pounds, Darwak at 133, Michael Gonyea at 141, Logan Dubuque at 149, Tempel at 157, Michael Angers at 165, Cooper Fleming at 174, Sampson Wilkins at 184 and Chance LaPier picked up wins for Castleton.
The Spartans are back in action Saturday at New England College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.