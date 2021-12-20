WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Rutland girls hockey team continues to put up goals in bunches. They scored nine times for the third straight game to start the season, beating Hartford 9-4 Saturday afternoon at Barwood Arena.
"(Hartford) definitely gave us a challenge today. They never gave up and kept us on our toes," said Ravens co-coach Katherine Pate.
"We overcame the challenges and continued to bury pucks behind a strong goaltender. We moved the puck well and kept our feet moving for three periods."
Sophomore Elizabeth Cooley did it all for Rutland, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists.
Fellow sophomore Addison Hubert had two goals and two assists. The Ravens got single goals from Izzy Crossman, Molly Abatiell, Elizabeth Stoodley and Abby Stoodley.
Crossman had two assists and Abatiell had one.
Sierra McDermott made eight saves for the Ravens.
Rutland (3-0) has its biggest test yet on Tuesday, playing at perennial power BFA-St. Albans at 5 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 3, BBA 1
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys hockey team kept its early-season roll going on Saturday, beating rival Burr and Burton 3-1 at Riley Rink.
Patrick Cooley followed up his five-goal effort earlier in the week, with a goal and an assist against the Bulldogs. Greg Olsen scored his first career high school goal, the eventual game-winner, and Graham Seidner added an empty net goal for good measure.
Micaiah Boyle, Boston Patorti and Jacobb Downs all had one assist.
Freshman goaltender Noah Bruttomesso made 17 saves.
"He had another stellar performance," said Rutland coach Mike Anderson.
WRESTLING
Fair Haven places 3rd
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — "We did fantastic," Fair Haven wrestling coach Scott Shaddock said of his team's performance in the Ken Harrison Memorial tournament in Granville on Saturday.
Shaddock's Slaters (107 points) placed third behind Oneonta (113) and Granville (111), both New York State teams. Springfield finished in fourth with 104 points.
Middlebury was in fifth place, behind Mechanicville-Stillwater, and Otter Valley tied for 10th.
Fair Haven's Lincoln Wilcox took home the top spot at 118 pounds, pinning Springfield's Dillan Lacasse. Middlebury's Alex Sperry was third.
The Slaters' Tristan Hyatt was the champion at 138, pinning Granville-Fort Ann's Zachariah Wilson. Otter Valley's Austin Cormany was fourth.
Fair Haven's Colton DeLong was first at 215 pounds, pinning the Otters' Simon Martin to claim the top honor. Springfield's Bryan Stafford took third place.
Springfield's Marshall Simpson was the runner up at 145, while Fair Haven's Paityn DeLong was third. Oneonta's AlanMichael Rubin came out as champion.
The Slaters' Trey Lee took second at 126 pounds, falling to Granville-Fort Ann's Quinn Johnson in the final.
Middlebury's Avery Carl was second at 132.
Springfield's Cole Wright was the runner-up at 172 pounds, getting pinned by Berlin-New Lebanon's Matt Kluck in the championship match.
Springfield's Braiden Pinsonault was third at 110, pinning Otter Valley's Jackson Marks in the third-place match.
At 152, the Cosmos' Tim Amsden was fourth.
Burr and Burton's Liam Bradley was third at 189.
BOWLING
Slaters stay hot
The Fair Haven bowling team has a little lull in the schedule but the way the Slaters are rolling, they would probably just as soon keep going.
They won again Saturday at the Rutland Bowlerama to push their record to 8-1.
The Slaters defeated Randolph and White River Valley behind Keenan Donaldson who was the Slaters top gun, rolling a 201 and 174.
Also having big days for Fair Haven were Josh Kennedy with games of 199 and 158 and Nick Snide who rolled a 155 and 194.
Fair Haven defeated Randolph in the finals after Randolph dispatched WRV 2-0.
The Slaters won the finals over Randolph, 202-168 and 139-117.
Now, coach Vern Seaver will try to make sure the Slaters keep that momentum with the next competition not scheduled until Jan. 8 at Valley Bowl in Randolph.
Competing there will be the Slaters, Randolph, White River Valley, South Burlington and Burlington.
INDOOR TRACK
Williams nabs 2nd
BURLINGTON — Local indoor track and field teams opened their winter season on Saturday at the University of Vermont.
Fair Haven had an impressive showing in the meet. Alexandra Williams had the top finish of the day, finishing 2nd in the 55-meter dash in 7.91 seconds. Teammate Olivia Almeida was 14th.
Williams was also 18th in the 300-meter race.
Isabella Carrara was 9th in the 600-meter race in 2:03.50 and Ava Shull was 8th in the 1000 meters in 4:17.46.
The Fair Haven 4x200 girls relay team of Williams, Almeida, Ayame Merkel and Veronica Redondo was 9th.
Luke Williams was 10th in the 55-meter dash in 7.31 seconds. Teammate Kaylo Stevenson was 17th.
Williams was also 14th in the 300-meter race and the relay team of Williams, Stevenson, Patrick Stone and Asa Young was 5th in the 4x200 relay.
Stone was 15th in the shot put, while Nate Young was 18th.
Deirdre Lillie had the most impressive showing out of the Rutland High athletes, taking 23rd in the 300-meter race in 54.94 seconds. Teammate Emily Wigmore was 38th.
Lillie was also 9th in 55m hurdles in 11.83 seconds and 17th in 600 meters, which Wigmore was 19th in.
Rutland's Evan Lind (22nd) and Brian Kapusta (25th) were top-25 finishers in the boys long jump.
