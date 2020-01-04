SWANTON — The Rutland girls hockey team pushed its record over the .500 mark with a 1-0 win against Missisquoi.
Molly Abatiell scored the lone goal of the day in the second period on an assist from Sydney Wood.
Kristen Pariseau made 29 saves in net.
The Raiders improve to 4-3 and play at Harwood next Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 52, Leland & Gray 34
TOWNSHEND - The Poultney boys basketball team got off to a sluggish start but turned it around by winning the second quarter 17-3. The Blue Devils used that as a springboard to a 52-34 victory over Leland & Gray.
"I wasn't happy with the way we started," Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said of the opening period that saw the Rebels fashion a 10-6 lead.
Heith Mason had 16 points, Levi Allen 14 and Silas Haviland 11 to lead 5-4 Poultney.
Matt Dunn led the Rebels with 14.
Former University of Vermont men's basketball coach Tom Brennan was in the house.
"It was neat to see him," Coloutti said.
L&G coach James Pecsok is Brennan's nephew and he is also the son of former Middlebury College women''s hoop coach Noreen Pecsok.
Proctor, WRV postponed
PROCTOR — The Division IV boys basketball showdown between 5-0 White River Valley and 3-1 Proctor scheduled for Saturday in Proctor was postponed by WRV due to illness.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westside 52, Twin Valley 19
WILMINGTON - Twin Valley kept it close through the first quarter, trailing 10-6, but then it was lights out as West Rutland rolled to a 52-19 victory in girls basketball on Saturday.
"We probably played beyond of what we are capable of in the first quarter and they were probably still on the bus the first four minutes," Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford said.
Westside put its foot down after that and won the second stanza, 19-7.
"They were aggressive on defense and we had 27 turnovers. I told the girls that is a team that does not need any extra help," Hayford said.
West Rutland hiked its record to 5-0.
The Wildcats fell to 1-3.
INDOOR TRACK
Raiders, Slaters, Cosmos compete
BURLINGTON — A trio of area indoor track and field teams competed at Gardner-Collins Cage at the University of Vermont this weekend.
Rutland had a pair of first-place finishers. Senior Robert Postemski finished first in long jump with a jump of 6.26 meters. Fellow senior Rosanna Hyde was first in the 3000-meter race, finishing in 11 minutes, 43.86 seconds.
Hyde was second in the 1000m as well.
Raiders' John Miles took second in the shot put.
Corey Drinwater, Joseph LaFarge, Joseph Giancola, Ryan McLaughlin and Matthew Noel all had top-five finishes in respective events.
A trio of Rutland relay teams finished in the top five of their race.
Janelle Kitchin was first in the Division II girls long jump with a 4.4-meter jump for Fair Haven.
Reilly Flanders, Nathan Stone and Emma Briggs had top-five finishes as well for the Slaters.
Fair Haven had a relay team take second on both the girls and boys side.
Springfield's Madison O'Brien took first in the club 55m dash.
The Rutland boys were fourth and the girls were fifth in Division I, while the Fair Haven boys were fourth and girls were sixth in Division II.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
RIC 68, Castleton 49
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women's basketball team's return to Little East Conference action ended with a 68-49 defeat at the hands of Rhode Island College on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans fall to 6-6 on the year and 1-2 in LEC play after their fifth consecutive loss, while Rhode Island College sits at 10-1 on the year and 3-0 in conference play.
Emilee Bose scored a game-high 17 points for Castleton, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and hitting both 3-point attempts. Brooke Raiche added 11 points and nine rebounds on the afternoon, while Elise Magro chipped in with nine points and three assists. Alexis Quenneville hit a pair of 3s and finished the day with seven points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
RIC 64, Castleton 52
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University men's basketball team gave Rhode Island College a run for its money Saturday afternoon, but fell short by a final score of 64-52 in Little East Conference action.
The Spartans fall to 1-10 and 0-3 in conference play while Rhode Island College improves to 10-3 and 3-0 in conference play.
Remy Brown's 12 points led Castleton as he shot 4-of-13 from the floor. Igor Almeida added nine points and six rebounds, while Oluwadare Sowunmi had seven points—all on free throws. Amadou Diakite and Demauriaye Smith had six points each, with Diakite hauling in six rebounds as well.
Castleton returns to Glenbrook Gym Monday night at 7 p.m. when it hosts University of St. Joseph of Connecticut and its legendary head coach Jim Calhoun.
