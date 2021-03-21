The championship hardware is staying in Rutland County.
The Rutland cheerleading team won its seventh consecutive Division I state championship and Mill River won its fourth Division II title in a row and fifth in six years.
In the virtual meet, where teams submitted a video to be judged, the Ravens scored 138.5 points to lock up the D-I title. Mount Anthony finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year, scoring 127.5 points.
Essex rounded out the podium with 108.5 points, followed by Lyndon, BFA-St. Albans and BFA-Fairfax.
The Minutemen scored 129.5 points for the D-II title. South Burlington finished second with 110 points. Poultney followed up last year's second-place finish with a third-place finish this year, scoring 103 points.
Milton, Missisquoi, Fair Haven, Enosburg and Otter Valley rounded out the D-II teams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 63, Spaulding 42
No. 11 seed Spaulding couldn't pull off two upsets in a row, falling to No. 3 Mount St. Joseph 63-42 in a Division II quarterfinal at McDonough Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide hit an early 3 to go ahead, but the Mounties took control from there and never looked back.
"We played really good defense," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. "We had guys coming off the bench with lots of energy."
Jerimiah Green led all scorers with 29 points for the Mounties, followed by 17 for Andre Prunty and seven for Jake Williams. Keegan Chadburn didn't score, but he owned the boards with 14 rebounds against a tall Spaulding bunch.
"They're like 6-foot-3 across the board, so it was a great game for Keegan," Charbonneau said.
Riley Severy had nine points for Spaulding.
MSJ moves on to play last year's D-II runner-up Montpelier in the D-II semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fair Haven 55, Milton 43
MILTON — The defending Division II champions are moving on.
No. 5 seed Fair Haven bookended the game with a great first and strong play down the stretch to best No. 4 Milton 55-43 Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters were up 23-13 after one, but the game slowed down from there.
"Milton went into a zone in the second," said Fair Haven assistant coach Luke Vadnais.
The Slaters led by 14 at the half and 10 heading into the fourth, but Milton kept the pressure on.
Sophomore Matt Finnegan stepped up with two crucial free throws for Fair Haven with the Slaters up by six late in the game. Evan Reed came up with the dagger of a play when he threw a pass from three-quarters down the court to Zack Ellis and Ellis scored.
Kohlby Murray led Fair Haven with 31 points, scoring 17 in the first and nine in the fourth.
"It was one of Kohlby's best games. He handled the ball well," Vadnais said.
Sawyer Ramey had 13 points, before fouling out in the fourth.
Kyle Brown led Milton with 13 points.
Fair Haven moves to the Division II semifinals where it faces the winner of No. 1 North Country and No. 8 U-32.
GM 58, Vergennes 57
CHESTER — You normally have to make some monumental shots to win a championship. Everett Mosher did that for Green Mountain in its 58-57 overtime victory over Vergennes in the Division III boys quarterfinal game on Saturday at Nason Gymnasium.
Mosher canned a 3-point field goal with 12 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime at 52-52.
Jack Boyle had a monster game for the Chieftains and led them with 24 points.
"He carried us on both ends of the floor," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Sawyer Pippin added 12 points for the Chiefs.
Green Mountain took a 42-38 lead into the fourth quarter and Ty Merrill nailed a trey to push their lead to nine.
But the Commodores battled back, forcing Mosher to connect on his long-range hoop to send the game into the overtime.
Thetford will be the opponent in Nason Gym for the semifinals on Wednesday.
West Rutland 55, WRV 48
SO. ROYALTON — The No. 7 seeded West Rutland boys basketball team advanced to the Division IV semifinals against Twinfield, knocking off No. 2 White River Valley 55-48 Saturday afternoon.
"It was a back-and-forth game," West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar said.
The Golden Horde were able to take a 25-24 lead over WRV into the half, thanks to Levi Petit's athletic putback as time expired.
Then the Horde came out of the locker room on fire.
"We had a great third quarter," Tolar said of that eight minutes when the Horde outscored the Wildcats 19-5.
The Wildcats got back into the game with a 19-point quarter of their own but Petit was clutch at the line, making 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
Petit led the Golden Horde with 21 points, Tyler Serrani followed with 14 and Mac Perry chipped in nine.
Tolar credited Perry, Serrani and Mike Goodnough with keying the defensive effort.
WRV's Dominic Craven led all scorers with 25.
The Horde upset Twinfield last year in the playoffs and will be trying to do so again.
"We are going to have to go up there and play our best game of the season,"Tolar said.
No. 7 Westside will carry an 8-3 record into the game against Chris Hudson's No. 3 and 6-2 Trojans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 60, OV 32
ORLEANS — No. 1 Lake Region flexed its undefeated muscles, besting No. 8 seed Otter Valley 60-32 in the Division III quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Rangers jumped out to a 23-2 lead after one and were up by 27 at the half.
Mallory Lufkin had 12 points and Alice Keith had 10 for the Otters.
Otter Valley finishes the season 4-6. Lake Region hosts Oxbow on Tuesday.
BOWLING
Burlington over FHU
Burlington moved on to the bowling state semifinals, besting Fair Haven in a virtual quarterfinals match Saturday morning.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys basketball: CVU 65, Burlington 54; So. Burlington 49, Mount Mansfield 32; Montpelier 74, Lamoille 36; Enosburg 50, Hazen 48; Blue Mountain 34, Danville 27; Williamstown 63, BFA-Fairfax 60; Thetford 72, Northfield 64; Twinfield 52, Twin Valley 51.
Girls basketball: North Country 58, Burr and Burton 48; Vergennes 50, Winooski 28; Danville over Rivendell by forfeit.
Boys hockey: BFA-St. Albans 1, CVU 0; Harwood 3, Middlebury 0; Brattleboro 6, Burr and Burton 5.
Girls hockey: Essex 4, Rice 1; Middlebury 3, Hartford 0; So. Burlington 4, Burr and Burton 0.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU 4, Plymouth 1
Despite falling behind early, the Castleton University women's ice hockey team defeated Plymouth State 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Before today's contest, the Spartans (6-5-1) honored its four senior members as Casey Traill, Ali Stevens, and Katlyn Hathaway all stepped onto the ice at Spartan Arena for one last time. Courtney Gauthier was also honored by the team despite missing the entire season due to injury.
Carsen Moffett tallied her second goal of the season to put PSU up in the first.
The Spartans tied the game late in the first period as Julia Carpenter scored her first-career collegiate goal.
Darby Palisi recorded her fourth goal of the season in the early second and the Spartans scored once again in the second period, this time on the powerplay with Emily Harris doing the honors.
Nancy Benedict scored her first-career collegiate goal to add insurance.
Katlyn Hathaway had 16 saves for CU.
Castleton returns to action Friday at Norwich.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Trinity 31, Castleton 2
HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a rough road game for the Castleton men's lacrosse team as the Spartans got schooled by Trinity, falling 31-1. Cam Frankenhoff had both goals for Castleton.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
St. Lawrence 22, Castleton 1
CANTON, N.Y. — Castleton fell back to earth with a thud after opening the season with a win. This time, the Spartans fell 22-1 to St. Lawrence. Scoring for the Spartans was Kimberly McCarthy.
