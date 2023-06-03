BURLINGTON — The Rutland track and field team competed in Saturday's Division I state championship, earning a handful of top-five individual finishes.
Rutland's Amelia Shelton took fourth place in the girls 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 17.41 seconds. Shelton also finished fourth in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 50.28 seconds.
Evangeline Taylor grabbed fifth in the girls 400 meters, finishing in 1:03.78. Taylor was 13th in the 200 as well.
RHS's Erin Geisler finished fifth in the girls 3000 meters with a time of 10:51.22. Teammate Helen Culpo was 12th.
Rutland's Tyler Messer finished sixth in the boys shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 11 inches. Teammate Jahmalie McKenzie was ninth. Messer was also 10th in the discus.
RHS's Karver Butler finished eighth in the boys 3000 meters, with a time of 9:35.33.
Rutland's Sam Kay was 10th in the boys 800 meters, finishing in 2:09.42.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SB 20, Rutland 5
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The No. 6 seed Rutland girls lacrosse team's season came to an end on Saturday, losing to No. 3 South Burlington 20-5 in the Division I quarterfinals.
RHS hung with the Wolves early, but South Burlington began pulling away as the first half progressed, taking a 13-4 lead into the break.
Wolves goalie Victoria Bohlmann came up with some crucial saves when the game was still close, according to Rutland coach Matt Zmurko.
Mia Marsh and Loretta Cooley paced the RHS offense with two goals apiece, while Karsyn Bellomo had one goal.
Sabrina Brunet led South Burlington with five goals. Miranda Hayes had four goals and three assists and Mia Kaczmarek had four goals and one assist.
Rutland (9-8) loses six seniors from this year's squad.
BASEBALL
Proctor 11, Northfield 7
PROCTOR — The SVL champion and No. 2 seed Proctor baseball team earned its fourth Division IV semifinals trip in the last six seasons, beating No. 10 Northfield 11-7.
The game was paused Friday afternoon in the top of the seventh inning with the Phantoms leading 11-5 with one out in the inning. The Marauders tacked on two more runs during the continuation on Saturday, but Joel Denton held off the Northfield rally.
Proctor was leading 11-2 on Friday, but an error in the outfield allowed three runs to score to narrow the deficit.
Jacob Patch was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and struck out eight in four innings of work. Aaron Brock pitched 2 1/3 innings.
Proctor (13-3) hosts No. 6 seed Arlington on Tuesday in the D-IV semifinals. The Eagles upset Leland & Gray 5-2 on Saturday.
MVU 11, OV 2
SWANTON — "They are a very good team. They play hard and fast," Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said after the No. 1 seed Missisquoi defeated his Otters 11-2 in Saturday's quarterfinal Division II baseball game.
"We just had too many mistakes."
The Otters did have some guys in the lineup who hit well led by Jordan Beayon, who went 3-for-4, and Caleb Whitney and Luciano Falco with two base hits apiece.
Andy McEnerny started for the Otters and pitched five innings.
"He pitched well. He only gave up two earned runs," Howe said.
Jordan Beayon pitched the final inning.
The No. 5 Otters finished 10-8.
"We lost a lot of close games this year," Howe said. "I thought the kids really showed up every day and took direction. And they really like being around each other."
SOFTBALL
BF 3 Green Mt. 2
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls scored three unearned runs on Saturday against Green Mountain and the victory catapulted the Terriers into the Division III semifinals.
Izzy Stoodley pitched the complete-game victory.
Brie Howe-Lynch was the hard-luck pitcher enduring the loss.
Green Mountain catcher Abby Williams again hit the ball hard and had a double.
No. 5 Green Mountain finishes the season at 8-10 and the Terriers move on with an 11-6 record.
Lyndon 18, OV 1
LYNDON — The No. 3 seed Lyndon Institute softball team cruised to a 18-1 win against No. 6 Otter Valley in a Division II quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon.
OV notched its lone run in the top of the sixth on a hard-hit ball through the right side of the infield by Bryn Blanchard.
The Otters finished the season 11-7.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Fusion 1, Capitals 0
MANCHESTER — The nationally third-ranked Vermont Fusion women's soccer team was victorious on Saturday, beating the Kingston Capitals 1-0 under the lights at Applejack Stadium.
Josie Pecor had the game's lone goal for the Fusion.
Vermont improved to 3-0-1 is on the road on Saturday against Clarkstown Soccer Club at 5 p.m.
