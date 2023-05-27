The Rutland softball team is playing its best at the right time. RHS earned its seventh straight win, topping Brattleboro 9-5 on Saturday in their regular season finale.
The Colonels gave RHS a much larger challenge then they did in their previous matchup. Brattleboro scored all five of its runs early, scoring two in the first and three in the third.
Rutland had a big third inning as well and grabbed a 6-5 lead, before tacking on insurance.
Cassidy Langlois had two RBIs in the third. Alivia Morris had a double later in the game and was plated by Kayla Olszewski.
Olszewski pitched for Rutland, her fourth outing in five days, and struck out 10, allowing five hits. Brattleboro pitcher Mariah Wilson struck out four and allowed six hits.
Rutland finished the regular season 10-6 and Brattleboro finished 1-14.
SOFTBALL
West Rutland 8, BF 2
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team finished the regular season in style, topping Division III Bellows Falls 8-2 Saturday afternoon in Westside.
The Terriers scored two runs in the first, but were held off the board the rest of the way by Golden Horde pitcher Aubrey Beaulieu and her defense.
Beaulieu struck out three and walked just two in the winning effort. BF pitcher Izzy Stoodley gave up six hits.
Bella Coombs had a home run for West Rutland and Samara Raiche tripled.
West Rutland finished the regular season at 13-3 and the Terriers finished 9-6.
Proctor 9, LTS 6
DORSET — The Proctor softball team held off a tough challenge from Long Trail School on Saturday as the Phantoms won 9-6 to close the regular season.
Cadence Goodwin pitched a complete game, striking out 11 for Proctor. At the plate, she was 3-for-5 with a RBI.
Jenna Davine had a breakout offensive day with three hits and a RBI, scoring two runs. Rhi Lubaszewski and Izzy Greb drove in two runs apiece, while Maddie Crowley had two hits and Madi Baker had one hit and a RBI.
Proctor finished the regular season with a 9-5 record.
MRU 3, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — The Mill River softball team clinched the Southern Vermont League D Division title with a 3-1 win against Woodstock on Saturday.
The Minutemen went 7-1 in league play this spring.
Olivia Graham struck out six in the complete-game effort for Mill River. Jordan Allard struck out 12 for the Wasps. Charlie Crowley doubled for Woodstock, as one of three hits for her side.
Mill River heads into the Division III playoffs with a 7-8 record.
OV 16, Fair Haven 13
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team grabbed a 16-13 victory in a tight matchup against rival Fair Haven on Saturday to close the regular season on Senior Day,
The game was as back and forth as they come. Fair Haven had a lead with six-run third, but Otter Valley battled back with an eight-run fourth in the see saw battle.
Alivia Sheldrick was a major story with three hits for the Otters. Sheldrick broke her foot in the preseason, but was able to make it back for Senior Day.
OV has seven seniors with Sheldrick, Mackenzie McKay, Ryleigh LaPorte, Sydney Gallo, Bryn Blanchard, Grace O'Connell and Alexis Hayes.
Veronica Redondo had multiple hits for Fair Haven, while Maddie Egan, Tori Raymond and Reilly Marsden were contributors as well.
McKay struck out five for Otter Valley. Riley Babbie and Raymond split pitching duties for the Slaters.
Otter Valley capped the regular season at 10-6 and Fair Haven finished at 5-11.
Poultney 8, LG 7
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team avenged a loss from Friday, beating Leland & Gray 8-7 on Saturday.
Elizabeth Woodbury singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. It was Emily Handley who scored after she led off the inning with an infield single.
Bella Mack was 2-for-3 for Poultney and Hannah Welch was 1-for-2, reaching base three times. Molly Bingham was 2-for-4 for Leland & Gray.
Kait DeBonis was perfect through three innings in the circle, but had to come out after she injured her finger batting. Lydia Book went the rest of the way for the Blue Devils, allowing five hits.
Kristen Lowe allowed seven hits and struck out nine for Leland & Gray.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season 12-4 and the Rebels finished 11-5.
GM 36, Twin Valley 2
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team cruised to a dominant 36-2 win against Twin Valley on Saturday.
Abby Williams homered in the game for GM and Brie Howe-Lynch pitched a complete game.
GM finished with a 7-9 mark in the regular season, winning its last three games.
MAU 24, Springfield 0
BENNINGTON — The Division I powerhouse Mount Anthony softball team closed the regular season on a high, beating Springfield 24-0 Saturday afternoon.
MAU finished the regular season with a 13-2 record, while the Cosmos finished 3-13.
BASEBALL
GM 9, Springfield 4
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team earned a season sweep of rival Springfield, winning 9-4 on Saturday.
Jack Hinkley was the winning pitcher for GM, going six innings of five-hit ball, allowing one earned run.
Cole Blodgett had two hits, including a double, and drove in two for Green Mountain. Mason Parker had three and a RBI, while Derek Hodgdon had two hits.
Logan Roundy took the loss on the mound for the Cosmos.
GM heads into the postseason with a 15-1 mark, while Springfield is at 4-11.
Mill River splits
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball team went 1-1 its Saturday doubleheader, falling to Woodstock 15-1, before cruising past West Rutland 14-1.
In the first game, the error bug was costly and ruined a solid outing for Minutemen pitcher Sasha Auer. Jack Aicher had two hits and scored the lone run for Mill River.
Taylor Patch went all five innings in the second game blowout. He struck out nine Westside batters.
Aicher stayed hot and finished the day going 6-for-6 across the two games. He scored three runs in the second game and Xavier Auer also had a solid offensive effort in the second game.
West Rutland finished the regular season 8-8, while Mill River finished 2-14.
RA 17, Poultney 2
POULTNEY — The Rivendell Academy baseball team cruised to a 17-2 victory against Poultney Saturday afternoon.
The Raptors finished the regular season 7-8, while the Blue Devils finished 1-14.
TRACK & FIELD
NE qualifier
ESSEX — A handful of local track and field teams competed in the Essex Invitational New England qualifier hosted by Essex on Saturday.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon won the boys 100-meter dash in 10.96 seconds, breaking his own Division II record in the process.
Green Mountain's Eben Mosher was second in the boys 110m hurdles with a time of 15.60 seconds. He was also second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 40.38 seconds. Both times set a new Division IV state record.
Mosher was fourth in the boys triple jump at 40 feet, 9 inches. Fair Haven's Maddy Perry was 11th in the girls triple jump at 31-10.75.
Fair Haven's David Doran took fourth in the boys discus with a toss of 129-01, while Kole Matta was ninth at 118-06. Doran was seventh in the boys shot put with a toss of 43-07, while Rutland's Tyler Messer was 11th. GM's Luna Burkland was 12th in the girls shot put.
Rutland's Erin Geisler finished fifth in the girls 3000 meters, in 11:02.53, while teammate Helen Culpo was ninth in 11:31.96.
Green Mountain's Kyra Burbela was sixth in the girls high jump at 4-10.50. Fair Haven's Holly Gannon was eighth.
Rutland's Amelia Shelton was seventh in the girls 300m hurdles in 49.65 seconds. GM's Autumn Fales was 10th.
GM's Ben Munukka was seventh in the boys long jump with a jump of 20-01.50. Munukka was also eighth in high jump.
Green Mountain's Joachim Gibson was seventh in the boys javelin with a toss of 135-11, while the Slaters' Matta was 12th and GM's Mosher was 14th. Fair Haven's Lily Briggs was ninth in the girls javelin with a toss of 86-03.
RHS's Evangeline Taylor was eighth in the girls 400 meters in 1:03.55. MSJ's Leah Majorell was 13th. Taylor was also 17th in the 200.
Rutland's Sam Kay was ninth in the boys 1500 in 4:17.37. Fair Haven's Ava Shull was 14th in the girls 1500. RHS's Josh Kay was 14th in the 3000 for the boys.
Fair Have's Patrick Stone and Jace Hetrick both had a height of 10-08.75 in the boys pole vault, good for 10th.
The Fair Haven boys were sixth in the 4x100 relay in 45.77 seconds.
Welcome to the discussion.
