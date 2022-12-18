The Rutland boys hockey team bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to beat St. Johnsbury 4-1 Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
Four different RHS players scored with Cam Rider, Will Alexander, Griffin Melen and Graham Seidner lighting the lamp.
Noah Bruttomesso was strong in goal for Rutland.
Rutland (2-1) is at rival Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 9, Rutland 0
The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Middlebury 9-0 in a Saturday matinee at Spartan Arena.
The Tigers outshot RHS 43-8 in the win.
INDOOR TRACK
Meet at UVM
BURLINGTON — The indoor track and field season kicked off on Saturday at the University of Vermont.
Mount St. Joseph’s Leah Majorell took fourth in the girls 300 meters, finishing in 50.06 seconds. She was also ninth in the 600 meters.
Mill River’s Olivia Graham was 10th in the 1000 meters, finishing in 4:13.41. She was also 10th in the 1500 meters.
Mill River’s Connor Filskov took seventh in the boys 1000-meter run, finishing in 3:13.78.
Springfield’s Damian Stagner took eighth in the 600 meters, finishing in 1:43.48. Teammate Marshall Simpson was ninth.
WRESTLING
Ken Harrison Memorial
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — A handful of local teams competed in the Ken Harrison Memorial tournament over the weekend.
Granville-Fort Ann won as a team with 181.5 points. Otter Valley was second with 140. Among the rest of the Vermont schools, Springfield was fifth, Fair Haven was seventh, Vergennes was eighth, Burr and Burton Academy was 10th, CVU was 11th and Mill River was 12th.
The Otters’ Caleb Whitney was the champion at 138 pounds, winning by 12-6 decision in the finals. The Slaters’ Konner Savage was fourth.
OV”s Tucker Babcock won at 152 pounds, grabbing a pin fall at 1:30.
Fair Haven’s Trey Lee grabbed second at 126, losing by technical fall in the finals. Springfield’s Dillan Lacasse took third.
Otter Valley’s Lincoln Wilcox finished second at 132, losing by decision Vergennes’ Eli Brace in the finals.
Fair Haven’s Colton DeLong grabbed second at 215, losing by pin fall in the finals. OV’s Simon Martin was fourth.
Springfield’s David Rigney took second and Otter Valley’s Carter Giles was third at 145. At 110 pounds, the Cosmos’ Noah Markwell was third and the Otters’ Thomas Given was fourth.
Springfield’s Cole Wright was third at 285 pounds and Derek Li was fourth.
Mill River’s Taylor Patch was fourth at 160, Fair Haven’s Gabe Bache was fourth at 172 and Isaac Whitney was fourth at 189.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Williams honored
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Castleton University junior wide receiver Caezar Williams earned a spot on the 2022 D3football.com All-America Second Team as a specialist per its announcement before Stagg Bowl XLIX.
Williams is the Spartans’ second all-American in program history after Brandon Boyle, also a receiver, garnered a third-team selection in 2012.
The Round Rock, Texas native had one of the best special teams campaigns across the country, finishing the regular season as one of just seven players in Division III with multiple punt return touchdowns. Williams’ pair of punt return scores were the first since the program’s 2009 inception.
He also ranked fifth in the nation in punt return average at the end of the regular season with nearly three times as many punt return yards as any other player in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, averaging 17.1 yards per return overall.
