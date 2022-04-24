ESSEX — The Rutand girls lacrosse team had a dominant effort on Saturday afternoon, beating Essex 15-4.
The Raiders were up 12-2 at the half.
Camryn Kinsman led Rutland with four goals and an assist. Loretta Cooley and Karsyn Bellomo both had three goals and Bellomo assisted twice. Mia Marsh and Elizabeth Cooley had two goals apiece. Allison Rice and Kathryn Moore had one goal and Moore also had an assist.
Olivia Calvin had five saves in the win.
Rutland (4-1) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Springfield 6, LG 1
TOWNSHEND — The Cosmos have it going on the baseball diamond. Springfield is 3-0 after Saturday's 6-1 victory over Leland & Gray.
Starting pitcher Logan Roundy notched the win, going five innings and striking out 10. He gave up just one hit and did not allow a run.
"He was on. They couldn't touch him," Springfield coach Chuck Harriman said.
Sam Presch pitched the final two frames and sruck out four.
Cam Harriman had two hits including a double and Bryan Stafford had two base hits including a two-run double.
The Cosmos have their home opener at Birsky-Wyman Field on Tuesday against Woodstock.
MAU 10, OV 4
BENNINGTON — The Otter Valley baseball team struggled defensively and lost 10-4 to Division I Mount Anthony Saturday afternoon.
"Jordan Beayon started and pitched well, but we didn't make the plays behind him," said OV coach Mike Howe.
Luca Polli and Ben Adams had two hits apiece for the Otters. MAU had 14 hits in the win, led by three from Josh Worthington. Worthington was also the winning pitcher, going four innings.
Otter Valley (1-4) hosts rival Fair Haven on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
MSJ 16, Mill River 14
NORTH CLARENDON — Mount St. Joseph and Mill River played a marathon baseball on Saturday and when the dust finally settled, MSJ had itself a 16-14 victory.
The Mounties led from start to finish with Matt Greeno notching the win.
David Franzoni had the big bat in MSJ's lineup, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
"Mill River kept clawing back. They've got some talent," MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
Dom Valente went 2-for-2 and scored four runs for the Mounties.
Mill River's Phillip Severy drew five walks and scored three runs and teammate Dylan Boyea had three hits.
The 1-1 Mounties travel to Rivendell on Tuesday.
The 0-3 Mounties are at Green Mountain that day.
Bellows Falls 6, GM 4
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain baseball team fell to a strong Bellows Falls team 6-4 Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Swisher led Green Mountain at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Branden Rose had a base hit and scored a run.
Jack Cravinho was the winning pitcher and also had two hits for the Terriers. Cole Moore led BF with three base hits.
Green Mountain (1-1) hosts Mill River on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
LG 9, Springfield 8
TOWNSHEND — The Springfield softball team struggled in the sixth inning and it did them in, falling 9-8 to Leland & Gray Saturday afternoon.
The Cosmos led 7-4 heading into the inning, but gave up five runs due to some passed balls on strikeouts and some defensive miscommunication.
Ari Cioffi had two-run home run in the loss.
The story for the Rebels was defense. Third baseman Makaila Morse made two outstanding plays in the seventh inning to help extinguish a potential Springfield rally.
Morse also had two hits for the Rebels. Ruth Wright add a double with an RBI and scored twice and Mary Sanderson chipped in two hits.
It was a special win for L&G coach Tammy Claussen and the Rebels.
"In all my years of coaching, I don't know if we have ever beaten Springfield," she said.
Claussen's freshman pitcher Kristen Lowe went the distance, striking out seven against five walks.
Springfield (3-3) is at rival Bellows Falls on Thursday.
Leland & Gray (2-1) is scheduled to be at Twin Valley on Wednesday. TV's field has a lot of water so there is the possibility that the game could be shifted to Leland & Gray.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hartford 16, Otter Valley 1
BRANDON — Hartford defeated Otter Valley 16-1 in boys lacrosse action Saturday at Markowski Field.
Kieran Williams scored via Chase Cram's assist for the Otters.
The Hurricanes are 3-0 and the Otters drop to 0-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Johnsbury 4, Rutland 3
Rutland swept the doubles matches and picked up a forfeit win in singles when St. Johnsbury did not have an opponent for Abby Watelet but it was not quite enough. Rutland fell to the Hilltoppers 4-3.
Bethany Solari and Arikka Patorti earned the win in No 1 doubles for the Raiders and then the combination of Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene completed the doubles sweep.
RHS coach Rick Bjorn had praise for his No. 1 singles player Olivia Shipley he took her match all the way to the tiebreaker before falling 10-8.
"Olivia really battled. It was a match that could have gone either way," Bjorn said. "I really appreciated her work ethic."
Rutland takes its 2-1 record to BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Johnsbury 7, Rutland 0
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland boys tennis team dropped its second straight match to start the season, losing to St. Johnsbury 7-0 Saturday afternoon.
Bernardo Barrios beat Rutland's Zach Nelson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Frederik Heineking beat Graham Seidner 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Augustin Gil beat Eli Rosi 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3, Jorge Trade beat Robin Rushing 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 and Javiar Berenguer beat Ben Cerreta 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5.
In doubles, Branden Liddick and James Oiluso beat Zak Arshad and Jack Beach 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 and René Orvananos and Forster Goodrich beat Tanner Ciufu and Brian Kapusta 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Rutland (0-2) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Warrior Classic
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. — Rutland and Fair Haven track and field athletes competed in the Warrior Track Classic on Saturday.
The Rutland boys earned 14 team points, good for 18th, and the Fair Haven boys earned one team point in 29th.
The Raiders saw big success in the boys 3000-meter race with Brady Geisler finishing third with a time of 9 minutes, 5.52 seconds, earning six team points. Owen Dube-Johnson was close behind in sixth, finishing 9:14.81 for three team points. Dube-Johnson also earned two team points in the 800-meter run.
Slade Postemski was sixth in the boys long jump with a jump of 21 feet, 2 inches, good for three team points.
Fair Haven grabbed its lone team point in the boys pole vault, where Patrick Stone was eighth with a height of 9-00.
WR competes
MANCHESTER — The West Rutland track and field team was one of the teams competing at the meet hosted by Burr and Burton Academy on Saturday.
In the boys shot put, JJ Plemons was fourth with a toss of 29-09.5.
In the boys 400-meter race, Tristan Rocke took fifth in 1:01.6.
In the boys 200-meter dash, Quincy Senecal was eighth, finishing in 27.85 seconds. Senecal also tied for third in the high jump and was sixth in long jump.
On the girls side, Abigail Lanfear was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 24-01.75, while finishing fifth in the javelin, fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump.
