WOODSTOCK — The Rutland girls lacrosse team erased a first-half deficit and beat Woodstock 11-8 on Saturday in their regular season finale.
The Wasps were up 7-1 with five minutes left in the half, but the Raiders scored twice before the break and held Woodstock scoreless for 21 straight minutes.
Karsyn Bellomo had four goals and an assist for Rutland. Kathryn Moore had two goals and three assists. Loretta Cooley had two goals and assist, while Camryn Kinsman, Allie Rice and Mia Marsh all scored once.
Addison Hubert and Elizabeth Cooley played a big role with their ground balls and draw controls. Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin made eight saves.
The Raiders finished the regular season at 11-4.
BOYS LACROSSE
BBA 16, Rutland 4
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy boys lacrosse team finished a season sweep of Rutland, winning 16-4 on Saturday.
Emmett Edwards had five goals and Dominick Miceli had four. Matt Magro paced Rutland with two goals and an assist. Micaiah Boyle had a goal and two assists, while Ethan Wideawake scored once.
Rutland finished the regular season 5-9, while BBA finished 15-1.
BASEBALL
GM 10, Springfield 0
(5 innings)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team blanked rival Springfield 10-0 on Saturday.
Tanner Swisher pitched five innings for the Chieftains, allowing three hits and striking out seven. He also scored two of GM's runs. Jack Hinkley had an RBI as well.
The Chieftains wrapped up the regular season at 12-4, while the Cosmos finished at 10-5.
MRU 3, West Rutland 2
WEST RUTLAND — The Mill River baseball team got in the win column on Saturday, beating West Rutland 3-2.
The Golden Horde had the bases loaded in the seventh inning and tried to steal home, but their runner was called out to end the game.
Chris Burnett pitched six innings for Mill River. Andrew Bailey had a no-hitter going for 6 1/3 innings. Bailey also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
West Rutland finished the regular season at 1-15, while Mill River finished at 1-14.
SOFTBALL
BFA 8, Rutland 1
The BFA-St. Albans softball team finished off an undefeated regular season, beating Rutland 8-1 on Saturday at Northeast Field.
The Comets jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings and extended the lead to eight in the sixth inning.
Rutland got its lone run in the bottom of the sixth, an inning where Kayla Stevens, Alyssa Kennedy and Alivia Morris had a hit. Kennedy was the lone Raider with multiple hits, also getting one in the first inning.
BFA pitcher Sierra Yates had 12 strike outs.
Rutland finished the regular season at 10-5.
OV 21, Fair Haven 6
FAIR HAVEN — The Otter Valley softball team's bats stayed hot, beating Fair Haven 21-6 on Saturday.
It was Senior Day for the Slaters, so Mercedes Cathcart, Ashley Carvey and Olivia Almeida were honored.
Fair Haven kept it close in the early innings, but Otter Valley scored seven in an inning to go up 11-4 and built on from there.
Sydney Gallo and Grace O'Connell were strong offensively for OV, while Cathcart had a good game for the Slaters.
OV finished the regular season 10-6, while Fair Haven finished 6-9.
BF 6, Westside 5
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls softball team earned a split of the season series with West Rutland, winning 6-5 on Saturday.
"We just couldn't get our bats going," said Westside coach Laurie Serrani.
Izzy Stoodley struck out four and gave up seven hits for BF, while Peyton Guay struck out five and allowed seven hits for the Golden Horde.
Aliya Farmer, Jenna Dolloph and Grace Wilkinson had two hits and an RBI for Bellows Falls. Guay had two hits and two RBIs, while Kennah Wright-Chapman had two hits and an RBI.
West Rutland finished the regular season 11-5, while the Terriers finished 10-6.
GM game canceled
WILMINGTON — The Green Mountain softball team's game at Twin Valley was canceled on Saturday due to rain accumulation on the field.
TRACK AND FIELD
Essex Invitational
ESSEX — Many local track and field athletes made the trip up the Essex Invitational on Saturday.
The Fair Haven boys 4x100 relay team edged St. Johnsbury to win their race. The Slaters team of Patrick Stone, Reilly Flanders, Luke Williams and Noah Beayon finished in 45.30 seconds.
Rutland's team of Owen Dube-Johnson, Karver Butler, Brady Geisler and Sam Kay was fifth in the 4x800.
Green Mountain's Everett Mosher took second in the 400, finishing in 52.35 seconds. Mosher was also ninth in the 800. Ben Munukka and Eben Mosher tied for second in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches. Eben Mosher was also second in the javelin, falling short by an inch.
Springfield's Chris Jeffers took second in the boys long jump with a jump of 20-06.25. Eben Mosher was fifth and Rutland's Slade Postemski was seventh. Postemski was also 10th in shot put.
Eben Mosher was third in the triple jump, while Williams was ninth and the Raiders' Brayden Shelton was 10th.
Rutland's Geisler took fourth in the 3000 meters, finishing in 8:59.29, and Dube-Johnson was 10th.
Fair Haven's Beayon was fourth in the boys 100 meters and sixth in the 200. Stone was fourth in the pole vault, Nathaniel Young was eighth in the 300m hurdles and Kole Matta was 10th in javelin.
On the girls side, Green Mountain's Grace Tyrrell was second in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 47.28 seconds, while she was was fourth in the 100m hurdles and was seventh in the 200.
West Rutland's Isabell Lanfear finished third in the javelin with a toss of 100-09. Lanfear was also fourth in shot put and 10th in the 300m hurdles.
Rutland's girls 4x800 team of Helen Culpo, Erin Geisler, Ava Rosi and Evangeline Taylor finished third.
Fair Haven's Alexandra Williams was 10th in the 400.
