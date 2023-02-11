MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland girls basketball team kept its winning streak intact on Saturday afternoon, fending off a determined Middlebury squad 45-41.
The win extended RHS's winning streak to 15 games.
RHS had a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Rutland opened up a 12-point lead with a run early in the second quarter, but the Tigers got it back down to six going into the locker room.
Rutland upped its lead to 10 heading into the fourth. Middlebury didn't go down quietly in the final frame, getting as close as three, but RHS held on.
"It was a super physical game and tough to get in a rhythm," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "We responded well down the stretch."
Karsyn Bellomo led a balanced Rutland attack with 11 points, followed by nine from Jasmine Evans and eight from Mackenzie McLaughlin. Ellie Sellers led the Tigers with 14 points.
Rutland (16-2) has a tough challenge on Tuesday, playing at rival Burr and Burton Academy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WR 81, Rivendell 25
ORFORD, N.H. — The West Rutland girls basketball team dominated in an 81-25 win against Rivendell Academy Saturday afternoon.
Westside led 43-12 at the half.
Peyton Guay had 30 points for the Golden Horde, followed by 13 from Arianna Coombs and eight apiece from Aubrey Beaulieu and Mallory Hogan. Shaylee Carter led the Raptors with nine points.
West Rutland (18-0) has its Senior Night on Tuesday, hosting Bellows Falls.
OV 55, Woodstock 34
BRANDON — Otter Valley girls basketball coach Ray Counter called Saturday's game against Woodstock "one of our best shooting games of the season" and it resulted in a 55-34 victory.
The Otters set the tone out of the gate, storming to a 12-3 first-quarter lead.
Elena Politano led the Otters with 16 points. Breanna Bovey and Matelin LaPorte added eight apiece and Anna Lee and Emily Peduto contributed seven each.
Norah Harper had 16 and Georgia Tarleton 10 to lead the Wasps.
The 3-14 Otters host Proctor on Tuesday for Senior Night where they will be gunning for their third consecutive victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 71, MAU 57
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team responded well in the third quarter, beating Division I Mount Anthony 71-57 Saturday afternoon.
MAU led by six at the break and was up by 18 at one point in the first half, but the Mounties pushed out to an eight-point edge by the end of the third.
Owen Traynor led MSJ with 30 points, while Dez Krakowka had 14 and Mason Boudreau had 13. Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau thought his bench stepped up big when some of his guys were in foul trouble.
Shemar Sookdar led MAU with 24 points.
MSJ improved to 9-5.
L&G 66, GM 51
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain boys basketball team fell to Leland & Gray 66-51 Saturday afternoon.
GM (8-7) is at Rivendell on Tuesday.
CHEERLEADING
VCCA meet
NORTH CLARENDON — Vermont high school cheerleading teams got their final tune-up before the state championship meet with Saturday's VCCA competition at Mill River Union High School.
Rutland took home top honors in the Large School Division with 196 points, edging out Mount Anthony's 192.5. South Burlington was third with 178.5 points.
Mill River won the Small School Division with 186.5 points, beating second-place Poultney's 154.5 points. BFA-Fairfax was third.
The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday at Vergennes Union High School.
BOYS HOCKEY
RHS 3, Burlington 2
BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys hockey team picked up a big 3-2 victory against Burlington.
Cam Rider had two goals and an assist for RHS. Graham Seidner had one goal and two assists and Aiden Good had an assist.
Noah Bruttomesso made 18 saves for Rutland.
RHS (11-6) hosts Middlebury for Senior Night at Spartan Arena on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 7, Rutland 1
Arikka Patorti scored the lone goal for the Rutland girls hockey team in a 7-1 loss to Essex Saturday night.
Sierra McDermott made 25 saves for RHS.
Rutland dropped to 0-16.
WRESTLING
Small School Duals
FAIR HAVEN — Mount Mansfield won the Small School Dual Meet Championships on Saturday.
Behind the Cougars was Vergennes, CVU, Mount Abraham and Fair Haven in the top five.
For the Slaters, Trey Lee and Gabe Bache were undefeated. Colton DeLong was 3-1, while Liam Robinson and Paityn DeLong were 2-2. Paityn DeLong picked up one of her wins in overtime against Randolph to win Fair Haven a dual.
BOWLING
Senior Day
The Fair Haven bowling team honored its three seniors, Aidain Robertson, Keenan Donaldson and Josh Kennedy before their final regular season home match of the season on Saturday at Rutland Bowlerama.
The Slaters finished in fourth and Kennedy had a high game of 240.
Fair Haven is at Maple Lanes on Saturday for its last regular season match, before hosting the individual state championships on Feb. 25 at Rutland Bowlerama.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
CU 62, WestConn 47
CASTLETON — A dominant second quarter was the difference as the Castleton University women's basketball team beat Western Connecticut 62-47 Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
CU outscored WestConn by 15 points in the second quarter.
Elise Magro and Liz Bailey did much of the offensive damage for the Spartans. Magro had 27 points, while Bailey had a double-double with 24 points and 10 boards.
Katelyn Fanning led the Wolves with 20 points.
Castleton (16-7) hosts Keene State on Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
WestConn 86, CU 42
CASTLETON — The Western Connecticut men's basketball team cruised to an 86-42 win against Castleton University Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
WestConn shot an impressive 51.7% percent from the floor and 40% from long range in the dominant win.
John Walsh was the lone Spartan player in double figures with 12 points, while five different Wolves players scored in double figures.
Castleton (3-19) hosts Keene State on Wednesday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU 4, UMB 1
BOSTON — After clinching a playoff berth on Saturday, the Castleton University men's hockey team kept the winning going with a 4-1 triumph against UMass Boston Saturday afternoon.
UMB scored the lone goal of the first, but the Beacons wouldn't find the back of the net again.
Cedrick Theodore, Dylan Roebuck, Andrew Stefura and Jason Atkinson had goals for the Spartans, while Balint Mesterhazy, Kyle Sargent, Zack Whittaker and Romeo Torain had assists.
Simon Brenter had 40 saves for Castleton.
The Spartans (9-16) are at Hobart College in the opening round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament on Saturday.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
CU in action
MIDDLEBURY — Seniors Ben Reid and David Harvey led an impressive performance by Castleton's men's track and field team Saturday afternoon, qualifying for New Englands in the shot put and 60-meter hurdles respectively as the team competed at the Middlebury Meet.
Reid won the shot put and Reilly Flanders set a program record winning the 200 meters, while CU had second-place finishes from Cody York (weight throw), Jon Hendley (mile), Harvey (60-meter hurdles), Wayne Alexander (400 meters) and Reilly Flanders (60-meter sprint).
The women had a handful of top-10 finishers with the Spartans led by Amber Cuthbert's third-place finish in the 800 meters.
COLLEGE ALPINE
Spartans win
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women's Alpine ski team picked up a victory in the regular-season finale on Sunday, cementing a second-place finish in the season-long standings in the MacConnell Division.
The Spartans' team time of 5:07.06 was more than eight seconds ahead of second-place Clarkson (5:15.55).
Emilie Stene won for the second day in a row, clocking in at 1:38.78 to top the podium.
The Castleton University men's Alpine ski team won its ninth consecutive race on Saturday, with Elliot Perretta becoming the fifth Spartan to win a race this season for the men.
Perretta's time of 1:29.47 bested teammate Lorenzo Mencaccini's 1:29.66 by only fractions of a second.
On Sunday, Castleton finished off an undefeated regular season, claiming first place for the 10th race in a row to put the finishing touches on their fourth consecutive MacConnell Division title.
The Spartans placed eight finishers in the top-15, with six of them finishing top-10. Lorenzo Mencaccini was the top finisher in the field, standing atop the podium 1:28.44.
COLLEGE NORDIC
Mansfield Divisionals
RIPTON — The Castleton men's Nordic skiing team concluded the Mansfield Divisional Championship Sunday morning with the Classic Team Sprint.
The trio of Braydon Jourden, Antonio Mannino, and Kristupas Merkelis placed 15th in the 3x3 1.2K relay, finishing in 37:06. Shawn Allen and Boniface Ndikumwenayo joined forces with Dartmouth's John Deforest to finish 20th with a time of 41:06.
On Saturday, Mannino (44:55) took home a team-best 21st-place finish out of 70 skiers.
