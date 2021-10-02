BRISTOL — The Rutland girls soccer team pushed its win streak to five with a 1-0 win against Mount Abraham on Saturday.
Bethany Solari scored the game's lone goal off a Brianna Greene assist in the second half. Greene played a great ball from the defensive half to set the sophomore up.
"I thought we had the better of the play, but we struggled to finish," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. "They have a really strong defense and goalie."
Eagles keeper Joanna Toy made 10 saves, while Ravens keeper Kathryn Moore made five stops.
Rutland (6-3) hosts rival Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
GM 4, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — Kim Cummings had a hat trick and Linsey Miles had her first varsity goal as Green Mountain beat Mill River 4-0 on Saturday.
Luna Burkland had five saves for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain (4-4) hosts Springfield on Wednesday. Mill River (1-6-1) hosts Windsor on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Mill River 13, Oxbow 12
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River broke through for its first football victory of the season on Saturday, edging Oxbow 13-12.
Ross Badgley scored Mill River's first rushing touchdown of the season and the Minutemen's other score came when quarterback Anthony Cavalieri fired a scoring pass to Adam Shum.
Cavalieri is now the Minutemen's starting quarterback and coach Greg Lewis said he responded to that in a big way.
"We think he might have had close to 300 yards passing," Lewis said.
The real drama came when Badgley had to kick the PAT for the winning point.
"He only started trying it this week. Our first two kickers are out injured," Lewis said.
Badgley delivered and the Minutemen celebrated.
But the celebration could not begin until after Keegan Greeley had an interception late in the game to seal it for the Minutemen.
"Adam Shum had a great game on defense. He had a lot of tackles," Lewis said.
The Minutemen have a tough one in front of them as they travel to BFA-Fairfax this week.
Other football scores
In other Saturday football action, it was Burr and Burton 34, Mt. Mansfield 13; Lyndon 14, Rice 12 in overtime.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 10, BF 1
WESTMINSTER — Everett Mosher had four goals as the Green Mountain boys soccer team rolled past Bellows Falls 10-1 Saturday afternoon.
Elias Stowell had one goal and four assists. Connor Miles had two goals, while Colby Couart, James Birmingham and Austin Kubisek all had one.
Forrest Garvin started in goal for GM and played well.
The Chieftains had 35 shots on goal against BF keeper Chris Leary, who played well.
GM (8-1) hosts Hartford on Tuesday.
Proctor 1, WRV 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Proctor boys soccer team and White River Valley played to a 1-1 tie Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats scored about 10 minutes into the first half, before the Phantoms responded with an unassisted Joel Denton goal with 10 minute left before halftime.
Proctor (3-2-2) hosts West Rutland on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mt. Abe 7, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — Perennial power Mount Abraham bested the Middlebury field hockey team 7-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles scored in every quarter and scored twice in the first, second and fourth quarters.
Middlebury (0-8) hosts Rice on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Woods Trail Run
THETFORD — Some of the area's best runners competed at the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Rutland's Brady Geisler was 17th in the Boys Seed 1 race and overall, finishing in 17 minutes 10.10 seconds. Teammate Owen Dube-Johnson was 52nd in the race and 56th overall in 18:17.60. Karver Butler (88th) and Sam Kay (95th) were both top 100 overall finishers.
Mill River's Annika Heintz was 33rd overall in the girls race, finishing in 21:10.25. The Ravens' Evangeline Taylor finished 76th overall on the girls side in 22:06. Helen Culpo (95th) also made the top 100 overall.
The Minutemen's Olivia Haley was 68th in the Girls Seed 3 race. Mill River's Faith Murray was 34th in the Girls Seed 5 race and Willa Seo was 75th. The Minutemen's Lucas Jensen was 39th in the Boys Seed 5 race and Ethan Foley was 48th.
Springfield's Alicia Ostrom was 24th in the Girls Seed 3 race and Dylan Magoon was 20th in the Boys Seed 3 race, while teammate Aiden Webster was 66th. Springfield's Cristina Ruigomez was 32nd in the Girls Seed 5 race. Damian Stagner was 90th in the Boys Seed 4 race and Spencer Cobb was 100th.
Fair Haven's Ava Shull was 89th in the Girls Seed 2 race.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Maritime 19, CU 16
THROGGS NECK, N.Y. — The Castleton University football team carried a lead late into the fourth quarter against SUNY Maritime Saturday, but was unable to hold on as the Privateers mounted a final-minute scoring drive to defeat the Spartans, 19-16, in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference opener.
Castleton (2-3, 0-1 ECFC) held a 16-12 lead with less than three minutes to play, but Maritime (1-3, 1-0 ECFC) used a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to take control 19-16 with just 53 seconds remaining. Castleton marched the ball up near midfield, but was unable to get into field goal range as time expired on a final Hail Mary that fell incomplete.
The Spartans got their scores on a 51-yard TD run by Simon Davis Jr., a 94-yard kickoff return by by Damiyr Martinez and a field goal by Noah Crossman.
Davis rushed for a team-high 84 yards on 11 carries. CU quarterback Jacob McCarthy threw for 142 yards.
Castleton is at Dean College on Saturday.
NU 24, Coast Guard 21
NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Norwich University football team came out of the half with explosive plays on the mind, as using a 78-yard touchdown on their first play after the break on their way to down Coast Guard, 24-21, in a NEWMAC matchup Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Norwich holds on to the "Mug", the trophy awarded to the winner of the Little Army-Navy Game, with their second straight victory over the Bears. This is the first time Norwich has defeated Coast Guard in back to back contests since the "Mug" resided in Northfield with victories in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
Defensively the Cadets used three forced turnovers. Jeremy Henault had a total of five tackles on the game, including one in the Bears backfield, and grabbed a pair of interceptions.
The offense was run through Justin Bryant who had 125 yards on the ground, and Trevor Chase who nabbed eight passes for 155 total yards and two touchdowns, including 106 yards after the catch. Mitchell Theal threw for 274 yards and two scores.
Trinity 28, Middlebury 0
HARTFORD, Conn. — Middlebury dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 28-0 loss at Trinity (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers return home next weekend to host Amherst at 2 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
W. Conn 5, Castleton 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton men's soccer team dropped a 5-2 decision to Western Connecticut State Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium. Adolphe Alfani scored both Spartan goals, earning the first multi-tally performance of his career.
Castleton (2-8-0, 1-2-0 LEC) struck first thanks to Alfani's 30-yard rocket that snuck just under the crossbar and over the outstretched arms of WestConn's Daniel Szabo. The opening goal came in just the second minute.
Alfani scored his other goal in the 68th minute, which cut the deficit to 3-2, before WestConn added two insurance goals. It was his sixth goal of Alfani's season, which is tied for second-most in the Little East Conference.
Castleton hosts Westfield State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W. Conn 1, CU 0
(Double overtime)
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University women's soccer team lost a heartbreaker on Saturday, falling to Western Connecticut 1-0 in double overtime.
The game's lone goal came in the 108th minute by Myah Croze off an assist from Suzana Imetovski.
CU (4-4-1) is at New England College on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
W. 3, CU 0
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University women's volleyabll team fell in straight sets to Western Connecticut on Saturday, losing by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-14.
Hailey Martinovich led the Spartans with eight kills.
CU fell in the second match of the day against Salem State 3-2, winning the first and fourth sets.
Martinovich had another huge match with 19 kills, followed closely behind by Lizzie Goodrich with 18 kills.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 2, W. Conn 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team scored twice in the third quarter to best Western Connecticut 2-0 on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Emily Harris scored her 15th of the year and Haley Corlew scored her fourth. Kaitlin Bardellini assisted on both goals.
Hannah Frittenberg made five saves for Castleton.
The Spartans (4-6) host Plymouth State on Wednesday.
