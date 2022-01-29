The Rutland boys hockey team fell to Spaulding 7-3 Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
Saturday was Senior Night for Rutland, so Jason Ryan, Brad Maniery, Boston Patorti and Micaiah Boyle were honored for their contributions to the program.
Patorti scored and Boyle assisted for the Raiders on their night.
Patrick Cooley and Cam Rider had the other Rutland goals. Jacobb Downs had two assists and Cooley had one assist.
A pair of Crimson Tide players scored multiple goals. Jamison Mast had a hat trick and Jameson Solomon had two goals.
Rutland (4-6) hosts Colchester on Wednesday. Spaulding (3-7) hosts Essex on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 7, Kingdom 4
The Rutland girls hockey team's offense came through in a big way as the Raiders bested Kingdom Blades 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Three girls had a pair of goals for the Raiders, as Elizabeth Cooley, Addison Hubert and Isabel Crossman scored twice. Alyssa Kennedy had the other Rutland goals.
Assists for Rutland came from Cooley (2), Hubert (2), Crossman, Anna Gallipo and Molly Abatiell.
The Raiders improved to 7-3.
INDOOR TRACK
State championships
BURLINGTON — Fair Haven's Patrick Stone finished in fifth place in the boys weight throw portion of the Vermont indoor track and field championships on Sunday at the University of Vermont.
Stone had a toss of 11.63 meters, finishing a spot ahead of teammate Nathaniel Young, who had a throw of 10.70 meters.
Green Mountain's Berkley Hutchins was third in the girls shot put with a throw of 9.20 meters.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 73, Granville 51
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Fair Haven boys basketball team kept its perfect record intact beating Granville 73-51 Saturday afternoon.
The Slaters led by 10 at the half, but broke the game open with 24 points in the third, 10 of which coming from junior Sawyer Ramey.
Ramey led Fair Haven with 27 points. Phil Bean had 13 points, while Joe Buxton added 11 and Sam Barber added 10.
Nate Rathburn had 13 points to pace Granville and Cody Nelson had 12.
Fair Haven improved to 8-0.
Rutland 43, Brattleboro 27
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys basketball team grabbed a Southern Vermont League win Saturday afternoon, beating Brattleboro 43-27.
The Raiders put the rival Colonels in a deep hole early on, going up 24-5 at one point in the opening half.
The offense dried up, but the defensive intensity remained en route to the win.
Eli Pockette led the Raiders with 17 points and five rebounds. Luke DelBianco had nine points and seven rebounds, while Eric Swain had seven points, four rebounds and four blocks.
Rutland (7-1) is at Woodstock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Mt. Abe 62, Mill River 20
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mount Abraham boys basketball team left Mill River in the dust early and the Minutemen couldn't catch up, losing 62-20 at Dean Houghton Gymnasium on Saturday.
Henry Cogswell led the Eagles with 29 points, including five 3s.
Solan Farmer paced the Minutemen with eight points.
Mill River dropped to 1-8.
MAU 53, Springfield 36
BENNINGTON — The Springfield boys basketball team fell to Division I Mount Anthony 53-36 Sunday afternoon at Kates Gymnasium.
The Cosmos cut the MAU lead to 10 midway through the fourth, but the Patriots iced the win at the foul line.
Sam Presch had a game-high 14 points for Springfield, followed by nine from Tanner Gintof. MAU was led by 12 points from Finn McRae and 11 from Austin Belville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington 57, RHS 51
(Overtime)
BURLINGTON — Kathryn Moore came up with a 3 to force overtime, but the Rutland girls basketball team couldn't take advantage in the extra period, losing to Burlington 57-51 Saturday afternoon.
The game was back and forth with many lead changes.
Rutland had some nice balance in the scorebook. Olivia Shipley led the way with 14 points, followed by Karsyn Bellomo with 13 and Moore with 12.
Bree McDonald had 16 points and Nylah Mitchell had 15 points for the Seahorses.
Rutland (6-8) is at rival Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
Whitehall 42, Poultney 21
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team hung tough with Whitehall, but ran out of gas in the second half, losing 42-21 Saturday on Capman Court.
The game was tied 6-6 after one. The Railroaders went on a run in the second to open up a five-point lead and Whitehall went into the half up three.
Hailey Hayes had five points and 11 rebounds for Poultney and Kaitlyn DeBonis added four points.
Samantha Howland paced Whitehall with 14 points, 12 of which in the second half.
Whitehall improved to 12-3 and Poultney dropped to 4-8.
WRESTLING
OV Invitational
BRANDON — The Otter Valley wrestling team took fourth place in the Otter Valley Invitational held at the school on Saturday.
The Otters finished with 80.5 points, trailing the winning club Mount Anthony, second-place Middlebury and third-place Northern Adirondack. Springfield was seventh at the event and Fair Haven was ninth.
The Cosmos' Noah Markwell was first at 106 pounds, earning a decision win and pinfall win.
Springfield's Tim Amsden was second at 152.
Fair Haven's Trey Lee took second at 126 pounds in a six-person bracket.
The Slaters' Paityn DeLong was second at 145 pounds, Rutland's Tyler Terrian was second at 182, the Otters' Simon Martin grabbed second at 195
Local third-place finishers were Fair Haven's Lincoln Wilcox (120) and OV's Chase Cram (145), Isaac Whitney (170), Sam Martin (220) and Derek Li (285).
BOWLING
Fair Haven 2nd
The Fair Haven bowling team took second place in its match at Rutland Bowlerama on Saturday.
The Slaters hosted Randolph and White River Valley and Fair Haven earned the No. 1 seed in the finals.
Randolph, the No. 2 seed, beat WRV 2-0 to advance to play the Slaters.
The Galloping Ghosts swept Fair Haven in the finals, 185-168 and 225-159.
For Fair Haven, Nick Snide bowled a 215 and 187, Josh Kennedy bowled a 216 and 182 and AJ McManus bowled a 190 and 174.
Fair Haven is back at Rutland Bowlerama on Saturday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Babson 5, CU 1
The Castleton University men's hockey team was outlasted by ninth-ranked Babson Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena, dropping the conference contest by a final score of 5-1. Stone Stelzl netted the lone goal for the Spartans.
Zach Papapetros threaded the needle to find Stelzl for a high-percentage chance and the sophomore converted for his third of the season.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU 3, Salem State 0
SALEM, Mass. — The Castleton University women's hockey team scored once in each period, beating Salem State 3-0 Sunday afternoon.
The Spartans had two goals from Brooke Greenwood and one from Julia Carpenter.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU 43, Springfield 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team dominated Springfield College 43-3 Sunday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans had wins from Logan Dubuque, Michael Angers, Cooper Fleming, Sampson Wilkins, Chance LaPier, Shea Garand, Michael Gonyea and James Rodriguez.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU records set
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton men's track and field team earned fourth place amongst a strong pool of eight competitors Saturday afternoon at the Middlebury Invitational. The team saw three program records fall courtesy of Lucas McCane, David Harvey, and JaQuincy Bostick.
McCane placed 28th in the one mile run with a time of 5:15.65, marking the quickest mile in program history and edging teammate Andreas Oleinyk's mark from January 2020.
Harvey shaved nearly a tenth of a second off his own 60 meter hurdles record, which was set in the opening meet of the season. The senior placed second in the event at 8.67 seconds.
Bostick earned first in the triple jump with a distance of 12.86 meters, besting Harvey's high mark that had stood since 2017.
NORDIC
Doherty wins
HUNTINGTON — Andrew Doherty earned his first win of the season as the Castleton men's and women's Nordic skiing teams took part in Day 1 of the Spike Clayton Memorial Invite Saturday afternoon.
The senior topped all racers in the day's 10K, winning the head-to-head against UVM's Sam Holt with a time of 30:41.0.
On Sunday, Castleton's men's and women's nordic skiing teams combined for a first place in the Mixed Relay, beating out UVM by just 0.8 seconds to claim their first team win of the season.
ALPINE
CU wins
HENNIKER, N.H. – The Castleton University men's Alpine ski team took a first-place finish in MacConnell Division slalom action at Pat's Peak on Saturday
CU's Lorenzo Mencaccini, clocking in at 1:29.20 winning the race, ahead of teammate Filippo Collini.
The Spartan women also took first place with Castleton's Tatiana Tobolka sitting atop the leaderboard, at 1:36.70, ahead of second-place teammate Karoline Rettenbacher and fourth-place Birgit Kinneberg.
On Sunday, the Castleton women came out on top once again. The Spartans were led by Lena Soehnle's third-place finish, as the senior posted a time of 2:08.35 at Mount Sunapee.
Lorenzo Mencaccini once again topped the individual leaderboard, but the Castleton men finished fourth on Sunday afternoon.
